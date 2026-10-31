People feeding Africa's cities have no say in how food is governed

Why they are left out On Africa Day for Food and Nutrition Security (30 October), we highlight three things that keep the people who feed the poor out of food governance.

The first is an old idea that still decides where the money goes. In the 1970s economist Michael Lipton argued that development policy favoured cities over the countryside. That no longer describes African urbanisation, where most urban growth now comes from people born in cities rather than rural migrants. Yet the large funders, among them the Gates Foundation, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the International Fund for Agricultural Development treat hunger mainly as a problem of growing more food on farms.

The second is the assumption that if enough food exists, people can get it. Tonnes harvested are easy to count. They say nothing about whether a family in Mitchells Plain can afford vegetables at the end of the month. The Western Cape's results in the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey show where this leads. The survey found that roughly the same share of households went hungry on farms as in towns and cities, about 47% and 45%.

On that basis, the report called for urgent action in rural areas. But 95% of the province's 7.3 million people live in towns and cities. In numbers, that means about three million hungry people in urban areas and about 170 000 in rural ones, a gap of nearly 18 to one. Because the report compared percentages and assumed that hunger is a rural problem, it pointed policy away from most of the people going hungry.

The third is that the rules for taking part assume everyone belongs to a formal organisation. Donor programmes require logframes and audited accounts. Consultations add to the problem. A meeting in a government venue, during working hours, mainly in English, is open in principle and closed in practice to a trader who would lose a day's sales by attending. The provincial hearings on South Africa's new plan, organised by premiers' offices with invitations at their discretion, risk working in exactly this way.

The people in between Facilitator organisations step into this gap, promising to convene stakeholders and amplify the voices of the marginalised. However, they depend on donor money tied to measurable results and on good relations with officials, so they answer to funders and to government. The communities they speak for have no way of holding them to account.

At global level the picture is starker. A study of 45 multistakeholder initiatives in the food system found that executives from the ultra-processed food industry or groups linked to it held 43.8% of their board seats. A 10-year evaluation of forty such initiatives concluded that they do not work as tools for holding corporations to account. Treating a multinational food company and a street vendors’ association as equal “stakeholders” hides the gap in power between them. People who go hungry are not stakeholders. They are rights-holders and the state owes them a duty.