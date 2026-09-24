One river, two grids: Why Zambia and Zimbabwe need a shared power strategy

Standing on the wall of Kariba Dam, one sees turbines on the north bank feeding Zambia and those on the south serving Zimbabwe. On paper, the two countries operate distinct power systems. Their utilities have different balance sheets, tariffs, regulators and government owners.

Yet the water turning those turbines is shared.

This is the paradox at the heart of energy policy in both countries. Each government publishes national plans, negotiates investments and manages shortages as though energy security can be achieved within its borders. In reality, both depend on a shared river, interconnected grids and the same regional electricity market. Drought, generation beyond agreed water allocations or major equipment failures on one bank can increase pressure on the other. A disturbance in one national network can ripple across the border.

Lake Kariba's recovery in 2026 offers relief, but not a permanent solution. By early September, the reservoir held 42.25% of usable storage, compared with 18.74% a year earlier. The Zambezi River Authority increased the annual water allocation for power generation to 36 billion cubic metres, divided equally between ZESCO and the Zimbabwe Power Company.

Better rainfall has improved generation after the devastating 2024 drought, but rainfall is not policy. A wetter season can restore water export, without repairing ageing equipment, strengthening utility finances or expanding transmission. Climate volatility makes the assumption that Kariba will always provide dependable year-round electricity increasingly untenable.

Both countries frequently express their ambitions in megawatts of installed capacity. That measure can mislead. A hydroelectric station without sufficient water, a thermal unit offline for maintenance or short of coal and a solar plant trapped behind a congested transmission line all possess nominal capacity without delivering dependable electricity.

The more important measures are available capacity, electricity delivered when required, network stability and the ability to recover when a generator or transmission line fails.

This distinction matters because Zambia and Zimbabwe are pursuing mineral-led industrial strategies that require continuous power.

Underground mines cannot safely operate ventilation, pumping and hoisting systems on intermittent supply. Concentrators, smelters, lithium chemical plants and steel furnaces cannot simply switch off whenever the grid becomes constrained.

Energy security is therefore no longer only about keeping residential lights on. It is a test of whether both countries can expand industry without forcing mines, factories, hospitals, households and small businesses to compete for inadequate electricity.

Zambia produced 890 346 tonnes of copper in 2025. Reaching three million tonnes by 2031, however, is not principally a geological challenge. It is an infrastructure project. Expanding mines, reopening shafts and developing discoveries such as Mingomba will require more power for dewatering, cooling, ventilation, hoisting, concentrating, smelting and refining.

Mining is already Zambia's largest electricity consumer. The World Bank warns that generation and transmission investment must accelerate without restricting supply elsewhere, particularly as demand grows in the Copperbelt and North-Western province.

Zambia is expanding solar and private electricity trading, while open-access rules allow independent producers and traders to use the national network. Its National Energy Compact targets 6 200MW of new capacity by 2030, 90% of which is renewable. Yet dedicated mine supply could create a two-tier system: reliable power for exports and rationing for households. Mine-backed projects should therefore fund grid reinforcement, disclose demand and sell surplus electricity nationally or regionally. Private energy security must strengthen the public system, not bypass it.

Zimbabwe faces a parallel challenge. Chinese investment has expanded lithium production, while Tsingshan's Dinson Iron and Steel Company at Manhize has revived large-scale steelmaking. Processing minerals domestically could capture more value, skills and revenue than exporting raw materials, but benefit realisation requires far more electricity.

Zimbabwe has almost 3 000MW of installed generation, yet dependable capacity remains below peak demand. Kariba is vulnerable to drought, Hwange's older units face maintenance and fuel constraints, and transmission faults disrupt delivery. Mining already consumes nearly a quarter of grid-supplied electricity. The World Bank projects that mining's share of electricity demand could approach half in the 2040s, with mining and processing eventually requiring about 21 terawatt-hours annually and $7bn in power investment.

