Summer heat is diabetes' quiet accomplice — and too many of us are ignoring it

What do I tell my patients? Drink water consistently through the day rather than waiting to feel thirsty and leave the sugary cooldrinks, fruit juices and flavoured iced teas alone, since they disguise a sugar spike as refreshment. Check your blood sugar more often, because heat, activity and changes in eating patterns can all move your numbers in either direction. Store insulin and test strips properly, never leaving them in a parked car, direct sunlight or a hot bag because extreme heat can damage them and compromise your treatment.

Exercise in the cooler parts of the day, early morning or late afternoon, and carry water and a fast-acting sugar source in case your levels drop. Protect your feet, since walking barefoot on hot pavement, sand or poolside tiles can cause burns or cuts you might not feel — diabetes can dull sensation. Finally, wear sunscreen and loose, breathable clothing.

Speak to your healthcare provider early if you feel unwell, because heat exhaustion and diabetes complications can look alarmingly similar.

This is no longer an older person's problem. I am seeing younger patients, shaped by busy schedules, desk-bound jobs, convenience meals and alcohol that do their damage long before a diagnosis arrives. Many of us have drifted from traditional home-cooked food towards diets heavy in processed products, sugar and unhealthy fats, while telling ourselves that healthy living can wait until we are older or until we are sick. That belief is costing us dearly.

Summer is also the season of the braai, the festive table and the cooler box, and I am not asking anyone to give up the gatherings that bring us together. I am asking for smarter plates, with grilled meat and vegetables, salads and water at the centre rather than the edges.

Parents often tell me that a recommended diet is difficult because there are children to feed. I see opportunity instead. When one person at the table changes how the family eats, everyone benefits.Children who learn what a balanced plate looks like and why movement matters grow into adults who never have to unlearn bad habits.

What must change is clear. We need sustained public education, early screening, prevention and effective disease management, with healthcare professionals, parents, schools and communities all carrying part of the load. We gave HIV a national conversation; diabetes deserves one too.

Healthy living should not begin with a diagnosis and it should not take a holiday when the sun comes out. It must begin in childhood, settle into everyday life and travel with us as we age, shifting our focus from treating disease alone to preventing it wherever possible. Summer returns every year, and whether it finds us prepared is entirely up to us.

Dr Veronica Netangaheni is the founder of Dr Vee Health and Wellness.