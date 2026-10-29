Will South Africa remain in ANC hands?

South Africa heads to the polls on 4 November, uncertainty hangs heavily over the country's political landscape. The sixth local government election since the advent of democracy may prove one of the most consequential in the nation's democratic history.

Across municipalities large and small, voters are asking a fundamental question: can the African National Congress (ANC), Africa's oldest liberation movement and South Africa's governing party for more than three decades, retain its grip on local government power, or is the political romance that began in 1994 finally approaching a decisive turning point? Foreign diplomats stationed at 134 embassies and high commissions in Pretoria will also be closely watching and assessing these polls, which could redefine South Africa’s position on the continent and the global stage.

As a young democracy, the country’s free and fair electoral outcome may influence its approach to some of the most pressing challenges of our time, including geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, social protest movements, economic transformation, and the strengthening of multilateral diplomatic cooperation.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that 620 political parties are registered to contest the 2026 Local Government Elections, highlighting the growing diversity and competitiveness of the country's municipal political landscape. ‘‘The figure represents a substantial increase from the 508 parties registered ahead of previous elections, as organisations seek to establish a presence in municipalities across South Africa," commented IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo, adding the ‘‘growing number of registered parties reflects the vibrancy of South Africa's constitutional democracy and the continued confidence of citizens in the electoral process."

The election arrives at a pivotal moment. After 32 years in government, the ANC faces mounting public frustration over unemployment, corruption, failing service delivery, infrastructure collapse, electricity disruptions and recurring water shortages. Municipal governance, once viewed as the sphere closest to ordinary citizens, at the coalface of communities, has become the frontline of voter dissatisfaction.

While political parties continue to compete for votes through mass rallies, motorcades and door-to-door campaigning, the issues dominating dinner-table conversations are far less ideological. Water shortages, deteriorating infrastructure, unemployment, crime and municipal mismanagement have emerged as the defining concerns of this election.

For many voters, the debate is no longer about liberation credentials, but about whether municipalities can provide reliable services.

Johannesburg, South Africa's economic hub, remains a flashpoint. Plagued by infrastructure decay, water challenges and rising crime, the city has become a key battleground. The Democratic Alliance (DA), under mayoral candidate Helen Zille, has centred its campaign on governance reform, anti-corruption measures and municipal renewal, presenting itself as a credible alternative to ANC rule in major metros.

Meanwhile, Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continue to campaign on economic transformation and service delivery, while Herman Mashaba's ActionSA is targeting urban voters frustrated by crime, corruption and municipal collapse.

Yet perhaps the most significant challenger to the ANC is neither the DA nor the EFF.

Former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has emerged as a disruptive force capable of reshaping the electoral landscape, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal Despite Zuma's limited visibility on the campaign trail, the MK Party has mounted an aggressive grassroots campaign aimed largely at former ANC supporters. Across Durban and surrounding communities, political observers report growing competition between the ANC, MK and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Polling suggests that eThekwini could become the election's biggest political upset: According to a recent MarkData survey, the MK Party is polling strongly in Durban, positioning itself as a potential contender for control of the multi-billion-rand municipality. Whether these figures ultimately translate into votes remains uncertain, but they reflect widespread voter fluidity in a province once regarded as a reliable ANC stronghold.

With an annual budget exceeding R55 billion, eThekwini Municipality remains one of South Africa's most strategically important metros. Yet Durban has also become synonymous with recurring water crises, service delivery failures, infrastructure deterioration and governance controversies. These challenges have fuelled increasing voter frustration and transformed the city into one of the most closely watched electoral battlegrounds in the country.

For more than two decades, the ANC has governed the city hall and its politics and coffers. The IFP, which controlled the city during the early years of democratic local government, is seeking renewed relevance, while the DA is aggressively targeting urban and middle-class voters. The contest, however, is no longer a straightforward three-way race.

Voters will face lengthy ballot papers filled with political parties, civic groups and independent candidates, reflecting the increasing fragmentation of South African politics.

Adding another dynamic is the rise of ratepayer and civic organisations. Frustrated by what they regard as ineffective and corrupt governance, these groups have moved from pro-test politics to electoral participation, seeking influence inside council chambers rather than outside municipal buildings. A change of administration in Durban is no longer unthinkable.