Lithium plants and Manhize's iron and steel complex expose the public grid's weakness. Export restrictions cannot create electricity, and isolated private systems risk duplication, exclusion and stranded space. Captive projects should therefore pay transparent grid charges and gain predictable rights to sell surplus power. Zimbabwe should not achieve industrial growth through private energy islands while the national electricity system remains fragile.

The global contest for critical minerals is bringing several pools of capital into the region, but investment in mines and export corridors continues to outpace investment in the electricity system supporting them. Chinese capital underpins Zimbabwe's lithium industry, Manhize steel and the expansion of Hwange Power Station. In Zambia, Chinese companies are active in mining and solar development, while a Chinese-led consortium is pursuing rehabilitation of the TAZARA railway towards Tanzania.

Gulf capital is also becoming more visible. Abu Dhabi's International Resources Holding has invested in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines, while Saudi Arabia and other Gulf economies are exploring African mineral partnerships.

Western governments, companies and development institutions are backing other assets, including the Lobito Corridor towards Angola. In April 2026, the Africa Finance Corporation, African Development Bank and Italy announced $1.32bn in commitments towards the proposed Zambian railway extension.

These cases are not abstract. Investors cooperate across regions, while African banks, pension funds and development institutions provide capital of their own. Zambia and Zimbabwe can use this competition to widen their financing choices.

Yet all investors risk reproducing the same imbalance: financing mines and export routes more readily than the shared electricity system that makes industrialisation possible.

A railway can move copper only after electricity has extracted and processed it. A lithium refinery cannot operate on diplomatic enthusiasm. Patterns seeking secure mineral supplies should help finance generation, storage and transmission, not merely the assets carrying minerals to foreign markets.

The institutional foundations already exist. The binational Zambezi River Authority manages Kariba's water and dam infrastructure. Both countries participate in the Southern African Power Pool, which coordinates regional planning and electricity trading.

The proposed Zambia–Zimbabwe–Botswana–Namibia interconnector, or ZIZABONA, could strengthen connections between the northern and southern parts of the regional market. But it remains a project under preparation, not transmission capacity already available to the regional market.

What remains missing is an integrated investment strategy.

First, both countries should produce a joint electricity-adequacy and drought-response plan incorporating mine expansions, processing plants, urban growth, hydrological scenarios and credible project-completion dates. It should combine national planning with hydrological data from the Zambezi River Authority and regional modelling from the Southern African Power Pool.

Second, transmission must become an investable asset class. Independent projects, regulated returns and hard-currency revenues from regional power trading could attract pension funds, development banks and private infrastructure capital. Generation without transmission will merely relocate shortages.

Third, the market's financial foundations must improve. Cost-reflective tariffs, transparent wheeling charges and reliable settlement are essential, with targeted subsidies protecting low-income households. Investors will not finance infrastructure with repayment periods measured in decades if utilities cannot reliably settle their invoices.

Fourth, Kariba should increasingly provide flexible power to balance solar and wind instead of carrying both countries through every hour of every season. Diversification would conserve water and reduce their simultaneous exposure to drought. This does not diminish Kariba's importance; it gives the dam a more climate-resilient role.

Finally, industrial projects should contribute to system resilience. New mines, smelters and refineries should disclose their electricity requirements and finance necessary network reinforcement. Captive generators should have predictable opportunities to sell surplus power without being compelled to subsidise the public system.

Electricity access must remain part of the bargain. A regional power system that protects mineral exports while leaving clinics, households and small enterprises without dependable supply would be commercially functional but developmentally unjust.

The Zambezi is already a shared power system in physical terms. The task is to make it one in planning, financing and accountability.

Zambia cannot reach three million tonnes of copper through a grid designed for yesterday's economy. Zimbabwe cannot sustain lithium processing and steel production through captive plants and uncertain public supply alone. Neither country can independently insure itself against a climate shock affecting the same river.

Their energy futures are joined by more than transmission lines. Water, minerals, investment and risk bind them together. Security will come not from pretending those dependencies can be separated, but from governing them together.