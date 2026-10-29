Urgent Action required to safeguard Gauteng’s Water Supply

The nine-month pattern shows that overconsumption is concentrated in a some of the municipalities. Emfuleni and Madibeng exceeded their targets in every month, while Mogale City, Rustenburg and Midvaal were above target in most months. By September, Emfuleni remained 47 ML/day above target, Mogale City 1 ML/day above, Rustenburg 4 ML/day above, Midvaal 1 ML/day above and Madibeng 4 ML/day above. Ngwathe was at its target in September after exceeding it in three months, while Royal Bafokeng Nation exceeded its target in July and August but returned below target in September. In contrast, Metsimaholo, Govan Mbeki, Merafong City, Rand West City, Lesedi, Victor Khanye and Thembisile remained within target throughout the period. The data therefore points to the need for focused interventions in persistently over-target municipalities, while maintaining the it is possible to stay within targets.

Rand Water’s response and the reservoir warning Rand Water has introduced targeted measures across the Mapleton, Palmiet, Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes systems. These include restricting selected municipal meters, reducing or temporarily closing supply at certain points, isolating reservoirs and managing reservoir operating levels to balance flows and stabilise pressure. These interventions support the system, but they cannot create additional water.

At 15:00 on 26 October 2026, total reservoir storage had fallen by 2.9 percentage points—about 35 million litres—to 28.9%, far below the 60% target. Several strategic reservoirs were below target, while demand was increasing at Sandton No. 1, Aeroton Reservoir, Waterval Dall and South Hills Water Tower. Low storage reduces the buffer needed to maintain pressure and respond to outages or demand peaks, reinforcing the need for restrictions, leak repairs and close monitoring of high-consumption points.

The water already produced must reach consumers Demand reduction must be matched by a determined effort to reduce non-revenue water.

Non-revenue water is treated water that enters a municipal network but does not generate revenue. It includes physical losses from leaks and bursts, inaccurate or missing meters, illegal connections, billing errors and authorised supplies that are not billed. Not all of it is physically lost, but high levels show that a significant share of water purchased from Rand Water either does not reach intended users or is not properly measured and billed.

The scale is severe. Non-revenue water is estimated at about 49% in Gauteng and 49% in Johannesburg. Physical leakage alone is estimated at roughly 20% of treated water supplied in Gauteng – about 431 billion litres a year – and approximately 26% of system input in Johannesburg. Across Gauteng, this lost water is estimated to be worth more than R14 billion at municipal water rates, or about R7 billion at bulk purchase prices.

The effect on availability is direct. When treated water is lost before reaching users, municipalities must request more bulk water to meet the same underlying demand. Reservoir recovery slows, Rand Water’s licensed supply is placed under greater strain, and the risk of low pressure, restrictions and interruptions increases. Lost, inaccurately measured or unbilled water also reduces municipal revenue for repairs and maintenance. Faster leak detection, replacement of ageing pipes and faulty meters, pressure management, accurate flow reconciliation, action against illegal connections and stronger billing can recover an existing source of supply without increasing abstraction.

What municipalities must do now Rand Water has in various forums requested municipality to assist by:

bring consumption within allocated water-use-efficiency targets and report progress regularly;

implement and consistently enforce Level 2 or 3 water restrictions where required;

coordinate with Rand Water to identify and manage high-consumption meters;

enforce by-laws against wasteful and non-essential use, including excessive irrigation and sprinkler use;

accelerate leak detection and repairs, replace ageing infrastructure and improve metering to reduce non-revenue water; and

install and optimise pressure-reducing valves to manage night flows, reduce bursts and stabilise local networks. Rand Water will continue to share information, provide technical support and coordinate bulk-system interventions. Municipalities remain responsible for implementation within their networks and for clear, regular communication with residents and businesses.

Rand Water is supplying at maximum. Gauteng’s water security now depends on reducing demand, recovering losses and rebuilding reservoir levels.

This is not a contest over blame. It is a test of coordination, urgency and accountability. Rand Water will continue operating the bulk system safely, responsibly and transparently. Municipalities must reinforce that effort by reducing losses, applying restrictions consistently, maintaining infrastructure and keeping consumption within agreed limits. Progress should be measured and communicated so that interventions can be adjusted quickly. Every drop saved – and every leak repaired – strengthens the system and moves Gauteng towards a more secure water future.