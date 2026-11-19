Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly discussed as though it were synonymous with large language models. Ask which country is leading in AI and the conversation quickly turns to foundation models, GPUs, model parameters and the companies capable of training them. Ask where Africa stands and the answer is often equally predictable: Africa is behind.

There is some truth in that assessment. The continent still faces major gaps in high-performance computing, advanced semiconductor capability, cloud infrastructure, research funding and access to specialised hardware. A 2024 review of African computer-vision research found extremely low representation in top-tier venues. (https://www.jair.org/index.php/jair/article/view/16653). These are real weaknesses and they should not be disguised.

But the conclusion also depends on where we choose to start counting. AI does not begin with a model. And intelligence does not begin with language. Human beings experience the world multimodally. We see, hear, move, remember, interpret and combine signals through context. Language matters, but it is only one part of intelligence.

That is why I think the current African AI debate is too heavily weighted toward natural-language processing. African-language technologies are important and should be supported. But many of the continent's most consequential problems are physical: agriculture, mining, transport, health, infrastructure, energy, wildlife, manufacturing and climate. Machines that operate in these environments must first be able to perceive them. They must interpret crops, roads, medical images, mineral surfaces, power lines, vehicles, animals, buildings and changing landscapes. This is the domain of computer vision.

Consider agriculture. A phone camera or drone can help identify crop disease, assess plant health or monitor livestock. Satellite imagery can support drought analysis, flood mapping, land-use monitoring and infrastructure planning. In healthcare, computer vision can assist with X-rays, pathology slides, microscopy, ultrasound and retinal imaging. In mining, it can contribute to geological mapping, equipment inspection, mineral sorting and worker safety. In conservation, camera traps and drones can reduce the burden of manually reviewing wildlife imagery. These are not peripheral uses of AI. They connect intelligence directly to the productive economy.

This is also why the phrase “the world is multimodal” matters. The future of AI is not likely to be purely textual. Useful systems will combine images, speech, text, sensor data, location, history and time. A farming system may combine satellite images, rainfall data, soil measurements and a farmer's description. A medical system may combine an X-ray, laboratory results and clinical history. A conservation platform may combine video, acoustic signals, GPS and environmental data. Computer vision also exposes a deeper truth about AI:- a machine does not see the world directly. It sees the world through the history of its training data.

A model trained mainly on environments elsewhere does not automatically understand African environments. Lighting differs. Roads differ. Architecture differs. Farming practices differ. Medical populations differ. Animals differ. Camera quality differs. Even the way people occupy public space may differ. In machine learning this is partly a problem of domain shift. A model can perform impressively in one setting and degrade sharply when deployed somewhere else. That is why local data matters; not because Africa should isolate itself technologically, but because systems used here must understand the realities they encounter here.

This should make data strategy central to African AI policy. Who collects the images? Who decides the labels? Who owns the dataset? Who defines ground truth? Who validates performance? Who benefits when the model becomes commercially valuable?

Artificial intelligence is often presented as software, but AI has a physical body. Data centres require servers, storage, networking equipment, cooling systems, electricity and backup power. Servers require semiconductors. Electronics require metals and minerals. Cameras require sensors, processors and optical components. The cloud ultimately sits somewhere on the ground. Once we understand AI in this way, Africa's place in the industry looks different. The continent is already important in parts of the upstream physical economy that supports digital technology.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, is a major producer of cobalt and tantalum and an important copper producer (https://www.usgs.gov/programs/mineral-resources-program/mineral-resources-data). These materials do not all go directly into AI accelerators, and mineral importance must not be confused with semiconductor leadership. But they are part of the wider material system on which modern computing depends. The danger is that Africa repeats an old pattern: raw materials leave the continent; processing, manufacturing, design and intellectual property happen elsewhere; and the finished products return at much higher value.