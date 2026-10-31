The UN wants reform — but who will surrender power?

The United Nations lacks political commitment, not declarations of support. The UN General Assembly’s 81st session exposed the gap.

Governments agree that the UN must adapt to 21st-century pressures but disagree on what reform should achieve, who should finance it and whether the organisation should lead collective action or serve powerful capitals.

The divisions persist despite shared threats that no state can manage alone. Unreliable funding and late payments further disrupt the UN’s work.

The UN80 Initiative organises reform around three tracks: efficiency, mandate review and structural and programmatic change. Secretary-General António Guterres can pursue managerial improvements but member states decide which proposals advance, how mandates are financed and where authority resides.

The five permanent members of the Security Council wield exceptional influence over these choices, thus meaningful reform also depends on their willingness to limit their own privileges. The General Debate of the 81st General Assembly, held from 22 to 26 September 2026, under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all,” revealed how far apart they remain.

Guterres framed the choice in his opening address, describing power as shifting among states, from governments to corporations and individuals and from people to machines. War, inequality, climate disruption and artificial intelligence, he argued, made interdependence unavoidable. His answer — “networked multipolarity” anchored in international law — linked effectiveness to representation. On Security Council reform, he was direct: excluding Africa from permanent membership was “unjust and indefensible”. A better-managed UN could not command trust while its most powerful body reflected the world of 1945.

Drawing on Guterres’s argument, I propose five tests for the speeches of the five permanent members: representative institutions, reliable financing, meaningful UN authority, action on shared development challenges and rules that constrain powerful states. The tests reveal what each power wants the organization to do — and what limits it will accept in return.

US President Donald Trump’s address presented a contrasting view. Portraying the US as the actor that delivers while international institutions deliberate, he cited American military action and diplomatic efforts in Iran, Gaza, Ukraine and Venezuela. In his telling, national power and personal diplomacy — not multilateral institutions — drove global outcomes. The UN was not rejected but relegated — given no independent role in setting priorities or legitimising action.