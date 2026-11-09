When voters start asking questions after the ballot is cast

For some South Africans, the conversation that might have changed their vote came a day too late. After the 4 November local government elections, some social media users described how a politician’s promises, or footage of that politician at work in a community, had helped settle their choice. Then came further reading and conversations with people who had followed the candidate’s record or understood the local dispute behind a campaign post. Some voters said they wished they could mark their ballots again.

Those accounts offer no reliable measure of how many South Africans regret their vote. They do, however, raise a question worth asking of this election campaign. How could a voter know a candidate well enough to recognise their voice on a phone, yet reach election day knowing so little about what that candidate had done in office?

Consider a video of a politician standing beside a sewage leak. For residents who have spent months trying to get the municipality’s attention, there is value in someone showing up, listening and letting a wider audience see what families live with. The footage may be entirely genuine. It may also end before anyone asks when the fault was first reported, whether the council set aside money for repairs or what the politician did when residents raised it six months earlier. Each of those facts could change how a voter reads the same scene.

Research published ahead of the election gives some indication of how voters encounter such material. In a July 2026 survey by the Campaign On Digital Ethics, 91% of 771 respondents said they received election information through at least one social media or messaging platform. Respondents were more likely to check the date on a post than to trace the material to its original source. The survey was not nationally representative. Even within that group, though, the distinction matters. A date can establish that a candidate visited a community last Tuesday. It says little about their conduct over the previous five years.