Promised Jobs, Sent to War

On November 9, South African police announced the arrest of nine foreign nationals suspected of trying to fly from Johannesburg to Russia to join the Ukraine war. Their nationalities were not disclosed, but the case revives what the Russia–Africa summit left unresolved: the fate of recruited Africans.
The summit produced three outcome documents, according to a Roscongress recap of October 30: a final Moscow declaration, a separate declaration on artificial intelligence and an action plan for 2027–2029.
The Moscow declaration echoes the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS summit on September 12, which called for reform of global governance, including the United Nations, and greater African participation in global decision-making. It backs wider African representation on the UN Security Council and reaffirms the Charter, sovereign equality and non-interference.
The declaration’s 101 points never mention the recruitment of Africans to fight for Russia; the closest is paragraph 32, on illegal migration. An analysis by the OSW Centre for Eastern Studies found the issue largely absent from summit discussions, despite an Amnesty International open letter urging African leaders to raise it.
Yet a job abroad should never be a trap that ends on someone else’s front line. Too few decent jobs across Africa push young people to accept risks they would otherwise avoid.
For some young Africans, that risk now leads to Ukraine’s battlefields. Promised well-paid civilian jobs in Russia, they were sent to fight instead. They sought work, not war, and African governments owe them protection and their families answers.
A Journalists for Justice report, “Death Contracts,” identified at least 3,034 Africans from 40 countries in Russian service since October 2022; 502 or more had been killed by the end of June 2026. A February investigation by INPACT’s All Eyes on Wagner project found 1,417 Africans from 35 countries in a database of Russian military contracts. Ghana’s foreign minister said in October that about 272 Ghanaians had been recruited since 2022: 62 dead, 15 missing. The figures differ and are incomplete, but the pattern demands action.
An April 2026 joint study by the International Federation for Human Rights and partners cited Ukrainian figures from March 2026: at least 27,000 foreign nationals from more than 130 countries recruited since February 2022. Africans are caught in a global recruitment drive.
The circumstances of recruitment matter. Some foreign nationals may have knowingly accepted combat roles; others were drawn in by fraud, false promises or abuse of vulnerability. Russia says foreigners join its armed forces voluntarily, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Kenyan counterpart in March that “Russia is not forcing anyone to enlist.”
The Palermo Protocol defines trafficking as recruitment or movement involving coercion, fraud, deception or abuse of vulnerability for exploitation; where those means are used, consent is irrelevant. In a September 10 briefing, Amnesty concluded that Russia’s recruitment of foreign nationals amounted in many cases to trafficking, citing false promises of civilian work and threats against those seeking to leave.
Africans captured in Ukraine are entitled to humane treatment. International humanitarian law protects wounded, detained and dead foreign fighters whatever their status: detainees and the dead must be accounted for, and remains respected. The International Committee of the Red Cross notes that third-country nationals incorporated into a state’s armed forces may qualify for prisoner-of-war status; nationality alone does not decide it.
Families are asking painful questions. Is their relative alive, wounded, detained or dead? Can someone deceived into service come home safely? Will remains be returned with dignity? Many also struggle to claim compensation and support, and missing paperwork can delay both.
African leaders should demand that Russia disclose the names, locations and status of African nationals in its armed forces—killed, wounded, missing, detained or discharged—and grant consular access. They should seek the lawful release and safe return of those recruited through deception or coercion, and Russia’s cooperation in recovering and repatriating remains. A civilian job offer must not conceal a route into military service.
These demands need a formal Russia–Africa mechanism for case verification, consular access, repatriation and compensation claims. The declaration’s humanitarian cooperation provisions and its proposed permanent high-level dialogue, focused on counterterrorism, food security and information security, offer entry points.
Ghana and Kenya say Russia has since pledged to stop enlisting their citizens. Such bilateral assurances need verification and a continent-wide counterpart: a humanitarian track in summit follow-up and the 2027–2029 action plan, with designated contacts and regular reporting to families. Engaging Ukraine and the ICRC is also essential; working with all parties to protect people endorses neither side.
Families searching for missing relatives should not be lost between disconnected national records. The African Union or subregional bodies could coordinate a secure system pooling verified information on recruits, routes, intermediaries and case status. Shared access would help families and investigators trace cases across borders, and governments present unified demands to Russia. Strict consent, access and data-protection rules must protect victims and families.
Accountability must also reach recruiters at home. Police, foreign ministries, immigration authorities and intelligence services should trace advertisements, agencies, brokers, visas and payments, and identify local accomplices. Where criminal activity is established, networks must be dismantled and those responsible prosecuted. Job seekers should be protected, not punished for being vulnerable.
Coming home does not end the ordeal for those who return alive; returnees and their families need a single point of access to tracing, legal aid, mental-health care, livelihood support, help securing documents and rehabilitation.
The summit is over, but the responsibility to act is not. African leaders must press Russia to respect international law while prosecuting traffickers and pursuing accountability at home. The test of post-summit cooperation will be whether families receive verified answers, detainees can be reached, those deceived can return safely and remains are recovered with dignity. African lives are not expendable, and no young person’s search for work should end in a war they never chose.
Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah writes on international development and socio-economic transformation, with a focus on Africa.