Starlink, a wolf in sheep’s clothing

Mobile network operators reap immense margins in urban centres while ignoring the unprofitable rural “last mile”. When a foreign satellite provider bypasses terrestrial base stations altogether, the state freezes, torn between defending local ownership frameworks and delivering basic connectivity to rural clinics.

Outsourcing national backbone infrastructure to a foreign satellite operator controlled by an erratic billionaire carries severe sovereign risks. National communications become dependent on foreign orbital networks that can be switched off at will during geopolitical disputes. But weaponising transformation rules to shield domestic telcos from competition while leaving rural citizens in the dark is equally indefensible.

Even if satellite terminals covered every rural district tomorrow, connectivity alone cannot resolve the structural asymmetry governing the digital economy. In their foundational study, Addressing Global Southern Data Poverty: A Review from African Data Policies, Dr Beatrice Bonami of the University of Edinburgh and Dr Seydina Moussa Ndiaye of Université Cheikh Hamidou Kane call this deeper exploitation “Southern Data Poverty”.

Bonami and Ndiaye show that Africa is not data-scarce; rather, it is subject to continuous digital extraction. Global technology conglomerates harvest hundreds of terabytes of mobile money trails, health records, biometric identifiers and behavioural patterns daily via zero-rated applications and mobile networks. Yet African researchers and public institutions are systematically locked out of accessing the curated, high-quality training datasets needed to build sovereign artificial intelligence.

“Populations are subjected to large-scale extractions of personal and sensitive data while denied access to training datasets,” Bonami and Ndiaye write. The extracted information is processed in foreign server farms, used to train proprietary algorithms for Western consumer markets, and sold back to African institutions as subscription software. Meanwhile, the manual labour of cleaning and filtering violent or traumatic data is outsourced to underpaid workers in Nairobi.

Extraction inflicts direct epistemic damage. Foundational models built on Western training data fail to grasp African linguistic nuance, municipal governance realities or local legal traditions. As Bonami and Ndiaye argue, deploying foreign machine learning tools without local training pools amounts to epistemic erasure, which forces African public institutions to view their own societies through foreign cultural assumptions.

Shaking fists at Silicon Valley will not alter this dynamic. As Chikane argued on The Angle Podcast, foreign technology firms have no economic incentive to build localised models for markets that generate negligible subscription revenue.

“In their hierarchy of commercial concerns, we are at the bottom,” Chikane remarked. “Why should OpenAI or Anthropic care about contextualising data for Mpumalanga when their paying enterprise clients sit in North America? There is a level of entitlement in expecting foreign monopolies to solve our representation problems. If we want localised technology, we have to build it ourselves.”

Chikane points to homegrown initiatives that demonstrate what sovereign development looks like in practice. At the University of Johannesburg, the sociology department developed an internal large language model trained on local curricula and institutional materials, capable of providing academic guidance to postgraduate students in isiZulu.

Real digital sovereignty is not achieved through data localisation laws that demand multinational servers sit on domestic soil. It requires investing in sovereign Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and open-source civic platforms.

Rwanda’s unified Irembo government portal and South Africa’s nascent Mzansi Exchange demonstrate that integrating municipal, health and home affairs data across open architectures delivers immediate public value.

African governments must stop treating the digital economy as an emergency tax base and start treating it as core public infrastructure. This means abolishing regressive import tariffs on communications hardware, disbursing stagnant Universal Service Funds to open-access rural networks and mandating transparent data trusts that empower local developers.

Starlink is not a saviour arriving to liberate Africa from isolation, nor can it be wished away by defensive regulations. It is a commercial tool operating within an unforgiving global market. If African states refuse to fix their own institutional contradictions, they will remain perpetual consumers of foreign hardware and suppliers of raw behavioural data while watching their digital future dictated from space.

This is the first of five stories from the series. It is derived from the podcast: