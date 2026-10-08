The dangerous business of online jobs

In August 2026, South African officials warned jobseekers about fake overseas offers circulating online and through messaging platforms. The warning followed the rescue of South Africans from scam compounds in Myanmar, where they had travelled believing they were taking legitimate jobs.

Authorities urged applicants to verify an offer before leaving. That is sound advice but it puts a difficult question almost entirely on the worker: How do you verify a promise when you cannot establish who paid to put it on your phone?

A job advert no longer waits on a newspaper’s classified page or in a recruiter’s office. It can reach someone while they scroll, promising a salary, training or a flight abroad.

The conversation can then move to a private chat, where the applicant is asked for identity documents or money.

Not every misleading offer becomes a trafficking case. The earlier and more common problem is that a worker must make decisions before the people behind the offer can be held to account.

An algorithm does not negotiate a contract or collect a fee. People do. But paid advertising can put a recruiter’s promise before large numbers of jobseekers quickly. Labour law must reach that first commercial promise without turning private conversations into a surveillance system.

Where does recruitment begin?

South Africa’s 2025 National Labour Migration Policy proposes stronger arrangements for placing South Africans in work abroad. The Employment Services Amendment Bill introduced in 2026 would empower the minister to regulate overseas recruitment and placement, including standards, fees, prohibited practices and complaints.

Those are proposed powers, not protections in force.

Parliament should ask what happens before a formal placement. Someone can pay for an overseas-job advert, collect applications in a messaging group and pass candidates to an agency long before a contract is signed. If protective rules begin only at the last step, the original promise may have disappeared by the time anyone investigates it.

That does not mean everyone who shares a vacancy is a recruiter. Workers pass opportunities to friends; legitimate employers advertise. A broad rule aimed at “unapproved” posts could punish those ordinary exchanges while a deceptive advertiser opens another account.

The bill creates an opportunity to examine the gap but its overseasplacement provisions should not be mistaken for a duty on advertising platforms to check every job offer. A platform-specific duty would need a clear legal basis of its own: who it covers, what must be checked, what records may be kept and how an advertiser can challenge a decision. Ethiopia shows the value and the limits of a more connected recruitment record. Its Overseas Employment Proclamation No. 1389/2025 and Ethiopian Labour Migration Information System, or

Elmis, link agencies, workers, job orders and contracts in the formal process. Yet a 2026 International Labour Organisation assessment found that informal intermediaries remain influential, inspections are uneven outside Addis Ababa and links between the system, regional offices and embassies are incomplete. A registry makes recruitment more traceable when an offer enters it.

It does not, by itself, identify an advert circulating outside the formal system. Workers need a practical way to check an offer before they commit to it.

Verify the advertiser, not the safety of the job

Platforms treat scams as a serious problem. Meta says it removed more than 159 million scam adverts in 2025 and is expanding advertiser verification. That is a company-reported figure covering scams generally; it does not tell us how many fraudulent overseas-job adverts reached African workers or how many escaped detection.

A narrower duty would begin with paid cross-border employment adverts. Before distributing one, a platform should establish the paying advertiser’s legal identity and whether it claims to be a direct employer or an intermediary.

Where the law requires a recruitment licence and an authoritative register is available, the platform should check the licence details against that register. The advert should identify the organisation responsible for the offer and the country where the work is said to be. Where no usable public register exists, a platform cannot pretend that a licence has been verified. It can check who is paying and state what has and has not been established.

Governments, in turn, need registers that workers and platforms can consult without submitting a formal information request.

Verification is not certification

A licensed agency can mislead applicants; a real employer can be impersonated. A platform should not mark an offer “safe” because an identity check succeeded. Its obligation should be to make the commercial advertiser traceable, record the claims distributed and give workers a route to check the recruiter’s status. The rule must also be proportionate. A direct employer should not need an overseas-placement licence it is not legally required to hold.

Someone forwarding a link should not be treated as a business buying targeted advertising. Start where a platform is paid to amplify a cross-border employment offer, rather than policing everyone who discusses work online.

Preserve the promise, not everyone’s messages

When an advert vanishes, the first evidence may vanish with it: the promised wage, destination, employer name or account that paid to reach applicants. A screenshot may show only part of the offer. A later version of a landing page may say something different.

Platforms should securely retain a time-stamped copy of paid overseasjob adverts, the declared advertiser and payer, the places targeted, linked pages, material changes and decisions to restrict an advert.

Retention should have a defined, limited period. A worker should be able to obtain the version they responded to and a reference number when reporting it.

This would fill a gap that transparency tools do not reliably close. Meta’s Ad Library lets people search active adverts but the longer archival and additional information available for some political adverts or adverts delivered in Europe should not be assumed to exist for every job advert seen in Africa.

Preserving an advert is different from demanding routine access to private chats. Applicants may discuss identity documents, finances or experiences of abuse in those conversations. Authorities seeking non-public information should have a specific legal purpose and follow an authorised, reviewable process.

An evidence rule designed to pro-tect workers must not become general monitoring of jobseekers.

Make a complaint survive the hand-off

A deceptive offer can cross several services. The advert appears on one platform, the conversation moves to another and a payment is made elsewhere. Removing the first post may stop others seeing it but it does not necessarily identify the recruiter, recover a fee or help someone pre-paring to travel.

South Africa should design any overseas-placement complaints procedure so a worker can report an offer before payment or departure, not only after employment begins.

The platform should preserve the reported advert and provide a case reference. Labour officials should assess recruitment concerns and refer suspected fraud or trafficking to investigators, while the worker receives advice and an update. A referral must not be counted as a resolved complaint.

An offline route matters too. Someone unable to consult a digital registry should be able to verify an agency through a labour office, telephone service or trusted worker organisation. Ethiopia’s experience shows why a formal system needs to be usable beyond the capital and beyond the screen. Its Migrant Recruitment Advisor initiative also offers a useful principle: workers’ accounts of fees, promises and sub-stitutions should inform oversight alongside agencies’ records.

Accountability without a censorship machine

There is a dangerous shortcut available to governments: call every unapproved overseas-job advert suspicious and demand its removal. That could silence legitimate vacancies, labour-rights reporting and criticism of recruitment systems, while favouring well-connected agencies.

A better approach targets identifiable commercial conduct. Explain why an advert was restricted and allow an appeal. A missing licence should trigger scrutiny, not automatically become a finding of fraud. Independent review should examine wrongful removals and deceptive adverts left online.

The European Union’s Digital Services Act offers principles worth studying, including advertising transparency and, for relevant online marketplaces, trader traceability. It is not an African overseas-recruitment law and cannot simply be copied into one.

Platforms cannot adjudicate every cross-border employment contract; regulators cannot inspect every post. A pilot should therefore begin with high-risk categories of paid adverts and recruitment corridors selected using documented complaints, with labour authorities, platforms, privacy regulators and worker organisations reviewing the results.

Publish the measures that matter: the share of relevant advertisers verified, the time taken to respond to workers, adverts preserved, complaints meaningfully referred, restrictions overturned and substantiated scams missed. Counting takedowns alone rewards censorship.

African labour law need not become an algorithm. It must reach the moment a commercial promise reaches a worker. The measure of success is whether that worker can identify who made the promise and get help before an offer becomes a debt, a journey or a danger.