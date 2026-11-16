COP31 and the test of lasting food security

Seedlings, shade netting, shovels, spades and training can better equip households to start producing food. Funders will provide these and count gardens established, inputs distributed and training sessions completed. These outputs show that delivery took place. They do not establish that households will maintain production, improve their diets or recover from a failed harvest after programme support ends.

When funding stops at establishment, programmes leave households to manage the risks that threaten their progress. A garden without a reliable water supply, replacement inputs or practical follow-up support offers limited protection against a prolonged dry period. Funders should consider the costs of sustaining project outcomes as part of their investment decisions.

That work starts with planning. Programme teams should assess households’ water access, income sources, available labour, caregiving responsibilities and exposure to local climate risks before implementing an intervention. They should agree with participants what support is realistic and who will maintain it. Where households lack land, water or time, a garden alone will not resolve their food insecurity.

Agricultural support should match local conditions. Crop diversity, mulching and water harvesting help households manage dry conditions. Drainage, raised beds and flood preparedness address different risks. Training should explain when and how to use these practices, with follow-up support that helps households solve problems as conditions change.

A volatile climate means that programme implementation should be flexible and adaptable. Funders should provide contingency budgets, allow flexibility in implementation timelines and agree in advance how beneficiaries will respond to crop losses or household setbacks. Local support networks, savings groups, nutrition education, market access and links to social assistance that complement agricultural inputs can help to manage uncertainty.

Monitoring and evaluation must begin with programme planning and continue beyond the first harvest. Trialogue’s 2025 research found that 68% of surveyed companies had a monitoring and evaluation policy, but only 36% allocated a specific budget to this work. Most of those allocations amounted to 5% or less of CSI budgets. This leaves funders poorly placed to assess outcomes and make informed decisions going forward.

In this context good monitoring and evaluation looks like establishing a baseline, tracking results across seasons and examining what happens after disruption. Are households eating a wider range of nutritious foods? Has growing produce at home reduced the amount spent on food? Does surplus produce generate income after costs? How quickly does production recover after a shock? Answers should guide changes to support, alongside routine reporting on activities. These questions reflect the four dimensions of food security: availability, access, utilisation and stability. Food must exist, households must be able to obtain it, and diets, food preparation practices and health conditions must support good nutrition. Those conditions must also be sustained over time. The number of gardens established is only a partial measure of food security and cannot, on its own, demonstrate whether households are food secure.

COP31 gives governments, businesses and social investors an opportunity to connect climate commitments with household realities. For funders, the response should include longer funding periods where needed, budgets that support adaptation and recovery, and measurement that follows households beyond project completion.

The true test is whether households still have reliable access to nutritious food after the next unexpected cost, flood, price spike or drought. Food security investment should pay for the conditions that make those gains resilient and sustainable over time. That is the standard South African social investors should bring to the COP31 conversation.