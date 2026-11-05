The culture of mediocrity ends

Voters must remember very well that within living memory they elected high performing mayors and worked with competent councillors and municipal managers and this culture must start to return. In simple terms Tshwane must return to prosperity for the city as a whole, not tenderpreneurs , mafia and corrupt councillors. The calibre that pro-duced these results were Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Gwen Ramakgopa, Amos Masondo, Duma Nkosi, Ntombi Mekgwe, Obed Mlaba, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Helen Zille, Dan Plato, Sindisile Maclean, Ntobentle Peter, Itumeleng Kotsoane, Playfair Marule.

Voters must trigger and sustain a renaissance in the municipal sector. The indicators used in this evaluation have not yet been surpassed since 2008, instead a clear decline has become the norm. High performance is a matter of daily habits and a culture of ambition and diligence.

Voters need to quantify what it is that we have lost and then evaluate all candidates based on the work that must be done to fully recover our previous glory and excellence. Starting with International Financial Centre Status in the period 2004- 2008, Joburg was the undisputed International centre and hub of Africa. In the period 2021-2026 that status has been fully taken by Casablanca in Morocco which is now the most industrialised nation in Africa.

Today the Top International Financial Centres are Casablanca, Mauritius and Kigali, Joburg and Cape Town and number six is Nairobi. South Africa is nowhere near number one.

Port efficiency is another area of major concern and interest. In the period 2004-2011 Durban and Cape Town Ports functioned reliably and predictably and coped well with the surges of cargo occasioned by the 2022 Fifa World cup.

In the period 2021 to 2026 Durban is now ranked last in the world 403 out of 403 and Cape Town third from the bottom at number 400, in terms of Container Port Performance Index (CPPI 2024).

City cleanliness and safety is another area where excellence has been abandoned in favour of ghettoised cities and smaller towns across all of South Africa. Joburg, Cape Town and Durban had managed to create Fifa standard cleanliness and safety. Today only Cape Town has largely maintained that standard regardless of mushrooming squatter camps in the CBD and simmering land invasions across the city.

Cape Town has failed to clean and calm the black townships along the N2 highway from the current Cape Town International Airport to the CBD. Again, there is no clear regulated, subsidised and scheduled mass transport in all our major cities, for workers, residents and tourists that is safe across the board in South Africa.

So, the failure to provide enough infrastructure must be addressed in the context of capital budgets that are not spent and returned to the National Treasury rather than talking about shortage of money or austerity or problems with the funding model.

Credible infrastructure plans align with StatsSA population growth pro-jections, and the capital grants and budgets are sensitive to population growth.

The National Treasury stipulates that all municipalities must budget 8% of the value of their infrastructure for planned and unplanned maintenance.

In reality the overwhelming majority of our municipalities budget about 2 to 4 percent, predictable they can never maintain existing infrastructure on that basis.

That means even if you have diligent workers, you will not get the job done. There is a need to budget fully for all planned and unplanned maintenance and all kinds of quality and health inspectors.

Today we have about 27% of the health inspectors. Backlogs of infrastructure and building inspectors are unclear, but the impact is devastating. Joburg only has about 50% of building and infrastructure inspectors which means much of the buildings and infrastructure will at best be inspected once every 10 to 15 years, and that creates rampant noncompliance. Most of our municipalities do not have registered engineers qualified to sign off on complex structures. South Africa itself now has a 90% deficit of engineers compared to OECD countries.

Voters therefore have to insist that known solutions are fully implemented especially where we have a previous track-record of high achievement.

Every rand must do its job and every post in the municipality must be occupied only by the correctly qualified person whatever it takes to do that.

Political party loyalty never confers competence on anyone, and citizens themselves must insist on this, even if it means giving up undeserved salaries and benefits.

The period we have entered now is one where, upfront, the progress we want to achieve as a ward and a city must be quantified and corresponding skills and professional ethics clearly articulated and enforced. We must move beyond voting novices into power. Sandile Swana is a principal consultant at the Centre for Strategic Leadership and a member of the 70s Group.