South African businesses cannot keep adapting to governance failure

Every rand spent managing avoidable institutional risk is a rand unavailable for productive investment. Institutional economist Douglass North has argued that institutions shape economic performance by structuring incentives and reducing uncertainty. Where rules are credible and consistently enforced, businesses transact with greater confidence. Where institutions are unreliable, transaction costs rise.

South Africa's experience of state capture demonstrates how institutional failure imposes costs far beyond the immediate diversion of public resources. The Zondo Commission documented extensive manipulation of public procurement and state-owned enterprises, with consequences for electricity supply, transport infrastructure and institutional credibility. Resilience may keep individual businesses alive but it cannot compensate indefinitely for an economy that systematically undermines their competitiveness.

South Africa has become adept at identifying wrongdoing, commissioning investigations and publishing recommendations. But accountability requires more than exposing corruption. It requires visible consequences, whether through prosecutions, asset recovery or institutional reform.

For business, this distinction matters. Investment confidence depends not only on whether wrongdoing is uncovered but also on whether institutions demonstrate that the rules are enforced. The conventional business case for ethical conduct assumes that companies benefit from doing the right thing. Transparent governance can strengthen trust, reduce risk and support investment. In practice, however, the incentives are not always straightforward.

His argument highlights an uncomfortable reality. Businesses may recognise that corruption damages the wider economy while believing that refusing to participate places them at a commercial disadvantage.

Consider two companies competing for a public contract. One refuses to offer an illicit payment. The other does not. If the second company wins, the ethical business may lose revenue, market share and potentially jobs. The problem is not necessarily a lack of ethical awareness. It is that the commercial environment has failed to reward integrity.

Political scientists Anna Persson, Bo Rothstein and Jan Teorell describe this as the collective action problem of systemic corruption. Where corruption becomes an expected feature of institutional life, individual actors have limited incentives to behave differently, even when they recognise the collective harm. Anti-corruption strategies that rely exclusively on moral appeals, compliance requirements or individual enforcement actions are therefore unlikely to transform environments in which corrupt behaviour remains commercially advantageous.

However, integrity cannot consistently generate commercial value where political connections determine outcomes and wrongdoing carries few consequences. The challenge is not simply to persuade businesses to behave ethically. It is to create an economy in which integrity is rewarded rather than penalised.