In terms of Section 29(2) of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, the municipal manager, or any person designated by the MEC for local government in their absence, is mandated to convene the first meeting of a municipal council within 14 days of the declaration of its election or after district council members have been appointed. By now, we all know that all municipal councils have until Friday, 27 November 2026 to convene their inaugural sittings.

In areas where there is a clear majority in a council, independent candidates, residents' associations and political parties that have been successfully elected and have seats would find it quite easy to comply with the legal requirements of the Municipal Structures Act. However, in councils where there is no outright clear majority party, a coalition government will have to be established. This is where you are likely to see a sheep entering a coalition with the lion, hoping that one day when the lion is hungry, it will ignore the sheep it went into a coalition with.

Since the emergence of coalition arrangements at the local government elections in 2016, followed by the national and provincial elections in 2024, little has been done by those entrusted with lawmaking in South Africa to ensure that the voice of the registered voter is taken into consideration and amplified after the local, provincial and national elections. As I write this piece, the Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, commonly known as the Coalition Bill, has still not been approved by Parliament, which makes it impossible for it to be enacted and assented to by the President. If this does not represent a monumental failure by our lawmakers across all spheres, then God help us all!

This failure to strengthen the legislative framework around coalitions has broader consequences for public confidence in the democratic process. One of the clearest indicators of that growing disillusionment can be found in voter participation itself.

According to the official figures declared by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on 8 November 2026, a total of 29.2 million South Africans were registered, and only 14.9 million voters cast their ballots, representing an official voter turnout of 52%. An estimated 14.3 million registered voters did not participate at all in the 2026 local government elections. This voter apathy is not a new trend; it can be traced back to the 1994 national and provincial elections. COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse for this.

While several factors contribute to declining voter participation, the conduct of elected representatives after elections cannot be ignored.

I think that part of what contributes negatively to the poor voter turnout is South African politicians' sooty tern behaviour; they are quite predictable. Sooty terns are known for not returning to land for three to five years, coming back to solid ground only when they reach breeding age. In the same way, many politicians disappear after elections, only returning when it is time to campaign again.

As soon as they are elected, they will fly back out to sea, only returning after another five years.

This pattern becomes particularly visible during coalition negotiations, where critical decisions about government formation are often made without any meaningful engagement with the voters themselves.

They have already started to fly back to the sea; all we hear these days is talk of coalition negotiation teams, federal councils, NEC, working committees, this and that! None of them has suggested broadly consulting with the voters in the municipality outside their narrow organisational leadership and membership databases. They forget that a government, once installed, becomes the government for all people, irrespective of the political parties they support or hold membership of. What is lacking in our electoral politics and legislative framework is the voice of the registered voter beyond the vote. Even the Coalition Bill, as it stands, says nothing about consulting registered voters before a coalition is established.

The result is that many voters are left with the impression that their role in the democratic process begins and ends at the ballot box.

Besides most elected political parties failing to fulfil their election promises, voters continue to be used as voting cattle, so why are we surprised that so many voters continue to stay away from elections? They certainly feel undervalued.

It is time South Africans took the issue of voting seriously and demanded that they too be considered when coalitions are established. The lie that continues to be spread that, in municipalities where there is no outright winner, the people who want a coalition government, must not be dignified. There was no option of a coalition government on any of the ballot papers: ward, proportional and district.

The problem extends beyond coalition formation. There are broader weaknesses in South Africa's electoral system that continue to undermine public confidence and meaningful democratic participation.

Each political party, I believe, contests elections to win them outright; otherwise, why waste time and resources when you know that you are not going to win? Another worrying aspect of our electoral politics, which is not covered in any of the existing legislation, is that there is no specific threshold to determine what constitutes a reasonable voter turnout.

By-elections are even worse: if only 50 people turn up in a ward of more than 3,000 registered voters, the vacancy would simply be filled, and that candidate declared the winner. It is also worrying that the standard and bar for public office in South Africa is set too low; literally any Tom, Dick and Harry with a substantial number of votes can easily become a lawmaker in a council, provincial legislature or Parliament. And, in the worst-case scenario, be elected an Executive Mayor, Premier or President.

Of all these shortcomings, none is more troubling than the growing distance between voters and those who govern in their name. The vote is not merely an administrative exercise conducted every five years; it is the source of democratic legitimacy. When political parties negotiate coalitions behind closed doors without any meaningful consultation with the voters who elected them, they risk weakening public trust in representative democracy itself. An open consultation of all registered voters in a particular municipality is the best option available.

If coalition governments have become a permanent feature of South African politics, then the law must evolve accordingly. Voters should not be treated as mere spectators once election results have been declared. Their voices must continue to matter during the formation of governments that will make decisions on their behalf. Until that happens, politicians should not be surprised when millions of registered voters conclude that their participation begins and ends at the ballot box, and choose to stay at home on election day rather than take part in a process from which they ultimately feel excluded.