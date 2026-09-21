Managing Migration Together: Making South Africa’s Five-Point Plan Work Through Regional and International Cooperation

The fifth pillar of the 2026 Five-Point Plan The fifth pillar of the Five-Point Plan is centred on cooperation with countries of origin and transit, coordination of deportation and repatriation, information and intelligence sharing, engagement with African counterparts on the causes and patterns of migration, and building a coordinated continental response.

Regional and international cooperation is not a new commitment; South Africa has long engaged with countries of origin and transit through bi-national commissions (BNCs) and other bilateral mechanisms, facilitated largely by the department of international relations and cooperation (DIRCO). At the regional level, there are existing protocols, frameworks, plans and strategies that have been guiding cooperation among the countries, such as the SADC Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons (2005), the SADC Labour Migration Policy Framework and Action Plan (2020–2025), and the SADC Common Regional Policy Framework on Refugees and Asylum Seekers (2019), as well as the Migration Policy Framework for Africa (MPFA) and Plan of Action (2018–2030), the Protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community Relating to Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Right of Establishment (2018), and the African Common Position on Migration and Development (2006) at the continental level.

However, the fifth pillar of the 2026 Five-Point Plan is more directly concerned with addressing the migration-management challenges currently confronting South Africa, including irregular entry, deportation and repatriation, information and intelligence sharing, and the drivers and patterns of migration.

For these commitments to yield tangible results, however, regional cooperation must move beyond diplomatic engagements and high-level agreements towards a structured and functional regional and continental implementation mechanism. How will this envisaged cooperation differ under the FPP? How will this envisaged cooperation work in practice, and what mechanisms will ensure that it translates into more coordinated action rather than ending in diplomatic meetings, agreements and reports?

What could cooperation look like in practice? As with any policy, implementation is the backbone of its success or failure. How can South Africa turn its commitment to regional and continental cooperation under the fifth pillar of the 2026 Five-Point Plan into something that works in practice?

Firstly, on cooperation with countries of origin and transit, the fifth pillar should build on and strengthen existing bilateral migration and border-management mechanisms, including the Bilateral Joint Technical Committees and BMA, SAPS, SANDF and Sars coordination, make migration-management issues a more systematic part of their work, and connect domestic border coordination with counterpart agencies across borders. The fifth pillar could therefore strengthen their permanent, year-round role in coordinated migration management.

On coordinating deportation and repatriation, available bilateral agreements are largely concerned with labour mobility and employment; however, the most difficult problems in migration management in South Africa are currently irregular entry, deportation and readmission. Therefore, bilateral agreements should move beyond labour mobility. Building on the SADC Coordinated Border Management Guidelines, information should be exchanged between border agencies, and communication mechanisms between neighbouring countries should be strengthened to address irregular entry through irregular migration routes, smuggling networks and fraudulent documents.

The existing approach should be consistent with the International Organisation for Migration’s (IOM) concept of Integrated Border Management (IBM), which emphasises, among other things, inter-agency and international cooperation, integrated information systems, coordinated procedures, intelligence and risk analysis, and established communication channels between neighbouring states. This means that cooperation should go beyond joint patrols and periodic operations towards a more integrated system of information sharing, joint risk assessment and coordinated operational planning. South Africa and its counterparts can draw lessons from the European Union. The European Border Surveillance System (Eurosur) provides a common framework for information exchange and operational cooperation between national border authorities and Frontex, and supports risk analysis and coordinated operational planning.

The agreements should also specifically provide for cooperation on deportation and readmission through cost-sharing and formal acceptance of nationals to avoid the ‘deportation revolving door’, a problem already recognised in the 2017 White Paper on International Migration. Through these bilateral agreements, joint migration-management committees should be established to meet regularly and review progress, trends and specific responses. Above all, countries should not just sign agreements; there should be mechanisms to address and resolve non-compliance.

The other component of the fifth pillar of the Five-Point Plan is engaging African counterparts on the causes and patterns of migration. It is not as though the root causes are not known: poverty, unemployment, limited economic opportunities, political instability, conflict and insecurity and limited and poor access to services such as health, education and social services in the region. These conditions have pushed people out of their countries of origin, while South Africa, which is relatively better positioned economically and in terms of access to opportunities and services, pulls them in. Again, coordinated efforts across the region to address the drivers are not a new proposal. Just to mention a few, SADC Vision 2050, Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030, the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015–2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and AU Agenda 2063 are some of the regional strategies and agreements aimed at addressing these drivers.

However, the persistence of these conditions suggests a gap between regional policy commitments and tangible outcomes. Bilateral and regional cooperation should therefore focus on translating existing commitments into measurable, jointly implemented interventions in major areas of origin, rather than creating further strategies without effective implementation.