More parties; fewer voters

South Africa's transition to democracy in 1994 marked an important turning point in the country's political history. The introduction of multiparty democracy created opportunities for citizens to participate in electoral politics, challenge established political formations and elect representatives who reflected their interests.

Over the years, the country's political landscape has continued to expand, with new political parties emerging to contest elections and offer alternative approaches to governance. However, despite this growth in political competition, voter participation remains a concern. According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) the 2021 local government elections (LGE) recorded a turnout of 45.86% of registered voters, while the 2024 national and provincial elections recorded approximately 58.64%.

These figures raise an important question: does having more political parties necessarily translate into greater electoral participation and meaningful political representation in South Africa?

The 2026 local government elections have brought this question into sharper focus. A total of 547 political parties contested the elections in 2026, compared with 323 in the 2021 local government polls. This represents a significant expansion of political competition, particularly at municipal level. However, the growing number of political parties has not necessarily translated into visible enthusiasm among all voters.

On 4 November 2026, reports from different parts of the country described some voting stations as unusually quiet, while others experienced long queues. In certain areas, concerns were also raised about voters being moved to different voting districts and difficulties accessing their designated voting stations.

Although these observations cannot establish the final national turnout or explain why individual citizens did not vote, they raise important questions about electoral accessibility, political confidence and the relationship between political parties and the communities they seek to represent.

The expansion of South Africa's multiparty system is an important achievement of democracy. However, the increasing number of political parties should not be mistaken for an automatic improvement in democratic participation. Political parties are established to represent citizens, communicate policy alternatives and compete for the opportunity to govern. Yet, when voters struggle to identify meaningful differences between political parties or lose confidence in their ability to deliver on electoral promises, the value of having more choices becomes questionable.

One of the challenges facing South Africa's multiparty democracy is that political parties frequently campaign around similar issues, including the triple challenges: unemployment, corruption, poverty and economic growth and poor service delivery.

These are legitimate concerns that require urgent political attention. However, the repetition of similar campaign promises does not necessarily provide voters with a clear understanding of how one political party intends to address these challenges differently from another.

Smaller and emerging political parties must demonstrate that they have credible policies, realistic proposals and the organisational capacity to implement their commitments. It is not enough to present an alternative political identity without explaining what different solutions the party intends to offer.

Consequently, the growing number of political parties may increase the number of options available on the ballot without necessarily improving the quality of political choices.

Citizens who are dissatisfied with established political parties may not automatically support smaller political formations if they are unconvinced by their policies or governing capacity. In such circumstances, some voters may choose to withdraw from electoral participation rather than support a political party they do not consider a credible alternative.

This suggests that the challenge facing South Africa is not simply a lack of political choices, but the need for meaningful choices that respond to the everyday concerns of citizens.

Furthermore, declining electoral participation should be considered alongside the growing frustration experienced by communities that continue to face socio-economic challenges.

After more than three decades of democratic governance, unemployment, poverty, inequality and inadequate service delivery remain significant concerns. These challenges are particularly visible at local government level, where communities depend on municipalities for essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation, waste removal and the maintenance of public infrastructure.

Political parties often place these issues at the centre of their election campaigns, promising improved living conditions and more accountable leadership. However, when communities continue to experience the same difficulties after elections, citizens may begin to question whether their votes have any meaningful influence over the conditions in which they live.

In this regard, voter abstention should not automatically be interpreted as political apathy.

Some citizens may have little interest in electoral politics, but others may remain concerned about political developments while feeling increasingly disconnected from the parties competing for their support. This distinction is important because political disillusionment can develop when citizens believe that their concerns are not adequately represented or that political participation does not result in meaningful change, which may be a reality for some.

For young people, in particular, repeated campaign promises that do not translate into employment opportunities, economic inclusion or improved public services may further weaken confidence in political leadership. The result is a growing gap between the expectations created during election campaigns and the realities experienced by communities.

The 2026 local government elections also demonstrate the importance of distinguishing between political disengagement and practical barriers to voting. Reports of quiet voting stations in some communities should be considered alongside concerns about voter movement between voting districts, access challenges and election administration.

It would therefore be inaccurate to attribute every instance of low voter activity to political dissatisfaction. Nevertheless, these developments reinforce the responsibility of the Electoral Commission and political parties to ensure that citizens can exercise their constitutional right to vote without unnecessary obstacles.

More importantly, political parties must recognise that public confidence cannot be restored through election campaigns alone. It requires consistent engagement and visible accountability between elections.

Another concern arising from political fragmentation is the increasing importance of coalition governance. The growth of smaller political parties has made coalition arrangements an important feature of South African local government, particularly in municipalities where no single party secures an outright majority.

Coalition governments can broaden political representation and encourage cooperation between parties with different political positions. However, disagreements over leadership, political appointments and governing priorities can undermine the stability of these arrangements. When coalition partners prioritise party interests over the needs of residents, municipal governance may become characterised by political disputes rather than the effective delivery of services.

This creates further challenges for political accountability. When coalition governments fail to deliver, political parties may shift responsibility to their governing partners, leaving residents uncertain about who should be held accountable.

Communities do not elect political parties simply to secure positions in municipal councils; they expect representatives to oversee municipal administration, address local challenges and improve their living conditions. Political fragmentation should therefore not be viewed as inherently harmful to democracy. Rather, political parties must demonstrate that they can work together, negotiate responsibly and prioritise the interests of residents over narrow political ambitions.

In light of these challenges, political parties need to reconsider how they approach electoral campaigns and engage with communities. Firstly, parties must move beyond making ambitious promises that are not supported by realistic plans. Their manifestos should identify clear priorities, practical interventions and measurable commitments that citizens can use to assess their performance.

Secondly, elected representatives should provide regular feedback on the progress made towards fulfilling campaign commitments. This could include public accountability meetings, ward-level consultations and accessible reports on municipal performance. Such initiatives would allow communities to engage their representatives beyond election periods and hold them accountable for the responsibilities they have undertaken.

Furthermore, political parties should recognise that communities are not simply electoral constituencies that need to be mobilised during election campaigns. They are active participants in democratic governance whose experiences and priorities should inform political decision-making. This is particularly important when engaging young people, whose expectations extend beyond the opportunity to vote.

Political parties must create meaningful opportunities for young people to participate in discussions about employment, education, economic development and the provision of basic services. Rather than assuming what communities need, parties should engage residents directly to understand their circumstances and develop solutions that respond to their realities.

Ultimately, South Africa does not necessarily need fewer political parties. The country's multiparty democracy should continue to create space for political competition, diverse representation and alternative political ideas. However, the increasing number of parties must translate into more than crowded ballot papers and competing campaign promises.

Political parties must demonstrate that they can represent citizens meaningfully, govern responsibly and remain accountable to the communities that elect them.

The continued decline in voter participation should serve as a warning that political competition alone is not enough to sustain public confidence in democracy.

For a democracy to remain meaningful, citizens must believe that their participation matters and that those elected into office have a responsibility to improve their lives. Political parties should therefore move beyond campaigning for communities and begin campaigning with them.

After all, political representation should not end when the votes have been counted; it should be demonstrated through responsible leadership, meaningful engagement and the delivery of promises made to the people.