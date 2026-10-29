Turn grievance into a vote and mandate to deliver

South Africans have every reason to be aggrieved. A tap that runs dry, a pothole left to widen, refuse that is not collected, an inexplicable bill and a councillor who disappears between elections are not abstract governance failures. They are daily reminders of promises not kept.

When these experiences accumulate, disappointment hardens into distrust and distrust into the dangerous conclusion that participation in democratic processes is pointless.

The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer calls this a “Crisis of Grievance”, the product of a generation of institutional failures that has darkened people’s outlook and weakened faith that established institutions serve the many rather than the few.

Globally, six in 10 respondents recorded a moderate or high sense of grievance against business, government and the wealthy.

High grievance also carries a severe trust penalty and encourages zerosum politics, the belief that another group’s gain must be one’s own loss. That diagnosis feels painfully familiar in South Africa.

The GCIS Tracker records a 12-year deterioration in the national mood. The share of citizens who believe the country is moving in the wrong direction rose from 48% in 2014 to 79% in early 2026.

Unemployment, crime and corruption dominate public concern.

Even where citizens understand the civic importance of voting, many doubt its practical value because promises have repeatedly failed to become visible improvements.

We should neither dismiss this anger nor romanticise it. Grievance can be democratic energy when it sharpens scrutiny, demands accountability and insists on better choices. But when it collapses into despair, it rewards precisely the political habits that produced it.

Staying away on 4 November will not suspend local government. Councils will be constituted, budgets approved, tariffs set and oversight exercised. The only difference is that those decisions will be shaped by the people who did show up.

This is why the case for voting is stronger than a bland appeal to civic duty. A ballot is not a certificate of trust in every candidate or party. It is an instrument for distributing power. It allows citizens to compare records, interrogate promises, reject incompetence and choose the representatives most likely to protect the public interest.

Where no option is perfect, democracy still asks us to make a considered choice rather than surrender the choice to others.

That choice deserves time.

Voters should look beyond slogans, personalities and last-minute spectacle. Ask who understands the constitutional purpose of local government. Who has a credible plan to maintain infrastructure, stabilise finances, professionalise administrations and respond to residents? Who will defend the boundary between political leadership and administration instead of manipulating appointments and procurement? Who will report back when the answer is difficult, not only when there is a ribbon to cut?

South Africa’s record also re-quires honesty. Democratic local government has transformed access to basic services since 1994.

The 25-Year Local Government Review records major gains in piped water, sanitation, electricity and refuse removal. Those achievements are significant, especially against the exclusion inherited from apartheid. Yet progress in access cannot excuse unreliable supply, ageing infrastructure, weak maintenance, financial distress, deteriorating accountability or the widening gap between policy and lived experience. The point, therefore, is not to choose between celebrating gains and naming failures. It is to recognise that yesterday’s delivery must now become tomorrow’s reliability. Citizens do not experience government as a policy document. They experience it through whether water flows, streetlights work, roads are maintained, accounts are accurate and complaints receive an answer.

The Revised White Paper on Local Government offers a timely blueprint for that shift. Its central insight is that South Africa does not lack diagnoses, laws or programmes. The recurring weakness is implementation: fragmented execution, poor sequencing, blurred responsibility, weak follow-through and too little consequence for failure.

The next cohort of more than 10 000 councillors, post the elections, will not enter office without a handover report. The problems are known and the reform pathway has been set out. Their task is implementation, implementation, implementation!

The quickest route to rebuilding trust is competent delivery of the basics.

Incoming councils should establish clear priorities, name responsible leaders, align budgets and performance agreements, publish milestones, identify risks early and report honestly when delivery slips. Success must be measured not by the number of meetings, strategies or launches but by improved service reliability, sounder finances, better-maintained assets and communities that can see commitments being honoured.

The White Paper deliberately aligns its transition programme with the municipal term that begins after 4 November.

It proposes an immediate reform horizon with visible first-wave improvements, alongside longer-term structural reform.

It prioritises ethical leadership, preparation of incoming councillors, stabilisation of critical services, municipal finance, professional administration, clearer political-administrative boundaries, better data and stronger accountability.

In other words, the new councils do not need to spend their first year rediscovering the crisis. They need to start acting on a roadmap already in their hands.

Chapter 6 is especially important because it seeks to renew the social compact between municipalities and communities.

For too long, participation has often meant inviting residents to formal meetings after choices have largely been shaped, recording their frustration and then failing to close the feedback loop.

The White Paper calls for a continuous relationship in which people receive usable information, influence decisions, track undertakings, obtain responses, seek redress and contribute to agreed local priorities.

That is not a public-relations exercise. It is a different operating model. Complaints should be logged, assigned, tracked and escalated. Budgets, projects, contracts, interruptions and corrective action should be communicated in plain language.

Councillors should report back regularly and explain both decisions and constraints.

Ward committees should connect communities to oversight rather than become extensions of party machinery. Digital tools should expand access without excluding residents who rely on face-to-face or offline channels.

The White Paper goes further, moving from participation to collaboration and partnering. Communities possess knowledge, networks and practical capacity that municipalities too often treat as an inconvenience rather than a public asset.

Residents, civic organisations, businesses, labour, faith communities and professionals can help solve local problems — from maintenance and waste initiatives to neighbourhood oversight and service recovery —provided roles are clear, governance is transparent and elected councils remain accountable. A renewed social compact does not absolve the state; it makes responsibility visible and shared action possible.

This is the standard against which the incoming councillor cohort should be judged.

Councillors must put the whole community above factional interest, protect professional administration, stay out of operational procurement, scrutinise budgets and contracts, act on audit findings, maintain contact with residents and insist that every undertaking has an owner and deadline.

They must be willing to say what can be done now, what requires cooperation from another sphere and what cannot honestly be promised.

Trust will not be rebuilt by rhetoric. Edelman’s findings are instructive: the government earns legitimate authority when it has a positive impact on people’s lives and understands what they need.

As trust rises, grievance recedes and economic optimism grows.

This is not a call for citizens to lower expectations. It is a call for elected leaders to meet them through visible, fair and sustained implementation.

But renewal cannot be outsourced to councillors alone.

Voters must use the period before 4 November to study the choices before them and reflect on what competent local leadership should look like. Then they must vote. The decision may be difficult. No party or candidate may embody every preference. Yet refusing to choose does not purify democracy; it simply reduces one’s influence over the result.

The stakes are most immediate in local elections because municipal power reaches into the routines that make a community liveable.

A ward can be won or lost by a relatively small number of votes; coalition arithmetic can turn on a handful of seats; and the quality of oversight depends on who occupies them.

A lower turnout does not register a neatly targeted protest against every disappointing option. It magnifies the influence of organised minorities and lowers the democratic hurdle for those who are content with the status quo.

Participation is therefore both a right and a practical defence against being governed by default.

Our Constitution imagines citizens and their freely elected representatives working together to improve the quality of life of all and freeing the potential of each person.

That promise is not self-executing. It requires an electorate that participates and leaders who implement. The ballot begins the relationship; transparent government, active citizenship and accountable delivery must sustain it.

South Africa’s crisis of grievance can become a defining democratic moment if we refuse to let justified anger fizzle into withdrawal. Let grievance sharpen our questions, strengthen our standards and guide our choices. On 4 November, show up. Make your mark count. And to those entrusted with council seats: the country is not asking for miracles. It is asking you to get to work.