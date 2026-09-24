Global war on women through SA's eyes

These figures should not simply become another set of statistics in reports and speeches. They should compel us to ask what our institutions are doing with the information we have. Where is the accountability?

What goes on in big meetings with heads of state making speeches has an impact on rights and on women's lives. The decisions made about money, priorities and what gets attention can affect what services are available, what laws are enforced and what gets ignored. The conversations can influence what's seen as normal, acceptable and okay behaviour, laws or policies and when there's a global backlash against women's rights that has become more than "normal", it can change how people think and behave towards women in their own communities.

That's why the talks happening this week at UNGA in New York are more than just formal discussions — they can have real, tangible consequences for women's safety and status in places like Ekurhuleni, even if it takes time to see the effects and to link what's happening globally with what is happening locally.

We're living in a world that's more divided than it's been in decades.

In 2025, there were 65 armed conflicts between states, the highest number since 1946.

The truth is that conflict doesn't affect everyone equally. Women and girls are hit the hardest, with many forced to flee their homes, facing sexual violence and struggling to make a living and keep themselves and their families safe. Given the state of the world, it is not just an ideal for countries and institutions to work together — it is essential.

At UNGA81, global leaders need to come together to fight for what's right, to stand up for women and to work towards peace.

No one country or organisation can single-handedly turn back the clock on 171 years of history, stop the organised efforts to undermine women's rights or put an end to the conflicts that are happening all over the world right now. It's going to take all of us.

The same idea works in South Africa. We need to put into action the plans developed to prevent violence against women and to end the killings of women.

This needs to be led by the government and involve everyone in society. We need to work closely together — the police, law enforcement and the justice system, as well as healthcare, social services, traditional and faith leaders, the media and people at large to prevent violence. A woman who is experiencing violence often doesn't just have one problem — she has many problems at the same time and she needs help from many different systems all at once.

It is worth stating plainly that our societies, our attitudes and our behaviours do not sit apart from questions of rights, equality and power. They exist within that ecosystem and are shaped by it continuously, whether this is widely recognised. The norms that determine whether a woman is believed, protected or blamed are connected to, rather than separate from, the conversations taking place in multilateral forums this week.

Women in Ekurhuleni, and everywhere else, should not have to wait for outcomes, plans and further deliberations to have certainty that they can live their lives free of violence.

It is time for real change. When leaders get together to talk about rebuilding trust, we need to see actual results — fewer fights, institutions that work, and women who are safe, equal and treated with respect.

The distance between New York and Ekurhuleni is geographical. The responsibility that connects them is not.