The Best AI System Is Not the One That Never Fails. It Is the One That Knows How to Lose Authority

I would describe this as Authority Degradation: the operational permissions granted to an AI system are reduced as uncertainty about its reliability increases. The concept addresses a weakness in conventional AI governance. Organisations often define what an AI system may do when it is functioning normally, but far fewer define with comparable precision what it may continue doing when its reliability becomes uncertain. That uncertainty may arise not from the model itself but from the environment around it: unstable power, intermittent communications, unavailable data feeds, conflicting sensors, network isolation or reduced staffing. A functioning AI operating on a degraded representation of reality is not necessarily a trustworthy AI.

Organisations should therefore identify a Minimum Decision Capability: the smallest combination of people, information, communications and procedures required to continue making safe essential decisions when advanced digital assistance is unavailable or untrusted. That capability should be designed before a crisis and exercised regularly. A control room that normally relies heavily on AI should occasionally operate with part of that capability unavailable so operators understand which decisions become slower, which actions require additional approval and which operations must be suspended. Such an exercise is not evidence that AI is unreliable; it is evidence that the organisation using AI is resilient.

South Africa and the UAE could provide a useful environment for such testing because their strengths are different. A joint exercise could place an AI-supported infrastructure operation under progressively deteriorating conditions while initially leaving the AI itself available. One trusted data source could become unreliable, communications latency could increase, sensors could conflict, and a cyber incident could force isolation of part of the network. Finally, operators could be told that the AI remains technically operational but its recommendations can no longer be assumed reliable. The test would then examine how quickly the organisation reduces AI authority, who can do so, whether essential operations continue and how long degraded operation can be sustained.

The exercise should also test what evidence is required before authority is returned to AI. Organisations often plan how to stop automated systems but spend much less time defining how trust should be restored. Restoring a failed data feed should not automatically restore the AI’s previous permissions. Authority restoration should be deliberate, producing a complete resilience cycle: Normal Authority, Reduced Confidence, Authority Degradation, Human or Alternative Control, Minimum Decision Capability, Validation and Controlled Authority Restoration. Trust is not a permanent property awarded to a machine after an initial test; it is an operational condition that can rise, fall and require reassessment.

South Africa’s policy episode provides a broader institutional analogy. The significant point is not only that a serious problem occurred, but that the problem triggered withdrawal and reconsideration. Advanced organisations will need the same willingness with operational AI. There should be no embarrassment in reducing the authority of a system when evidence changes. The more dangerous culture is one in which an organisation has invested so much confidence, money and prestige in automation that operators hesitate to question it.

AI resilience therefore depends partly on technology and partly on organisational permission to doubt. The strongest operator is neither the person who blindly trusts automation nor the person who instinctively rejects it. It is the person who understands when the system deserves authority, when that authority should be restricted, what evidence justifies the restriction and how the mission continues afterwards. This is especially important in control rooms, where operations rarely offer a clean choice between perfect automation and perfect human control.

South Africa’s infrastructure recovery and the UAE’s rapid digital integration illuminate different sides of the same challenge. We should continue building AI systems that are more accurate, explainable and trustworthy, but we should stop designing organisations as though trust, once earned, remains constant forever. Conditions, data, threats and models change. Sometimes the responsible decision is not to switch AI off completely, but to make it surrender authority gracefully while the organisation continues to function. The ultimate test of human control over AI is not whether we can give a machine authority. It is whether, at the moment trust begins to disappear, we can take that authority back without losing the mission with it.

Abdulla Saeed Alhebsi (A.S. Alhebsi) is an Emirati author and researcher specialising in security, risk management and control room operations.