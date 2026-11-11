Promised Jobs, Sent to War

A Journalists for Justice report, “Death Contracts,” identified at least 3,034 Africans from 40 countries in Russian service since October 2022; 502 or more had been killed by the end of June 2026. A February investigation by INPACT’s All Eyes on Wagner project found 1,417 Africans from 35 countries in a database of Russian military contracts. Ghana’s foreign minister said in October that about 272 Ghanaians had been recruited since 2022: 62 dead, 15 missing. The figures differ and are incomplete, but the pattern demands action.

An April 2026 joint study by the International Federation for Human Rights and partners cited Ukrainian figures from March 2026: at least 27,000 foreign nationals from more than 130 countries recruited since February 2022. Africans are caught in a global recruitment drive.

The circumstances of recruitment matter. Some foreign nationals may have knowingly accepted combat roles; others were drawn in by fraud, false promises or abuse of vulnerability. Russia says foreigners join its armed forces voluntarily, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Kenyan counterpart in March that “Russia is not forcing anyone to enlist.”

The Palermo Protocol defines trafficking as recruitment or movement involving coercion, fraud, deception or abuse of vulnerability for exploitation; where those means are used, consent is irrelevant. In a September 10 briefing, Amnesty concluded that Russia’s recruitment of foreign nationals amounted in many cases to trafficking, citing false promises of civilian work and threats against those seeking to leave.

Africans captured in Ukraine are entitled to humane treatment. International humanitarian law protects wounded, detained and dead foreign fighters whatever their status: detainees and the dead must be accounted for, and remains respected. The International Committee of the Red Cross notes that third-country nationals incorporated into a state’s armed forces may qualify for prisoner-of-war status; nationality alone does not decide it.

Families are asking painful questions. Is their relative alive, wounded, detained or dead? Can someone deceived into service come home safely? Will remains be returned with dignity? Many also struggle to claim compensation and support, and missing paperwork can delay both.

African leaders should demand that Russia disclose the names, locations and status of African nationals in its armed forces—killed, wounded, missing, detained or discharged—and grant consular access. They should seek the lawful release and safe return of those recruited through deception or coercion, and Russia’s cooperation in recovering and repatriating remains. A civilian job offer must not conceal a route into military service.

These demands need a formal Russia–Africa mechanism for case verification, consular access, repatriation and compensation claims. The declaration’s humanitarian cooperation provisions and its proposed permanent high-level dialogue, focused on counterterrorism, food security and information security, offer entry points.