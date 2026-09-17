Beyond attire: Heritage must help build the South Africa we want

The South Africa we inherited will not necessarily be the South Africa our children and grandchildren inherit. They will live with the consequences of the choices we make today: how we treat one another, respond to inequality, preserve (or fail to preserve) our languages and traditions, teach history and contribute to nation-building. Heritage is therefore a living engagement.

Heritage evolves as society changes. New stories emerge, new voices seek recognition and communities reinterpret traditions while creating new ones. Engaging honestly with the past does not mean abandoning it. It allows us to understand it and learn from it. This is why reconciliation should never be confused with forgetting.

Reconciliation requires us to confront painful memories honestly so that we can move forward without denying what happened. Remembering can be an act of healing when it helps us understand the consequences of injustice and strengthens our determination not to repeat the wrongs of the past.

At Freedom Park, this responsibility is particularly meaningful. The site honours those who sacrificed for freedom and contributes to remembrance, reconciliation, healing, nation-building and social cohesion. Its purpose is not only to remember those who came before us but also to ask what we will do with the freedom they helped secure. That question belongs to all of us.

Heritage Month should therefore be more than a celebration of where we come from. It should also be an opportunity to reflect on where we are going.

We should wear our traditional clothes and share our meals and simultaneously have those difficult conversations. We can celebrate our languages and learn about the histories of those who speak different ones. As we share our food, music and traditions, we should teach our children about the struggles and sacrifices behind the freedoms they enjoy and entrust them with a future they should further forge.

We can celebrate our differences while recognising the values and aspirations that connect us as South Africans. United in our diversity.

Perhaps this is the deeper meaning of heritage: not only to preserve yesterday but to use the lessons of yesterday to make better choices today, for tomorrow.

Our responsibility is not simply to inherit the past. It is to become responsible custodians of it and to leave behind a heritage worthy of being inherited. This Heritage Month, let us celebrate our cultures and traditions. But let us also reflect.

Let us remember. Let us learn. Let us celebrate our diversity and confront what divided and continues to divide us. Let us honour those who sacrificed for a better South Africa.

And let us ask ourselves what chapter we are writing in the story that future generations will one day call our heritage.

Because the South Africa we want is not only the country we hope to inherit. It is the country we are responsible for creating.