Ubuntu must guide artificial intelligence before artificial intelligence guides us

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the way societies work. In South Africa, AI is beginning to influence healthcare, education, financial services, public administration and even the justice system. It promises greater efficiency, faster decision-making and new opportunities for economic growth. Yet, amid the excitement surrounding technological innovation, we risk overlooking a more fundamental question: what values should guide artificial intelligence in a society striving to heal from inequality, injustice and exclusion?

For South Africa, the answer should begin with ubuntu.

Ubuntu is often summarised by the phrase umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu, “a person is a person through other people.” More than a cultural ideal, Ubuntu is an ethical philosophy that recognises our shared humanity, mutual responsibility and interconnectedness. It reminds us that progress is meaningful only when it advances human dignity and strengthens communities. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, Ubuntu should not merely accompany technological development; it should provide the moral framework through which we design, govern and evaluate it.

The debate about AI is often dominated by discussions of computing power, automation and economic competitiveness. While these conversations are important, they are incomplete. Artificial intelligence is not simply a technical innovation. It is a social and political technology that reflects the values, assumptions and priorities of those who create and deploy it.

As scholars such as Safiya Umoja Noble have demonstrated, algorithms are not inherently neutral. They learn from historical data and when that data reflects discrimination or inequality, AI systems can reproduce and even amplify those injustices. Similarly, Kate Crawford reminds us that AI is deeply connected to existing structures of economic and political power. Technology therefore does not exist outside society; it mirrors the society from which it emerges.

This reality is particularly significant in South Africa, where the legacies of apartheid, poverty and structural inequality continue to shape people's lives. If artificial intelligence is developed without careful attention to these realities, it risks reinforcing existing inequalities instead of helping to overcome them. Ubuntu challenges us to ask not only whether AI works efficiently but whether it serves justice, inclusion and human flourishing.

Artificial intelligence possesses remarkable capabilities. It can analyse enormous volumes of information, identify patterns beyond human perception and support decision-making across multiple sectors. These capabilities can undoubtedly improve public services and expand access to opportunities. However, intelligence should never be confused with wisdom.

No algorithm can understand the lived experience of a survivor of gender-based violence. No machine can genuinely comfort a grieving family or appreciate the complexities of human suffering. While AI may assist professionals by providing information or recommendations, it cannot replace empathy, compassion or moral judgement. These qualities remain uniquely human and lie at the heart of Ubuntu.

Ubuntu teaches that every person possesses inherent dignity that cannot be reduced to data, probabilities or performance indicators. In contrast, AI systems often classify individuals according to measurable characteristics and predictive models. While such classification may improve efficiency, it also carries the danger of reducing human beings to datasets rather than recognising them as persons whose worth extends beyond what can be calculated.

This concern becomes especially important when considering gender justice. Artificial intelligence trained on biased historical data may reproduce discriminatory hiring practices, unequal healthcare outcomes or unfair policing patterns. Such outcomes are not merely technical failures; they represent ethical failures that undermine the principle that every member of society deserves equal dignity and respect.

Ubuntu offers an important correction. It reminds us that justice is relational. Decisions affecting people's lives should strengthen communities rather than deepen exclusion. Responsible AI therefore requires more than technical accuracy. It demands fairness, transparency, accountability and meaningful human oversight. These principles are not obstacles to innovation; they are the conditions that make innovation socially legitimate.

South Africa has an opportunity to become a leader in developing human-centred artificial intelligence. This will require collaboration between government, universities, industry and civil society to ensure that technological advancement reflects constitutional values and African ethical traditions. Communities affected by AI systems should also have a meaningful voice in how those systems are designed, implemented and evaluated.

Such an approach recognises that technological excellence and human dignity are not competing goals. On the contrary, innovation achieves its greatest value when it expands human capabilities while protecting fundamental rights. Artificial intelligence should support human decision-making rather than replace human responsibility.

The future of AI should therefore not be understood as a contest between humans and machines. Rather, it should be seen as a partnership in which technology remains accountable to the values that define our humanity. Ubuntu reminds us that the measure of progress is not simply how advanced our technologies become, but how well they serve the people for whom they are created.

As South Africa embraces the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, we should resist the temptation to treat technology as morally neutral or inevitably beneficial. Every algorithm embodies choices about whose voices matter, whose interests are prioritised and whose dignity is protected. Those choices must be guided by ethical reflection, democratic participation and a commitment to our shared humanity.

The question before us is therefore not whether artificial intelligence will shape our future. It undoubtedly will. The real question is whether we will ensure that this future remains firmly rooted in Ubuntu.

If we allow efficiency to replace empathy, prediction to replace participation and automation to replace accountability, we will not simply change our technologies, we will change ourselves.

Artificial intelligence may represent one of humanity's greatest achievements. But its greatest success will never be measured by the sophistication of its algorithms. It will be measured by whether it strengthens the humanity that Ubuntu has always called us to protect.

In the age of artificial intelligence, Ubuntu is not an optional ethical ideal. It is the foundation upon which a just, inclusive and genuinely human future must be built.