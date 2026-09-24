We cannot grant SA into prosperity

The provision of social welfare is often framed as a moral imperative: an essential safety net designed to protect a nation's most vulnerable citizens from the ravages of extreme poverty.

In a country characterised by deep historical inequities and structural unemployment, direct cash transfers serve as a critical mechanism for immediate household survival.

Yet, as the national budget becomes consumed by social assistance, a harsh macroeconomic reality emerges: a nation cannot grant its way to economic growth.

To understand the scale of this fiscal imbalance, one must look at the stark contrast in the government's ledger. For the 2026/27 financial year, the government has allocated an astounding R292.8 billion to direct social grants alone, out of a total R330.5bn social protection budget. The expenditure supports 26.5 million beneficiaries, meaning nearly half of the country's population relies on the state for monthly financial survival.

The system is anchored by the Child Support Grant, paying R580 monthly to the caregivers of 12.6 million children living in poverty. It is followed by the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant, a lifeline for 8.2 million unemployed working-age individuals — recently extended through to March 2027 at a cost of R36.9bn. Further support is directed towards the vulnerable, with 4.27 million citizens receiving the R2 400 Old Age Grant and 1.07 million receiving the R2 400 Disability Grant, alongside specialised funds for foster care and severe care dependency.

While biometric verification has saved hundreds of millions of rand by cancelling 35 000 fraudulent accounts, the economic problem remains: the R292.8bn represents consumption, not capital formation.

Conversely, the state's allocations for wealth creation highlight a severe misalignment. In the same 2026/27 budget, the consolidated national allocation for Economic Regulation and Infrastructure sits at just R164.1bn. Critical growth engines receive a fraction of what is spent on welfare: Industrialisation and Exports are allocated a mere R45.8bn and Innovation, Science, and Technology receive just R21.3bn.

Even when factoring in the entire public sector, including state-owned enterprises, provincial governments and municipalities, total infrastructure spending is projected to barely exceed R1 trillion spread across an entire three-year medium-term expenditure framework. This means South Africa spends nearly as much on direct cash consumption in a year as the entire state apparatus allocates annually to build the physical foundation of the economy.

The economic mechanics of this are straightforward but punishing.

Social grants act as direct injections of liquidity into communities, sustaining demand for basic retail goods and food. However, the money is spent once. It does not compound.

When a state allocates the bulk of its revenue to consumption, it traps itself in a cycle of diminishing returns. The funds required to sustain the grants are extracted from a progressively shrinking tax base.

As the burden on the formal, tax-paying economy increases, private capital formation is stifled. Businesses have less capital to reinvest and the state lacks the liquidity to maintain the very infrastructure that enables commercial activity.

To transition an economy from stagnation to dynamic expansion, the focus must shift from the redistribution of wealth to the creation of new wealth. True economic emancipation requires robust capital accumulation, the building of tangible assets that lower the cost of doing business and yield long-term dividends.

When capital is deployed into the roughly R402bn earmarked for roads, R219.2bn for energy and R156.3bn for water and sanitation over the medium term, the economic multiplier effect is profound.

A well-maintained road or modernised rail network reduces logistics costs, enabling domestic producers to compete globally. This type of investment drives structural job creation. It requires engineers, artisans and construction workers to build the assets, creating permanent employment in the secondary industries that rely on that new infrastructure.

Relying on welfare as a substitute for economic inclusion creates a structural dependency, treating citizens as passive recipients of state aid rather than active participants. Continuing to expand the welfare state without concurrent GDP growth accelerates a nation towards a fiscal cliff.

Shifting the focus towards wealth creation does not require the immediate dismantling of the social safety net, which would invite severe humanitarian consequences. Instead, it requires holding consumption spending in check while clearing the regulatory blockages that inhibit private-sector growth.

By using frameworks like the Budget Facility for Infrastructure and streamlined public-private partnerships, the state can transition from being the primary provider of survival to acting as an enabler of prosperity. Grants can keep a population alive but only capital investment, hard infrastructure and structural economic reform can propel a nation towards lasting wealth.