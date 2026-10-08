What election posters in Joburg reveal

As we draw nearer to South Africa’s local government elections in November, it’s worth taking a closer look at one of the parties’ key forms of communication with voters: election posters.

While some political commentators still point to manifestos as a useful tool for understanding a party or candidate’s plans in more depth, others argue these lengthy documents have little influence on a majority of voters.

Far more people heading to the polls are likely to engage with the messages of election posters. In the last municipal election, the ANC reportedly printed 100,000 posters for Cape Town alone which represented a major cost around electioneering for the party.

Though my focus is on the post-ers visible in the Joburg metro area, a recent trip passing through the North West province and Limpopo showed that posters had also been distributed in smaller towns including Northam, Brits and Bojating.

It’s worth breaking down in more detail what these posters are saying through their words and visuals. Posters are a unique opportunity to connect with voters, and choices around language and graphics are constrained by how quickly readers will pass by, either on foot, by car or taxi.

This means they lend themselves to shorter messages and clear, recognisable images. I analyse two posters per political party in order of prominence following the last municipal election below.

ANC Many of the ANC’s posters simply read ‘Vote ANC’ which is repeated twice with the party’s logo occupying the centre of the design. ‘Vote ANC’ is an imperative sentence, meaning that it is issuing a command. This is one way to engage the audience which is the implied subject of the instruction and being told how to vote.

The simple arrangement of the text is visually striking in the ANC’s recognisable colours of green and yellow. The design seems to be relying on the party’s name and history, with the prominent colour scheme and logo that features symbols which are tied to the armed struggle and unity against oppression.

The poster is generic and does not make any references to Joburg, the party’s mayoral candidate or its policies.