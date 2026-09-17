Water, sanitation and the living heritage that binds us

Across South Africa's diverse cultures, water has carried profound social, cultural and spiritual meaning. Rivers and springs have been places of gathering, cleansing, ceremony and remembrance. Rain has represented renewal, fertility and hope. Traditional knowledge about seasons, landscapes, rainfall and the stewardship of natural resources has been transmitted from elders to younger generations.

Where people settle, how they live and how they relate to one another have often been inseparable from their relationship with water. Sanitation belongs within this story too, not as a technical afterthought, but as an expression of dignity, public health and social wellbeing. Every cultural practice requires a community and a place in which it can be lived. Traditional ceremonies, weddings, funerals, festivals, markets, religious gatherings and family celebrations all depend, in ways both visible and invisible, on safe water, adequate sanitation and healthy public spaces.

Where these services are absent or unreliable, the consequences extend beyond inconvenience. They affect health, dignity, participation and the ability of communities to gather and practise their traditions. Reliable water and decent sanitation create conditions in which communities can come together, celebrate their identity and transmit their heritage to future generations. For this reason, the water and sanitation challenge should be understood not only as an infrastructure or service-delivery challenge, but as a social, economic and cultural imperative.

The neglect of infrastructure illustrates this point. Water lost through leaking, ageing or poorly maintained systems is not simply an engineering inefficiency. Every drop lost is water that cannot be used by a household, farmer, business, school or hospital or community elsewhere. Persistent infrastructure failure can deepen inequality and undermine equitable access to a resource fundamental to social wellbeing and economic activity.

Pollution is equally destructive. When rivers, wetlands, springs, wells and other water sources become contaminated, communities can lose access not only to water but also to places that have historically supported cultural practices, livelihoods and communal life.

A polluted river can become inaccessible to communities whose histories and traditions are connected to it. A contaminated spring can sever a relationship between people and a source of water that has sustained generations. Pollution therefore carries an environmental cost, but it can also carry a cultural cost.

So too can the hoarding or inequitable control of water. When water is captured, withheld or monopolised in ways that restrict access by sections of society, the consequences are felt in people's health, livelihoods, dignity and ability to participate in community life.

Water security cannot mean security for some while others remain excluded. Water is scarce and the resource must be managed in ways that strengthen, rather than fracture, the social ties that bind us.

This calls for a deeper understanding of water governance which is grounded in sustainability, equity, stewardship and intergenerational responsibility. Many indigenous traditions understood the importance of living in balance with nature and treating natural resources as something entrusted to the community rather than owned exclusively by individuals. That principle of stewardship remains relevant in an era of climate change, increasing water demand, pollution and ageing infrastructure.

We must bring this wisdom into conversation with contemporary science, engineering, technology and innovation. Indigenous knowledge and modern knowledge need not compete. Together, they can help us develop more resilient approaches to water conservation, resource management, climate adaptation and sanitation.

For the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (AWSISA), celebrating living heritage must translate into practical action. Securing South Africa's water future requires collaboration between government, water institutions, municipalities, communities, business, researchers, civil society and other stakeholders.