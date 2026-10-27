Thirty years later: The struggle for intersex children’s bodily autonomy continues

Thirty years ago, on 26 October 1996, intersex activists gathered outside the annual conference of the American Academy of Paediatrics in Boston, United States, to protest against medically unnecessary cosmetic genital surgeries on intersex infants and children. These procedures, often performed before children could provide informed consent, sought to make their bodies conform to conventional understandings of male and female anatomy. The activists challenged not only these medical practices but also the secrecy and shame that enabled them.

Three decades later, as the world commemorates Intersex Awareness Week, the concerns which animated that historic protest remain strikingly relevant. Indeed, they are the very concerns that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) seeks to address through its Intersex Children: Guide for Parents and Guardians. The pamphlet responds to the same fundamental questions raised by the protesters in 1996: Who gets to make decisions about an intersex child’s body? Why should bodily differences be treated as abnormalities requiring correction? And how do we protect children from the stigma and harmful practices which flow from society’s expectations of what male and female bodies should look like?

Intersex persons are born with sex characteristics, including reproductive anatomy, hormones or chromosomes, which do not fit typical definitions of male or female bodies. These variations are part of human diversity. Some are apparent at birth, while others become evident later in life. Yet intersex variations continue to be surrounded by misunderstanding, stigma and discrimination.

For intersex children, the consequences can be particularly severe. Parents and guardians may be confronted with difficult decisions shortly after their child’s birth, often without adequate information or support. In some instances, medical interventions are presented as necessary to “normalise” a child’s body, even where there is no urgent medical need. Such interventions can have irreversible physical and psychological consequences, denying children the opportunity to participate in decisions about their own bodies.

According to the United Nations, between 0.05% and 1.7% of people worldwide are born with intersex traits. In a 2018 State Report submitted to the United Nations Committee on Social, Economic and Cultural Rights, the South African Government acknowledged that it did not keep statistics on surgeries performed on intersex infants and children. This raises questions about how the government monitors and protects their rights. Behind these concerns are the lived experiences of people such as Daniela Truffer, a Swiss intersex rights activist who underwent genital surgery as an infant and again as a child. Reflecting on her experience, she stated: “I was mutilated. I have spent my life in fear, pain and shame. I would have liked to decide for myself.” Her testimony echoes the demands made by the protesters in Boston 30 years ago and reinforces the importance of the SAHRC’s pamphlet.

Against this backdrop, the SAHRC developed its guide. Just as the activists of 1996 challenged the assumption that intersex bodies needed to be surgically altered to meet social expectations, the pamphlet encourages parents and guardians to understand intersex variations without treating them as conditions that must necessarily be corrected. The guide does not seek to interfere with professional medical advice or with parents’ and guardians’ decisions. The SAHRC, as guardian of human rights, seeks to assist parents and guardians in exercising informed consent. The SAHRC’s campaign is against non-consensual “normalisation” surgeries.

The guide explains intersex variations and intersex genital mutilation, highlights alternatives to invasive or irreversible medical procedures, and addresses the cultural and religious stigma that can accompany the birth of an intersex child. In doing so, it seeks to replace secrecy with information, shame with understanding, and decisions driven by social expectations with those grounded in children’s rights.