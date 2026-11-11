The election we celebrated, the women we forgot - South Africa's gender transformation in reverse

Why the drop? The quota problem The 2024 results prove what feminists have said for more than three decades: progress is not automatic.

Gender equality in politics is the product of deliberate policy choices. It requires political will, institutional commitment and accountability mechanisms that survive changes in electoral fortunes.

The ANC has a voluntary 50/50 gender quota, which contributed to women constituting 53% of its MPs in 2024. The EFF also achieved 54% women's representation.

However, when the ANC lost its parliamentary majority, the overall number of women elected declined because many of the parties that gained influence do not have comparable gender parity measures.

The DA, now the second-largest party within the Government of National Unity (GNU), has approximately 32% women representation. Jacob Zuma's MK Party, now the third-largest party in Parliament, has around 34%.

The consequences are also visible in the Executive. In 2019, South Africa achieved a gender-parity Cabinet. In the GNU Cabinet of 77 ministers and deputy ministers, only 31 are women, or 40%. This represents a significant setback in a country long viewed as a continental leader in women's political representation.

In short, the decline of a dominant party with a gender quota has exposed the fragility of gains that were never institutionalised across the political system. While non-sexism remains one of the Constitution's foundational values, the composition of the GNU raises important questions about the extent to which gender parity and women's representation are being prioritised across coalition partners.

From numbers to lived reality: the Mantashe moment This is not just about numbers. It is also about political culture.

Recently, Minister Gwede Mantashe was asked about sex-for-jobs allegations against an ANC councillor in the North West. His response, dismissing the allegations, was rightly criticised by many for trivialising a serious issue. The ANC Women's League was correct to demand accountability.

More broadly, recent public responses by senior political leaders to allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse illustrate how deeply entrenched sexist attitudes remain within political institutions. These incidents reinforce concerns raised in numerous gender equality audits about environments where women's experiences are minimised, dismissed or ridiculed.

When allegations of sexual exploitation are met with ridicule or dismissive responses by senior leaders, it risks reinforcing attitudes that trivialise the abuse of power and undermine efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

Gender transformation is not when women occupy seats in Parliament but are expected to navigate institutions that remain hostile to them. Gender transformation is when women can report misconduct without fear of humiliation, retaliation or political consequences.

If political parties are unwilling to hold leaders accountable for harmful language and conduct, it becomes significantly more difficult to build a culture of accountability around budgets, shelters, Thuthuzela Care Centres and other commitments aimed at addressing GBVF.

Why Representation Matters This debate is about more than the numbers.

Research from across the world consistently shows that greater representation of women in decision-making structures contributes to stronger attention to issues such as gender-based violence, childcare, healthcare, social protection, education and community safety.

When women's representation declines within legislatures and executive structures, the consequences are not merely symbolic. They affect whose experiences shape policy priorities, whose needs are reflected in public spending, and whose voices influence national decision-making.

The decline in women's political representation therefore has implications not only for equality, but for governance itself.