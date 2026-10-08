Ethiopia: Landlocked, But Not Landbound

For landlocked Ethiopia, the problem is particularly acute as it is not a small country whose economic life can comfortably be organised around a single external corridor. With a population of 140 million, Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa and one of the continent's major political and diplomatic centres. It hosts the African Union and has become increasingly integrated into global economic and diplomatic networks. Yet it must move much of its international commerce through the territory and infrastructure of another sovereign state, Djibouti.

This phenomenon creates what Ali Mazrui once called unnatural micro-dependency, which arises when a large state's access to the global economy depends disproportionately on the infrastructure, political stability, and strategic calculations of a much smaller neighbor. The problem is not Djibouti. Indeed, Djibouti has provided Ethiopia with an indispensable economic service. Ethiopia's relationship with Djibouti should be understood as one of mutual interdependence rather than unilateral dependence.

The problem is the structural vulnerability created when a country's principal gateway to the world is concentrated in one corridor. Ethiopia therefore has a rational interest in multiple maritime gateways.

The above argument also has a historical dimension. Ethiopia did not become landlocked because its civilization somehow naturally belonged to the interior of Africa. Its modern geopolitical condition emerged through the territorial transformations of the 20th century, most consequentially the separation of Eritrea and the creation of the present international boundary between the two states. The result was geographically unusual. A country whose historical, commercial and strategic life had long been connected to the Red Sea found itself without a coastline. Ethiopia's landlocked condition is therefore relatively recent compared with the much longer history of Ethiopian interaction with the Red Sea world.

This does not invalidate Eritrea's sovereignty. But it does make Ethiopian access to the sea more than an ordinary commercial preference. It is a historical issue in the political geography of the Horn of Africa.

Indeed, the history of Ethiopian trade reinforces the argument. Before Ethiopia lost direct maritime access, Red Sea ports played an important role in the country's external commerce. The subsequent concentration of Ethiopian trade through Djibouti created a new pattern of dependence. UN analysis of landlocked states has specifically identified Ethiopia's loss of direct access to the sea and the consequent redirection of its trade through Djibouti as an illustration of the vulnerabilities faced by landlocked countries.

But Ethiopian diplomacy must therefore draw a distinction with great care: access is not annexation; a port is not a province; maritime connectivity is not territorial expansion. Ethiopia does not need to possess a piece of another country in order to have meaningful access to the sea. It could, for example, pursue long-term commercial leases, port concessions, jointly developed economic zones, railway-and-port agreements, or other mutually negotiated arrangements that give Ethiopia reliable maritime access while leaving the coastal state's sovereignty intact.

Such arrangements would shift the debate from borders to connectivity. This distinction is essential because Ethiopia's neighbours have legitimate security concerns. Ethiopia's search for maritime access should not become a justification for coercion, military occupation, or interference in the internal affairs of neighboring states. The opposite is more likely to produce a durable solution. Ethiopia's objective should be a negotiated maritime settlement in which Ethiopia gains reliable access, and its neighbors gain economic benefits, security guarantees, and respect for their sovereignty.

That would be a regional bargain rather than a territorial revision. It could also become an instrument of peace. Imagine a Red Sea arrangement in which Ethiopian investment helps develop a coastal port; the coastal state retains sovereignty; Ethiopia receives long-term commercial access; neighboring countries gain transit revenues and infrastructure; railways connect the port to the Ethiopian hinterland; and the entire arrangement becomes embedded in regional institutions.

The result would be more than a port. It would be a corridor of interdependence. This matters because Ethiopia's economic future is increasingly tied to the maritime economy. Modern development requires access not merely to land but to shipping, energy, technology, markets, and global production networks.

To be landlocked is therefore not merely a geographical condition; it is also an economic condition. And political imagination can transform economic conditions. Ethiopia's aspiration should consequently not be framed as a demand for the restoration of some lost imperial geography. Such a formulation would unnecessarily alarm Ethiopia's neighbors and reduce a legitimate economic question to a territorial one.