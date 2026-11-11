South Africa should start preparing for a white president

The latter, less discussed and attended, is key in these elections. Black men believing in a white man gradually began 30 years ago, when our black leaders remained silent and comfortable spectators of scholar transport ferrying black school kids from townships and villages to white schools in towns. It never concerned them when black parents were willing to spend their hard-earned salaries entrusting a white man with the future of their kids while a black leadership was presiding over the education system. Obliquely, the belief in the education imparted by a white man was a preparation for a future white voter, developed in front of our black leaders. Given our history, particularly the 1976 Soweto uprising, it is unbelievable how a white man’s education was normalised with pride. Regrettably, it was a message: competency looks white. A quarter of a century later, it is illogical that a black parent who can trust a white man with the future of his kids should not trust a white party with the future of their country after being failed by their own black leaders. The black leaders should explain the sanctimony of why a white man is not a problem in a classroom but in a political office. Is the future of our black kids not important enough to be entrusted to a white man, but is a political power? Hypocrisy. Sadly, the same leaders have joined the masses in entrusting a white man with the future of their own kids. We know the truth; this outcry is not about a white leader in a political office but the access to that cookie jar.

The land question is another critical feature of our historical political power struggle, consistently exposing that our black leaders are prioritising political office over the genuine demands of the masses. For years, the needle has been moving slowly, and the majority of indigenous people are still waiting for the return of their ancestral land, but our leaders to date remain silent and comfortable with land still in white hands. They have not shown the same discomfort they have with the white leader presiding over the city voted for by black people. Political power and land reform go hand in hand as core liberation priorities. In South Africa, the primary productive asset is land; without access to land, the demographic dividend will never manifest and has become a liability, currently marked by unemployment, poverty, and inequality. One of the trending threats made during the results counting was about whites reversing the democratic gains and bringing back apartheid. Indeed, if our leaders have serious problems with the practices of apartheid, then land reform should have been their priority. That is where apartheid is still being fully practised under a democratic dispensation. Ironically, across the Limpopo River, there are undisputed reports that the Mnangagwa regime is in the process of compensating former white farmers, and they will return to take charge of their agricultural sector. Our black leaders, sharing a deep history of land dispossession with Zimbabwe, are nowhere to be seen. Does South Africa really have a white man problem?

It is reported that the top 10% of the white population owns over 85% of household wealth in South Africa. Our black leaders have not made the same noise on the persistence of white economic dominance and extreme wealth inequality as they do when a white leader occupies a political office. For more than 30 years, the democratic government failed to produce stable black job creators intended to hire the millions of black masses. Thirty-two years is enough time to transform the economy and allow black people to become employers of choice for their fellow black masses. Their own beneficiaries of tenders have made the livelihoods of the blacks worse. Millions of black South Africans are still employed, and they continue looking to be employed by a white man. The country is facing an unemployment crisis, and the solutions seem to be with a white man; he has the economic means and resources our black leaders are careless about. That is a total reliance on a white man. It is a shame. The economy should be transformed by now and half in black hands.