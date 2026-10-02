A prayer run for Tsontso

You pull on your bright pink tee and black shorts, lace up your running shoes and sweep your hair up under a cap. You plan your route, weaving through the familiar suburb so you pass the maximum number of security guards.

You silently debate whether to take your phone. It’s useful for letting someone follow your live location but does it also make you more of a target carrying that telltale rectangle on your body?

You take the phone. You turn on the tracking and safety features. You show your husband which way you’re planning to go on the map — no, not Roos Street, the next one. You feel less alone with him in your pocket.

You also carry some water, your keys. The last time you went shopping to buy a new water bottle, they were hanging on a display next to keyrings attached to small cans of pepper spray. You remember thinking: “Only in South Africa.”

You brush past your medals on the way out the door. The Two Oceans half marathon. The Soweto 10 kay. This should be easy, just a 5km loop around the block.

Outside, you stop just before reaching the gate and wait for an unfamiliar man to walk past before opening it and slipping out.

You stretch, warm up, start running at a light pace. Around the corner, a man sits alone in a blue sedan with the window down. You cross to the other side of the road.

It is not entirely new, this feeling of wariness. You have experienced your fair share of catcalls and veiled threats. White men in white bakkies yelling at you to “Run, b****!” Men near the finish of your Parkrun announcing loudly how it makes them sick to see women running alone, how they are “asking for it”. The man who has screamed at you across a busy intersection that he will “shoot you in your p***” before walking into traffic to follow you down the road.

You have imagined sprinting straight to the police station to report this more than once but you have never followed through.

It is not entirely new but it is sharper now. Now that you know the name Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo.

She was 38 years old, as you are. She was out for a regular afternoon run, something you do a few times a week. She was running alone, like you often do. And she is only one of 10 or 11, or will it be 12 or more by the end of the week?

It is not entirely new, this feeling of outrage.

The country is on its feet, calling for action. Calling for harsher penalties for gender-based violence or new laws recognising femicide as a crime. Organising marches, trending hashtags. It is a cycle we have seen before.

For Uyinene Mrwetyana, raped and strangled and beaten to death at a post office in Claremont in the middle of the afternoon.

For Anene Booysen, gang-raped and disembowelled and left for dead at a construction site near her house by men she knew.

For Reeva Steenkamp, shot and killed by her partner while hiding in a bathroom at home.

For Leighandre Jegels, murdered by a police officer despite having a protection order against him.

For Karabo Mokoena, stabbed, burnt and buried in a shallow grave by her currency trader boyfriend.