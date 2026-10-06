The forgotten ANC poet-activist who warned the party about power

Former ANC leader and South African president Jacob Zuma encapsulated the party leaders’ arrogance when he said: “The ANC will rule until the second coming of Jesus.” That was irrespective of whether the party delivered on its promises.

Ramovha describes how such unchecked power, which he calls a “poisonous pill” given to liberation leaders by their supporters, destroys the moral soul of the party. In the poem, he writes: “Beware! This is a soul raid aimed at destroying beyond repair.”

Ramovha, a supporter of the ANC, feared the moment of truth when the masses who supported the ANC finally realised the ANC leaders’ corruption, moral decline and blame-shifting.

In his poem Moment of Truth, he writes: “When the moment of truth comes I shall hide away from this cruel reality, in a bid to distance myself” and “When the moment of truth comes, my life may lose all purpose of existence.”

At UWC, he was largely known for his poem, Oh African Child, which he recited at many political rallies. The poem summed up the hope of a future better life for many black South Africans then, with the collapse of apartheid for the first time looking like a reality.

In Oh African Child, Ramovha writes: “Daily you dream about that day, the day that you will mourn no more … / the day justice will replace injustice … /Oh African child.”

[Recordings of Ramovha’s reciting of Oh African Child is held at the Mayibuye Centre, University of the Western Cape Archives) (https://mayibuye.robben-island.org.za/.../Sound-and-Oral...)].

Born in 1955, in Tsianda village, in rural Vhembe, Ramovha matriculated from Dimani High School, in Thohoyandou, in the old Venda homeland. He initially registered for a law degree at the University of Venda but left to go into political exile.

When he turned up at UWC post-exile, with a bursary from the ANC, he was much older than all of us fresh from high school. For me, he was a wonderful example of someone who grasped the opportunity of late-life academic education.

Ramovha threw himself, with almost childish excitement, into student activism. He was a member of the editorial collective of the Student Voice, the award-winning student community newspaper, of which I was editor at the time. He was active in the South African Students’ Press Union and the South African National Students Congress and was a leading member of the UWC Creative Arts Society.

He was humble but had a serious, almost distant, solitary demeanour. He could see deeply, beyond the superficial reality, appearances and rhetoric. He was a keen observer of people and could spot political opportunists from a distance, behind their slogans, struggle songs and toyi-toying.