When fear shrinks women’s world

These may be rational responses to danger but they have a cost: the geography of women’s lives becomes smaller.

That shrinking geography is about more than movement. It can mean reduced access to exercise, recreation, solitude, social interaction and nature — ordinary activities through which people pursue health and wellbeing.

There is also a less visible cost. Freedom of movement is not only the legal right to enter a street, park or public space. It is also the practical ability to use that space without constantly organising ordinary behaviour around anticipated danger. When a woman must calculate the hour, route, company, visibility and whether somebody knows where she is before going for a run, the activity has acquired a burden that is not captured by asking only whether she is free to go.

The World Health Organisation recognises that social, environmental and economic conditions influence opportunities to be physically active. It identifies fear of violence and crime in outdoor areas as a barrier to physical activity. WHO guidance also recognises that green and blue spaces can support exercise, relaxation, recreation and social interaction.

Access to environments that support health is therefore not a luxury.

Several of the Ekurhuleni cases have brought attention to bodies being found in open or peripheral spaces. The environments are not identical and should not be treated as though they are. But they raise questions about visibility, access and safety in spaces that exist within or alongside urban life.

Recent reporting from affected Ekurhuleni communities has highlighted residents’ concerns about long grass, broken streetlights and limited visible policing.

We should not claim that these environmental conditions caused the killings. They did not pull a trigger, wield a weapon or make the decision to kill.

But their social meaning matters.

Johan Galtung’s concept of structural violence asks us to look beyond violence with an identifiable actor towards social structures that create avoidable differences between what people are able to realise and what could otherwise be possible.

The killing is violence. But what happens when fear begins to shrink women’s everyday world? That is where the structural question begins.

Women may possess freedom of movement while experiencing something narrower in practice when they must repeatedly calculate where, when and with whom it is safe to move. The point is not that precaution makes women powerless. Women exercise agency every day in response to risk. The question is why so much additional safety work should be necessary for participation in public life.