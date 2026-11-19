The ANC’s debate about recovery from electoral decline must begin with a political question: recovery for whom, and how?

A former liberation movement can regain government while abandoning those whose struggles gave it purpose. Returning to government office and rebuilding a movement for social emancipation are different achievements.

The left in Kerala, India, and Nicaragua’s Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) show this difference. Both lost elections and later returned to government. But they differed in how they organised, whose interests they represented and how they used political power.

Kerala demonstrates the Kerala Communist party in and out of power maintained its working-class base sustained through popular organisation around their material needs.

Daniel Ortega’s return in Nicaragua shows how electoral rules, opposition fragmentation and accommodation with former adversaries can restore power while distancing a leadership from its emancipatory origins.

The Sandinistas overthrew the Somoza dictatorship in 1979 by uniting workers, peasants, intellectuals, Christians inspired by liberation theology and parts of the business community. They agreed on removing Somoza but differed on what should follow.

Disputes over redistribution, tensions in rural areas and the concentration of power in the Sandinista leadership weakened the alliance. The US-backed Contra war, sanctions and hyperinflation also wore people down. In 1990, many voters saw a change of government as a chance for peace and economic relief.

The Sandinista government began adopting more neoliberal policies before losing the February 1990 election. Between that defeat and the handover of power in April, state property transfers known as the “piñata” allowed senior Sandinistas to acquire valuable assets. Most privatisation took place under the governments that followed.

This bore some similarities to the enrichment of politically connected elites during Russia’s transition to a market economy following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Such developments helped distance the Sandinista movement from its supporters. They explain how Sandinismo changed after its defeat, more than why it lost the election in the first place.

South Africa’s current narrow model of black economic empowerment raises a similar concern. When ANC leaders use their positions to secure stakes in existing businesses and obtain government tenders for themselves and their associates, without expanding industrial production, creating jobs or delivering services, empowerment for a few becomes disempowerment for the many. Poor communities pay the price through shoddy infrastructure, unreliable water supplies and failing basic services. Revolutionary language remains, but in practice, the interests of wealthy, rent-seeking insiders take precedence over those of working people and the poor.

Ortega lost again in 1996 and 2001 before winning the presidency in 2006 with approximately 38% of the vote. His pact with Arnoldo Alemán and the Constitutionalist Liberal Party helped change electoral rules.

The 2000 reforms allowed a presidential victory with 40% of the vote, or at least 35% if the leading candidate was five percentage points ahead of the runner-up. Opposition divisions and effective party organisation made these rules decisive.

Ortega returned with less support than in 1990 and without an outright parliamentary majority. Recovering the presidency did not demonstrate regained majority support for the original revolutionary programme.

The ANC received 40% in 2024. Under Nicaragua’s presidential rules, that share would have secured a first-round victory. South Africans, however, elect Parliament, which elects the President. The ANC’s 159 of 400 seats required agreements with other parties. Different rules might change access to office, but they cannot restore lost support.

Ortega also reconciled with conservative figures and chose former Contra representative Jaime Morales Carazo as his running mate. Reconciliation is not inherently a betrayal; its value depends on whether it serves ordinary people or keeps leaders in power to advance narrow interests.

Kerala offers a more progressive example. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front returned to state government in 2016 and won re-election in 2021 with 99 of the 140 assembly seats.

These victories drew on trade unions, peasant organisations, women’s and youth movements, struggles against caste oppression, and commitments to economic-growth centred on land reform, education, health and social protection.

Kerala’s People’s Plan Campaign, launched in 1996, gave communities real influence over local development spending. Participation meant shaping budgets and services, unlike the token consultation that too often marks South Africa’s Integrated Development Plan processes.

Despite pressure from narrow business interests, tight budgets and electoral setbacks, Kerala shows how strong popular organisations and effective public institutions can sustain a politics that serves ordinary people.

For the ANC to recover and regain its relevance, it should adopt a class-based social democratic programme that puts working people and the unemployed first, across races, genders and ethnicities. It can do this by rebuilding itself by fundamentally changing its political orientation towards being a party of class-based social democracy.

The party would contest elections and seek to govern. A broader social democratic movement would bring together unions, community organisations, students, women, young people and activists around shared needs such as employment , decent wages, housing and reliable public services.

This class-base social democratic programme must tackle racism, sexism and other forms of oppression via a class lens and strategy. Empowerment must mean more jobs, better wages, stronger industries, better public services and more widely shared ownership. Enriching only a few through the current narrow BEE model will neither serve the majority nor enable the ANC to recover its electoral support.

The private sector should play an important role in a class-based social democratic programme through expanding industrial production and creating employment. The government must set the terms on which it supports business so that private investment advances the interests of working people, the unemployed and the poor.

Businesses that receive state support must meet clear and enforceable productive commitments to invest, train workers and create employment. The state should be able to withdraw or recover support when firms fail to meet those commitments. The broader programme must strengthen public healthcare, education and transport, reverse the spatial inequalities inherited from apartheid and deliver reliable municipal services. This requires a growing productive economy, capable public institutions, sustainable public finances and low, stable inflation.

The ANC must rethink the National Democratic Revolution as its strategy for addressing the legacy of settler colonialism. Replacing leaders while keeping the same strategy cannot reverse the party’s decline. Unless it reestablishes itself, the ANC risks fragmenting like the Kenya African National Union, whose former leaders regrouped in rival parties, often along ethnic and regional lines.

Recent calls in South Africa for black parties to form governing coalitions after national and local elections solely on the basis of race point to a similar danger. Class-based social democracy would unite people around working-class interests while building alliances with other social classes.

ANC branches and their allies must organise around people’s everyday needs. Branches should help shape local budgets, monitor service delivery and expose the misuse of public money.

They should give members opportunities to learn progressive politics and act together. Unions must remain independent and build stronger ties with unemployed people and workers in insecure jobs.

Vote-buying has allowed candidates with money to win ANC leadership positions regardless of their ability to serve.

It has weakened the legitimacy of those elected and eroded trust in the ANC among its members and the wider public. Leaders must earn that trust by serving communities and demonstrating competence.

Nicaragua shows how deals among political leaders can keep a party in office even as its support declines. Kerala shows how organising with working people can rebuild support. For the ANC, a class-based social democratic programme would give working people more say in the decisions that affect them and help them secure decent, reliable incomes.