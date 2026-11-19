What the two terms show The comparison covers the first 411 elapsed days of each presidency: May 31, 2014, to July 16, 2015, and October 4, 2025, to November 19, 2026. It focuses on documented appearances and representation at selected events rather than every presidential engagement.

During his first term, Mutharika addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2014. He also opened a budget meeting of Parliament in May 2015. In his second term, Foreign Minister George Chaponda delivered Malawi’s address at the United Nations on September 28, 2026.

However, Mutharika personally delivered the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on February 13, 2026, opening the year’s budget meeting, according to Parliament’s records. Although other officials represented Malawi at major international meetings, Mutharika still opened the domestic budget debate.

The Durban summit cannot be directly compared with the Victoria Falls meeting. Mutharika was handing over two different SADC positions, and several other member states also sent representatives in 2026.

The Durban communiqué called on governments to remove barriers to agricultural trade and improve cross-border logistics.

For landlocked Malawi, participation in discussions about moving goods across borders matters, regardless of who attends. However, while the communiqué identifies Malawi’s representative, it does not show whether that choice affected the summit’s outcomes.

Mutharika’s first presidency was not always marked by public visibility. In October 2016, outside the comparison period, he returned from a roughly month-long visit to the United States. The trip began with an appearance at the United Nations, but his extended absence raised questions, as contemporary reports recorded.

What distinguishes his current term is the frequency of his trips.

Malawi24 documented five private visits to South Africa between December 2025 and October 2026. Calculating the time between each departure and return gives a combined 77 days abroad.

That figure represents time spent away from Malawi, not days when Mutharika was necessarily off duty. Travel records alone cannot establish who made government decisions during those periods.

Who exercises presidential authority? Malawi’s Constitution distinguishes between a president’s temporary absence and incapacity. Section 92(3) allows First Vice President Jane Ansah to preside over Cabinet meetings when the president is temporarily absent. Under Section 87, she would act as president if Mutharika were formally declared incapacitated and unable to perform his duties.

However, that provision requires a specific declaration and certification process. Travelling abroad does not automatically trigger it.

Section 89(6) allows the president to delegate powers in writing to a Cabinet member or government official. Section 90(1), meanwhile, requires presidential decisions to be expressed in writing under the president’s signature.

Malawi Law Society President Davis Njobvu told The Nation that the Constitution does not limit how long a president may remain outside the country.

The number of telephone calls Mutharika made does not, by itself, establish what decisions were taken. His account identifies officials he consulted, including Saidi, but does not explain what instructions he issued, who implemented them or under what authority they acted.

Similarly, a minister representing Malawi at an international meeting does not necessarily mean that general executive authority has been transferred.

During Mutharika’s October trip, the trade minister led Malawi’s delegation to a regional summit in Zimbabwe. This identified the official responsible for that particular engagement, not someone acting as president.

The way the State House handled Mutharika’s return also limited opportunities for independent scrutiny. He answered questions from Maulidi in a government-released interview rather than facing independent journalists who could ask follow-up questions.

Information Minister Shadric Namalomba said the trip was private and had not created a leadership vacuum. While a private journey may justify withholding personal details, it does not settle the question of what information should be made public about the exercise of presidential powers.

In an interview with The Nation, Media Council of Malawi chair Jolly Ntaba said restricting access to the state broadcaster did not amount to engagement with the wider media, including private and community outlets.