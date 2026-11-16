Gauteng is losing 100 nurses a month. In February this year, the Minister of Finance announced that R21.3 billion and R9.9 billion were added to health and education over the medium term - both increases pitched deliberately above CPI inflation, and both explicitly framed as a defence of frontline posts against further erosion. The recent report of the crisis in Gauteng hospitals reveals that not even critical, frontline posts are protected from Treasury’s approach to reducing debt by curbing public sector spending. The latest extension of this approach is the proposed “fiscal anchor”, which threatens to write austerity into law. A fiscal anchor is a binding debt or primary budget surplus target that caps state borrowing and spending within a certain range. Public spending, including salaries for health workers, would then have to compete for an even tighter budget.

This approach will have devastating consequences for frontline health services. The Human Resources for Health (HRH) Strategy projects that South Africa will face a shortage of approximately 97,000 healthcare workers in 2030 across all categories to address inequities across the provinces. Given population growth alone, HRH warns that the shortfall in essential health workers will worsen by 2030 if health workforce expenditure increases only in line with inflation. Now that there is a proposal to set the fiscal anchor into law, critical frontline posts are at further risk.

As part of the strategy to reduce the public sector wage bill, early retirement packages were offered to civil servants. The idea is to replace older, more expensive workers with younger staff, but the data does not indicate that workers are being replaced. If posts are not refilled, then the voluntary early retirement strategy is not about generational renewal but rather reflects a headcount-reduction exercise. Voluntary packages tend to attract exactly the people the state can least afford to lose: experienced nurses, doctors, teachers and specialists.

The crisis of narrowing nursing numbers in Gauteng is not the only such crisis in the public sector. According to Gauteng’s Estimates of Provincial Revenue and Expenditure (EPRE), there was a reduction of 2,899 medical and related personnel between 2024/25 and 2025/26. Additionally, an analysis of budget data shows that the majority of provinces have fewer nurses compared to three years ago. At the same time, the Director-General of Treasury Duncan Pieterse recently noted how the country has for three consecutive years maintained a primary budget surplus. A primary budget surplus happens when a government collects more in revenue than it spends on everything except interest payments on loans. Contrary to stated commitments in Budget Speeches, the growing primary budget surplus has coincided with a severe shortage of workers in schools, hospitals and clinics.

The real test of any budget isn't just whether fiscal indicators have improved - it's whether the strategy behind them is advancing or eroding constitutional rights. In a parliamentary reply last year, the Minister of Health indicated that South Africa has just 4 doctors for every 10,000 people , less than half of the desired international benchmark of 10 . Given the scale of the shortfall, when the Minister announces “lifeline” increases to budget baselines, it simply means those departments are drowning at a slower pace.

The Minister of Finance himself admits that austerity is self-defeating. As the Treasury correctly admits, debt as a percentage of GDP is an unreliable indicator, because it is too dependent on the GDP denominator. When GDP falls during economic shocks, the ratio can worsen even with a growing primary budget surplus.

In a context of stagnating economic growth and greater population needs, there is a clear concern that a fiscal anchor will be incompatible with improved socioeconomic outcomes and economic growth. Parliament’s own Standing Committee on Finance recommended to National Treasury in its March 2024 report that “the binding fiscal anchor should not be the trajectory of fiscal policy in relation to public expenditure as they limit fiscal policy parameters and narrow the NT’s fiscal policy orientation”. While fiscal sustainability is important, the way in which fiscal sustainability is achieved can either undermine or safeguard socioeconomic rights.

What we should be more concerned with is why South Africa pays such high interest on our debt, and how to ensure that debt-service costs do not compete exorbitantly with spending on social and economic development. Under current circumstances, debt-service costs as a percent of expenditure are increasing from 15% in 2022/23 to a projected 18% in 2028/29 . The erosion of the public sector under the pretext of fiscal sustainability is not delivering on metrics that are used to justify the cuts in the first place.

The world's most unequal country cannot afford to shrink the size of the state. AIDC's research, including Tax in the World's Most Unequal Country: The South African Fair Tax Monitor and research on the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) , shows that a range of progressive funding mechanisms is waiting to be unlocked, resources that could stop the further erosion of constitutional rights and mechanisms to more directly reduce the cost of servicing debt.

At last year's MTBPS, the inflation target was lowered. Since then, the US and Israel's war on Iran, and the Reserve Bank's response to it, have shown how poorly a tighter target works against inflation driven by external shocks. As this year's MTBPS approaches, we must not repeat that mistake by locking in reforms that squeeze an already struggling economy even further.