Palestine: Is 1 100 days not enough?

This is where silence becomes complicity in the moral and political life of the world. Responsibility is not distributed equally. A person struggling to survive does not possess the power of a government that supplies weapons, a company that profits from military or energy contracts or an institution that controls substantial investments. The greater the capacity to influence events, the less credible is the claim of helplessness. Nor does silence always sound like silence. It can take the form of carefully expressed concern, repeated so often that it becomes a substitute for a decision. A government can acknowledge suffering while preserving the relationships that help sustain it. The words register sympathy; the policy communicates permission and complicity. Such permission emboldens the Israeli state. When grave violations bring no meaningful cost, its leaders have reason to believe that the next violation will also be tolerated. Each unfulfilled warning makes the next warning easier to dismiss. Impunity becomes an expectation around which policy can be built.

The damage extends beyond Palestine. A global order depends, at the very least, on the belief that there are limits to what the powerful may do to the vulnerable. When those limits dissolve around a favoured ally, every promise of protection becomes less credible. Other governments observe what is tolerated. Other vulnerable peoples learn how little a recognised right may offer when those expected to defend it choose their alliances instead. For much of the formerly colonised world, this is a familiar experience. Universal principles have too often been proclaimed by powers unwilling to accept the same restraints themselves. Palestine exposes that contradiction with devastating clarity. The answer must be to make those principles real through consistent action. Abandoning them would leave people facing domination with fewer protections still.

Global solidarity matters because power operates across borders. The decisions that sustain an injustice may be taken far from those who suffer it. People elsewhere therefore have work to do where they live: in their parliaments, workplaces, universities, religious communities and financial institutions. They can press for an end to arms transfers that enable atrocities, challenge investments that sustain occupation, support accountability and insist that Palestinian freedom remains a political demand rather than an indefinitely postponed aspiration.

For South Africans, that responsibility carries particular weight. International solidarity helped widen the space in which our own liberation struggle could advance. Its force came from people making apartheid a matter of consequence in their own societies. Remembering that history should sharpen our willingness to act. Solidarity also requires staying power. Public attention moves on to the next story, the next crisis, the next fix. Outrage fades while the doom-scrolling remains. The work must continue beyond a march, an anniversary or a moment of intense coverage. It must include support for Palestinian institutions, the preservation of Palestinian testimony and sustained pressure on those with the power to change policy.

Above all, its measure must be that of Palestinian freedom. Food, shelter and medical care are urgently necessary. Palestinians also have the right to live without having their survival negotiated by others, to rebuild without the threat of renewed destruction, and to determine their future in their own land.

On this 1 100th day, we should remember those killed as people whose lives belonged to them, whose futures were taken. We should listen to those who remain, including when their demands exceed what our governments find convenient.

Seventy-eight years of dispossession have already asked too much of Palestinian endurance. Every government and institution with the means to act must now be judged by what it does with that power. Every one of us who claims solidarity must ask what we are prepared to sustain after this anniversary passes. Palestinians are entitled to a future that should not have to be counted in days of catastrophe. The global demand should be: not another day longer!

Sunny Morgan is an activist