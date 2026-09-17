It's okay that not all will be millionaires by 30

On 1 September, videos circulated of children and young adults throwing water at people who had not agreed to participate in Spring Day celebrations. In some clips, adults were soaked, confronted or humiliated while phones recorded the reaction.

What might once have been defended as youthful mischief crossed into harassment in some cases. The troubling part is the belief that another person's discomfort could be converted into entertainment, attention and social-media currency.

The incident reopened a necessary conversation about culture and respect. In many South African homes, young people are taught ukuhlonipha: to recognise the dignity of others, especially elders, without surrendering their own voice or accepting abuse. Respect is not blind obedience. It is an awareness that freedom does not cancel consent, consequence or responsibility.

When a phone camera turns humiliation into content, that boundary can disappear remarkably quickly.

The same digital culture that rewards a shocking video also rewards the public performance of success. A dangerous message has taken root in the minds of many young South Africans: if you have not become wealthy, bought property, built a successful business or driven an expensive car by 30, you have somehow wasted your youth.

Open social media and you are confronted by expensive cars, designer clothes, new phones, record-breaking business months and international holidays presented as ordinary life. The message is rarely subtle: wake up earlier, work harder, start a side hustle, build seven streams of income and become a millionaire before 30.

Ambition is not the problem. South Africa needs ambitious young people who build businesses, pursue education, create employment and challenge inherited limitations.

The problem begins when ambition becomes a rigid deadline, wealth becomes the only acceptable evidence of progress and visibility is mistaken for value.

Not every young South African will become a millionaire by 30. Most will not. That is not hopelessness. It is an acknowledgement that people begin adult life from different starting points.

Economic reality cannot be edited out

Statistics South Africa reported that the unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 34 rose to 47.4% in the second quarter of 2026. The number of unemployed young people increased to about five million, while about 5.6 million were employed.

The figures matter because the millionaire-by-30 narrative treats economic outcomes as if they were determined by attitude alone. Hard work, discipline, education and financial literacy matter but they operate within an economy in which millions of young people cannot find work, including many with qualifications.

A motivational slogan cannot create vacancies. Waking at 4am does not automatically provide access to capital, reliable transport, affordable data, professional networks or quality education. When structural barriers are reduced to personal weakness, society blames young people for circumstances they did not create.

One graduate might receive a car from their parents. Another might use a first salary to repair the family home. One might inherit property or a business. Another might inherit debt, unemployed relatives and responsibility for younger siblings.

One might spend their 20s accumulating assets. Another might spend the same decade becoming the first person in the household to obtain a qualification or secure stable employment. The journeys cannot be measured with the same ruler.

Hidden cost of being first

Many young black professionals are not building wealth only for themselves. Their income supports parents, siblings, children and relatives. What is commonly called "black tax" is often an informal social-security system shaped by generations of exclusion.

The first person in a family to secure stable employment could become the emergency fund, school bursary, funeral policy and grocery account of the household. A colleague on the same salary might be contributing towards a retirement annuity or property deposit. Both could be respectable, yet other opportunities to accumulate wealth are entirely different.

A 29-year-old who has no luxury car but has kept siblings in school is not unsuccessful. A young woman who has not bought a house but has left an abusive relationship and built a safe home for her children is not behind. A graduate who finds an entry-level job at 31 has not missed life's starting gun. A small-business owner who has survived five difficult years without becoming a millionaire has not built "nothing". There are forms of progress that cannot be photographed beside a German sedan.

Performance vs principle

The Spring Day videos and the millionaire deadline appear to be different issues but they share an uncomfortable logic. Both can turn life into a performance for an unseen audience. The goal becomes the reaction, the share, the follower count or the appearance of winning. Other people become props, and private realities disappear behind edited images.

This is where culture matters. Ubuntu asks us to recognise the dignity of others. Ukuhlonipha should not be used to silence young people but neither should modernity be used as an excuse for cruelty, humiliation or disregard for consent. A society can give its youth freedom and still teach restraint, empathy and responsibility.

Adults also have to examine the incentives we have created. We laugh at degrading clips, forward them, reward creators with attention and then condemn young people when the behaviour escalates.

Algorithms amplify what keeps people watching but people shape what becomes normal. Every view, share and celebratory comment teaches a lesson about what our culture rewards.

The same is true of online wealth. Young people see the car, not the instalment; the holiday, not the sponsorship; the revenue, not the expenses, debt or unpaid invoices. They see the result without the inheritance, connections, luck, timing, support system or repeated failures that may have preceded it.

Industry profits from this insecurity. Some online personalities first persuade young people that they are falling behind and then sell the course, seminar, trading system or coaching programme that supposedly offers an escape. Their product is not always wealth creation. Sometimes it is anxiety.

Redefine success

Rejecting the millionaire deadline does not mean celebrating poverty, discouraging entrepreneurship or telling young people to settle for less. South Africa desperately needs wealth creation, black-owned businesses, skilled professionals, investors and innovators who build assets that last beyond one generation.

Healthy ambition, however, should expand a person's possibilities rather than make them despise their life.

We can teach entrepreneurship without pretending that everyone must become an entrepreneur.

We can celebrate exceptional achievement without presenting it as the minimum standard. A society cannot consist only of chief executives, founders and influencers. It also needs nurses, teachers, artisans, administrators, researchers, social workers, technicians, drivers, farmers, artists and public servants.

Dignity should not be reserved for work that generates millions.

Success at 30 might mean completing a qualification after dropping out twice, becoming sober, recovering emotionally, clearing debt, raising children with greater stability, helping parents retire, keeping a small business alive or finding the courage to begin again. These achievements can become the foundation from which larger dreams grow.

Life is not a 30-year sprint followed by an awards ceremony. Some people find direction at 22. Others rebuild at 35, change careers at 45 or establish successful businesses after 50. There is no universal age by which a person must become extraordinary.

Our schools, families, workplaces and media platforms must help young people develop a healthier relationship with success and with one another. Financial literacy should be taught alongside patience. Ambition should be accompanied by context, ethics and emotional resilience. Digital literacy must include more than technical skill; it must teach that a person's dignity is not raw material for content.

Young South Africans should be encouraged to dream boldly, create wealth and challenge the conditions that limit them. They should also know that respect is not weakness, consent matters even during celebration, and a life does not lose its value because it cannot be packaged for social media.

Not every young South African will become a millionaire by 30. Some will become millionaires later. Some will build comfortable and meaningful lives without becoming millionaires. Neither outcome determines whether a life was worthwhile. Thirty is an age, not a verdict, and virality is attention, not character.