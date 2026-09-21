Why most South Africans’ wills won’t protect their children’s inheritance

Where a child’s inheritance goes when there is no will There is a practical consequence here that few people know about until it happens to them. Children under 18 cannot legally manage an inheritance, so where a parent dies without a will or with a will that makes no provision for minor children, the money may be paid into the Guardian’s Fund. The fund is administered by the Master of the High Court and holds the money until the child turns 18.

The Guardian’s Fund’s latest annual report shows it was holding R18.8 billion on behalf of beneficiaries at 31 March 2025, on a balance sheet of R22.3 billion. Where money stays unclaimed for 30 years from the date a person became entitled to it, it is forfeited to the state. Every year, the Master publishes a list of unclaimed monies in the Government Gazette, and does so in September, the same month the country is being encouraged to write its wills.

A will gives a parent another route. It can establish a testamentary trust, name the people who will manage it and set out how the money should be used for school fees, care and daily living. One caveat: a basic will drafted free of charge does not usually include a testamentary trust, so it is a conversation to raise with a legal or financial adviser.

The asset your will cannot touch For most working South Africans, the largest asset they own is their retirement savings. It is also the one asset a will has no authority over.

Under section 37C of the Pension Funds Act, a retirement fund death benefit does not form part of the deceased’s estate. It is not distributed according to a will and it is not automatically paid to the people named on a beneficiary nomination form. The trustees of the fund must identify the member’s dependants and nominees and then allocate the benefit in a manner they consider equitable. A nomination form guides the trustees but it does not bind them. The Constitutional Court handed down a judgment in August 2025 clarifying how “dependency” is to be interpreted in that process and the Supreme Court of Appeal built on it in May 2026.

Knowing this makes a will more useful. A will and a beneficiary nomination do two different jobs and neither one substitutes for the other, which means someone can leave a carefully drafted will and still leave their family in a position they never intended.

People assume that once the will is signed, the planning is finished. In practice, the will is one document among several and the parts that carry the most money are often the parts people have never looked at. Knowing that changes what you do next.

Women can be particularly exposed Then there is the gender dimension. Statistics South Africa’s 2026 mid-year population estimates show that women in South Africa live longer than men, with life expectancy at birth of 71.0 years compared with 65.5 years for men. This means women are more likely to find themselves managing the practical consequences of a partner’s death.

The South African Women Lawyers Association has highlighted the vulnerability of women and children when a husband dies without a will. Women are often deeply involved in the practical financial workings of a household, paying school fees and other expenses, managing budgets and taking responsibility for family needs. Yet without a valid will, they can be left without the authority or the resources they need at the moment their family needs them most.

Having a will is different from having a current will Another form of avoidance deserves attention: assuming that because you wrote a will once, the job is done.

Having a will is crucial but it must also reflect your current circumstances. Life changes. People get married or divorce or start a business. Children grow up and become financially independent. Parents die and grandchildren arrive. Assets grow or disappear. A will is a snapshot of your wishes at a particular point in your life and one that reflected your life 10 years ago may no longer do so today. The same applies to the beneficiary nomination forms sitting with your retirement fund and your insurer.

National Wills Week is the opportune time to revisit all of them.