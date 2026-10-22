The voice we lost: Forty years without Samora Machel

Whatever happened to the promise of independence? Mozambique survived a civil war that ended with the 1992 General Peace Agreement, adopted multiparty politics and experienced periods of economic growth. Natural resources attracted major international investment and fuelled expectations of prosperity. Yet poverty, unemployment, inequality and exclusion continue to shape the lives of many Mozambicans. Armed violence in Cabo Delgado has brought further suffering and uncertainty.

These difficulties should not be used to romanticise Samora’s era. His time in power also had contradictions, political restrictions and shortcomings. An honest reading of history must acknowledge both the emancipatory ambitions of independence and the limitations of the policies and political system built under his leadership.

Nor can every contemporary problem be attributed to the death of one man. History does not stop when a leader disappears. Institutions, governments and successive generations make choices and bear their own responsibilities.

The question is not whether Mozambique would be different today had Samora survived. That counterfactual cannot be answered with certainty. The question is what we have done with the aspirations that accompanied independence, and how far we have transformed them into rights, opportunities and dignity for citizens.

Independence meant more than the right to govern a territory free from colonial rule. It also carried the possibility of building a society in which political freedom translated into social justice and collective well-being. Forty years later, that promise remains an important measure of national progress precisely because it remains unfinished.

When corruption brings Samora back There are moments when Samora’s absence feels particularly present: whenever a new corruption scandal exposes the distance between public rhetoric and the conduct of those who exercise power. On such occasions, the former president returns to everyday conversations. It is common to hear people say that if Samora were to rise from the dead and see the country as it is today, he might suffer a fatal heart attack.

The expression is, of course, hyperbolic. But it reveals a sentiment worth taking seriously. It reflects the popular perception that corruption, illicit enrichment and the private appropriation of public resources collide with the values of discipline, sacrifice and collective service associated with Samora’s political message.

For many citizens, the image of a leader who demanded discipline and condemned conduct deemed contrary to the collective interest has become a reference point against which those in power are judged. Each new scandal revives the comparison between one generation’s promises and the practices fuelling the present generation’s disillusionment.

We should not, however, turn Samora into an idealised figure, immune to criticism or to the contradictions of his time. The challenge is not to speculate about how he would react to today’s scandals. It is to ask why corruption continues to pro-voke such anger, four decades later, in a society born with the promise of building a different order.

Perhaps this is where Samora’s absence is felt most acutely: in the contrast between the demand to serve the people and the perception that power too often becomes an opportunity to serve private interests.

Forty years later The 40th anniversary of Samora’s death brought Mozambican and South African leaders together again at Mbuzini. Mozambique’s president, Daniel Chapo, called for further clarification of the circumstances surrounding the crash. The commemorations also recalled the sacrifices made in the struggle for regional liberation. Such tributes matter. But memory cannot survive on official speeches, monuments and anniversaries alone. It must live on through the questions asked by younger generations, access to historical archives, the teaching of history and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.

I was a baby when my parents took me to witness the birth of an independent nation. I was 12 when I was sent home from school because the man whose voice I had grown up listening to on the radio was dead. Between those two memories, I witnessed the birth and the interruption of a promise.

Remembering Samora does not require agreement with everything he said or did. It requires taking seriously the questions raised by independence: What does freedom mean? Who benefits from it? What obligations does the state owe its citizens? And how can we ensure that the sacrifices made in the name of national sovereignty are not squandered?

At Mbuzini, we continue to ask how Samora Machel died. In Mozambique, another question deserves equal urgency: what have we done with the independence for which he fought?

The answer will not be found in the repetition of Samora’s speeches or in nostalgic evocations of a past that must remain open to scrutiny. It will be found in the ability to build institutions that serve citizens, fight corruption without selectivity and ensure that political freedom translates into dignity, justice and opportunity.