Despite massive youth and graduate unemployment, one of the most encouraging features of this election is the emergence of younger candidates determined to shape the future of their communities from within local government.

Researchers, entrepreneurs, community activists and professionals under the age of 30 are contesting seats across the country, reflecting growing frustration with unemployment, limited economic opportunities and deteriorating public services. For many young candidates, municipal government represents the level of politics, where practical change can happen most quickly and of course, a job or career in politics.

Their participation may prove significant in attracting first-time voters and re-engaging a generation that has often felt disconnected from traditional party politics. More importantly, it raises broader questions about generational renewal and whether South African politics is ready for a new cohort of leaders focused on innovation, accountability and community-centred governance. Facing one of the ANC's most difficult electoral tests, ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa, incumbent president of the GNU, has intensified his grassroots campaign efforts across key battleground municipalities.

Campaigning in Soweto, Ramaphosa defended the ANC's record in government while acknowledging concerns raised by residents over water shortages and service delivery failures: ‘‘The transformation that we see in our country, whether people like it or not, has been brought about by the ANC," he told residents. The ANC continues to emphasise its achievements since 1994, including expanded access to housing, healthcare, education and social welfare pro-grammes. But opposition parties are attempting to turn the election into a referendum on governance, accountability and municipal performance. The central question facing voters is whether historical loyalty remains a decisive political factor or whether performance increasingly outweighs liberation legacy.

Recent polling reflects a political landscape far more competitive than at any point since 1994. The DA argues that support for the ANC is steadily declining, while independent surveys suggest the governing party remains ahead nationally, albeit with a significantly reduced margin. Research by the Social Research Foundation and The Common Sense indicates continued erosion in ANC support while showing gradual gains for opposition parties.

Political strategist Frans Cronje argues that voter behaviour increasingly mirrors economic realities: ‘‘The ANC's decline reflects years of weak economic growth and deteriorating living standards. Most voters are increasingly driven by practical concerns rather than ideological loyalty," he notes.

The DA has benefited from growing dissatisfaction among middle-class and urban voters, although analysts caution that perceptions about the party's demographic profile continue to limit its national growth.

Nonetheless, South Africa's political centre ground appears to be shifting. If there is one certainty emerging from the campaign, it is that coalition politics is likely to remain a defining feature of local government.

Johannesburg, Tshwane and several other metropolitan municipalities appear unlikely to produce outright majorities. The result could be another round of complex post-election negotiations, political bargaining and coalition agreements.

Tshwane provides a glimpse into this reality. The administrative capital has attracted a crowded field of mayoral hopefuls from the DA, ActionSA, EFF, MK Party, IFP and Freedom Front Plus, while the ANC has delayed naming its candidate.

The proliferation of candidates reflects a broader trend: South African politics is becoming increasingly fragmented.

For voters, the challenge is determining whether coalition governments enhance democratic accountability or contribute to instability and policy paralysis.

As political parties intensify their final campaign efforts through community meetings, ward visits and voter mobilisation drives, the stakes could hardly be higher. The ANC remains under pressure to reverse declining support. The DA is seeking to expand its control of major urban centres. The MK Party is emerging as a formidable force in KwaZulu-Natal, while smaller parties and civic movements hope to become kingmakers in coalition negotiations.

By next Wednesday evening, South Africans may know whether the country's political trajectory has shifted decisively or whether the ANC has secured another opportunity to rebuild public confidence.

For Durban, Johannesburg, Tshwane and other key municipalities, the outcome will determine not only who occupies city halls, or wears the gold mayoral chains, but also how communities confront the pressing challenges of water security, economic growth, infrastructure renewal, urban housing and accountable governance. In ActionSA's poster slogan: Gatvol. Let's fix it. A haunting reminder of the 1994 ANC Husting: A Better Life For All.

The choice ultimately belongs to the voters to show up, cast your ballot: then head home bound for the traditional braaivleis and beer lunch on a public holiday.

In an election increasingly defined by performance rather than promises, every vote may help shape South Africa's next democratic chapter.