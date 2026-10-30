Beyond the ballot: SA’s local elections are a test of governing competence

Days before South Africa votes, the easiest promise in politics is to fix the municipality.

Every party can point to the burst pipe, the uncollected refuse or the account that bears no relationship to what a household used. The harder question is what happens the morning after the council is elected.

Who will appoint a competent municipal manager? Which project will be repaired before a new one is announced? How will parties that have spent months attacking one another agree on a budget? And when a coalition changes, will the water engineer still be allowed to do the job?

These are not secondary questions to be addressed once the campaigning ends. They are the contest beneath the 4 November local government election. National leaders may dominate the rallies, but residents will judge the result in taps, streets, substations and billing offices.

The scale of the problem The auditor general’s 2024-25 assessment found that just 39 municipalities, 15% of those audited, achieved clean audits. None of the eight metros did. Municipalities and their entities incurred R40.14 billion in irregular expenditure during that year, bringing the total since 2021-22 to R145.21 billion.

Irregular expenditure does not automatically mean money was stolen. It does mean that rules governing public spending were not followed. The auditor general attributed 87% of the accumulated amount to non-compliance with procurement and contract-management legislation. That is consequential in a sphere where the quality of a tender can determine whether a water treatment plant works.

The cash position is no less troubling. The treasury reported that, by the end of June 2026, consumers owed municipalities R484.5 billion, while municipalities owed their creditors R185.2 billion. Those figures are accumulated balances, not money that can all be recovered tomorrow. But they describe an increasingly dangerous relationship between billing, collection and the ability to pay for electricity, water and other essentials.

The cycle is familiar. A resident disputes an inaccurate bill or stops paying for an unreliable service. The municipality collects less, defers maintenance and falls behind with suppliers. Service deteriorates further. Businesses reconsider investment, while households lose confidence that payment buys anything. At some point, both the municipality and its residents are trapped in an argument over who failed first.

Corruption is part of the story. It is not the whole story. Poor project preparation, vacant technical posts, weak financial controls and political interference can wreck a service without producing one easily identifiable villain. A campaign that promises only to “fight corruption” leaves voters guessing how the institution will actually work.

Show us the team, not just the manifesto The ANC carries the heaviest burden of proof. It has governed most municipalities for most of the democratic era. Apartheid’s spatial inheritance remains real, but it cannot explain every unfilled post, failed appointment or neglected maintenance schedule three decades later. The party needs to say how it will keep factional interests out of recruitment and procurement and what it will do when its own councillors cross that line.

The DA can point to municipalities with stronger administrative records. The question is whether that experience travels. A model developed in a relatively strong revenue base cannot simply be copied into a rural municipality with dispersed settlements, long infrastructure distances and too few specialists. The DA must also show that its claims about sound administration can survive the compromises of coalition politics.

The EFF and the MK Party have been effective at expressing frustration with the existing order. Anger can reveal a failure that governing parties would rather ignore. It cannot, by itself, run a water network or produce a credible funded budget. If these parties want executive power in councils, voters are entitled to know whom they would put in charge of finance and technical services, and how they would protect those officials from political pressure.

The IFP, ActionSA, independent candidates and other contenders face the same examination. Local roots, a compelling leader or a persuasive account of national politics are not substitutes for an operating plan.

Before election day, serious contenders should be able to answer five questions for each municipality they hope to govern: Which posts are critical and vacant? What is the condition of its main infrastructure? Which bills can realistically be collected? What would be done in the first 100 days? And which promises will have to wait because the money or technical capacity is not there?