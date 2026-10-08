10 moments Plaatje changed SA forever

The Maitisho column It was written in a female voice addressed to the women of the Setswana community on questions of the tension of marriage, the colonial disruption of Setswana domestic life, the erosion of female authority in a community whose structures were being destabilised and the dignity of women in conditions designed to deny it. Scholars who have noticed the Maitisho column have speculated that it was Plaatje’s voice, adopting a female editorial persona to address what a male editor, under his own name, could not address within the social conventions of the era.

The column produced a sustained feminist political journalism that preceded many equivalents in the South African black press by decades.

Journalism as the infrastructure of liberation The South African Native National Congress (SANNC later changed to ANC) was founded on 8 January 1912, a date Plaatje picked. He was selected as the general secretary and had been one of the most important black journalists for 11 years.

The newspaper he founded later in 1912, Tsala ea Batho (Friend of the People) became the organ of the new organisation.

It published the SANNC’s resolutions, analysed parliamentary debates that affected African inter-ests and provided the communication infrastructure through which the early liberation movement maintained its coherence across the geographical dispersal of its membership.

Theory of civil disobedience In June 1913, Tsala ea Batho published an editorial that was an instruction to civil disobedience. As women of Waaihoek in Bloemfontein marched against passes, Plaatje wrote: “Let no woman pay a fine. Let them build new gaols. It is no disgrace to occupy them for your liberty.”

This was 39 years before the ANC’s Defiance Campaign adopted civil disobedience as a liberation strategy. The 1913 campaign produced what scholarship has not connected to it: the Bantu Women’s League (1918), the legislative exclusion of women from pass laws (1923) and the foundation for the 1956 march on the Union Buildings. The 1913 women walked first and built the road on which 1956 walked.

Field journalism and the counter archive of dispossession On 19 June 1913, the Natives Land Act came into force. Sol Plaatje got on a bicycle and crossed the border from the Cape Colony into the Orange Free State in the days that followed. He found families being driven off the land that the Act had declared white-only territory.

The method was field journalism — the journalist going to the source, without institutional support or editorial budget, in the knowledge that if he does not record the suffering, the record of what the Land Act did to people will not exist.

The bicycle journey produced the journalism that became Native Life in South Africa, published in London in 1916 and is the most extended act of investigative advocacy journalism in the history of the South African early black press and the text that brought the Land Act’s consequences to international attention.

The voice in the archive On 16 October 1923, Sol Plaatje recorded Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika in a studio at Hayes, Middlesex. It is the first known archival recording of the hymn that would become the central anthem of the liberation movement and the national anthem of a democratic South Africa and Tanzania while Zambia uses its melody.

On a doomed advocacy trip to England to petition a British government that had made clear it would not intervene in South Africa’s native policy, Plaatje committed the song to wax. He was preserving the future he would not live to see.

The full body of work — an unmatched intellectual No South African thinker of the 20th century has produced a body of work that matches it in breadth, rigour and consequence.

From the South African War diary, three newspapers across 15 years constituting the most extensive documentary record of black South African community life in the early 20th century; Native Life in South Africa; Mhudi; hundreds of Setswana proverbs collected; a phonetic study of Setswana co-authored with Daniel Jones of University College London; Shakespeare translations into Setswana; a musical recording archive. This is a description of a specific intellectual pro-gramme. It is a demonstration, across multiple genres and multiple languages, that African intellectual life was as complex, as philosophically rich and as culturally ambitious as anything the European tradition had produced.

Plaatje achieved this under conditions that would have defeated a lesser person. He was largely broke, spent years in England and North America making arguments that the governments he addressed were not prepared to act on. He watched the Land Act dispossess his people and saw the world largely fail to respond but he kept working.

The hardest thing to acknowledge about Plaatje’s story is that many of the political goals of his journalism were not achieved but the community he convened produced the political formation that eventually dismantled the system he could not.