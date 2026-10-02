The quality of voters will decide the 2026 Local Government Elections

It is common cause that our country has, for some time, experienced a dearth of leadership in various significant sectors, including the political arena.

With the local government elections set for 4 November, it is time for another coterie of leaders to be unleashed to shepherd our municipalities.

Some political parties have announced their best men and women; others will do so soon and independent candidates have also raised their hands.

Political parties and candidates have done their part. Deep down in their heart of hearts, they know their fate is in the hands of voters. However, the question that should be answered is what the quality of the voters who elect them this time will be.

The upcoming elections are different from those of the past. In the main, this cycle of elections is more about voters than the so-called leaders.

Even so, in South Africa, particularly on media platforms, half the time more attention is directed towards mayoral nominees, independent candidates and ward councillors, focusing on who will represent which city, municipality or ward, rather than on voters. The reality is that the lists, including the names of independent candidates and nominees, remain meaningless until residents flood voting stations and elect them.

There is an urgent need to shift the focus from the independent candidates, lists of mayors and ward councillors and discuss the quality of the people who will put the candidates in office.

Unlike before, when only radio and television dominated current affairs, they are being overtaken by social media spaces such as X and podcasts; all are playing a significant role in shaping and balancing the debate about leadership in South Africa.

The platforms have created a space for immediate accountability and constructive criticism. More than before, voters are armed with information about their leaders' capabilities across national and local government spheres.

The quality of decisions to be made in the forthcoming elections should reflect what they are exposed to daily. Voters know their politicians and what they are capable of. The horror movie we watch at the Madlanga commission, the auditor general reports on wasted taxpayers' money, incompetent leaders, a killing spree of women in Ekurhuleni and nepotism are all part of the picture.

Moreover, their daily experiences of poor services should be a serious deal-breaker at the ballot box.

Politicians have little influence this time; for them, it will be more like Judgement Day.

This year’s elections are not only about election campaigning but about what voters really know and need for their country.

The continuous mushrooming of political parties, independent candidates, questionable characters, ex-convicts and the push for matricless candidates is not emboldened only by the vibrancy of our democracy; it has also more to do with the quality of people who vote.

It has also nerved the increase of racial and ethnic politics across our country. The survival and existence of this democracy require higher standards of meritocracy set by voters.

Democratic standards and survival cannot be the responsibility of politicians and their performance only. Voters also have a duty to maintain and sustain democracy. They can protect it only through the quality of the voting they show at the ballot box. Political leaders have been blamed for a long time; it is also time that voters are held accountable for the people they put in office.

If the names announced so far are anything to go by, it appears there will be little change in terms of the quality of leadership that can emerge from the elections, meaning that the cure for our local government issues lies in the hands of voters.

Thirty-two years is enough time for the public to know and understand the political landscape in South Africa and make informed decisions about their leadership.

The quality of voters will be central to this year's elections and there must be accountability at that level too.

It is time the elections reflect the type of thinkers South African voters are. Politicians don’t vote for themselves. If voters show a higher demand for meritocracy and reject poorly nominated candidates, they will set a new standard for leadership in South Africa.

As things stand, politicians don’t respect voters, mainly because, again, voters haven’t elevated their demand for meritocracy and rejected mediocrity at the ballot box. The demand for better leaders should be reflected through the quality of voting. The quality of leaders will also resemble the quality of people they voted for.

The 2024 national elections results demonstrated that the relationship between voters and leaders has changed. Proximity, loyalty and attachment to political parties have shifted drastically. The elections are starting to be more about rationality and emotions.

South Africa will not be saved and fixed by office-bearers only; the voters have a huge role to play in all democratic processes of building this country.

The solace we can take in this year’s elections is that every citizen and voter is a walking database of South African political problems and their causes.

Voter education can proffer a better quality of voters if South Africa’s democracy is to survive. The quality of voters will be a deciding factor for the 2026 local government elections.

With almost a month to go before election day, writer and speaker Sofo Archon admonishes: “In our so-called democracy, the people have absolutely no power other than deciding who has power over them”.