On Thursday afternoon in Shenzhen, President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to the first face-to-face meeting of the three leaders.

That the meeting takes place in China, and in Shenzhen of all cities, is itself a statement. A fishing town four decades ago, Shenzhen became the symbol of reform and opening up. It now hosts a conversation about the future of global security and the world economy.

The facts are already clear. China's Foreign Ministry has described the meeting as one of groundbreaking significance. Washington says the talks will cover the reduction of nuclear arsenals and the war involving Iran, while Ukraine will not be on the agenda.

US officials have called the session the beginning of a conversation rather than a negotiation. The meeting sits alongside the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which President Xi chairs on 18 and 19 November.

The question, then, is not whether three leaders will sign a grand bargain in a single afternoon. It is what this first encounter is likely to set in motion, and what role China will play in shaping it.

China arrives as the convenor and the fastest-growing economy of the three.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's GDP expanded by 4.6 per cent year on year in the first three quarters of 2026, reaching 107.11 trillion yuan. Growth picked up to 4.5 per cent in the third quarter from 4.3 per cent in the second, even as higher oil prices caused by the Middle East conflict weighed on major economies everywhere. By comparison, the APEC Secretariat forecasts growth of 3.2 per cent for the Asia-Pacific region as a whole this year.

Economic weight is only part of the story. Over the past decade China has offered the world a coherent set of public goods with Chinese characteristics: the Belt and Road Initiative, followed by the Global Development Initiative in 2021, the Global Security Initiative in 2022, the Global Civilization Initiative in 2023 and the Global Governance Initiative, proposed by President Xi at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin in September 2025. Together they reflect a civilisational outlook that values harmony over confrontation, dialogue over coercion, and development as the foundation of security.

Shenzhen will test that outlook in practice. Bringing Moscow and Washington to the same table, at a time when their bilateral relationship has few working channels, is exactly the kind of dialogue and consultation the Global Security Initiative calls for.

Based on what the three governments have said publicly, five outcomes appear most likely.

Firstly, dialogue on nuclear risk, not a treaty. New START, the last agreement limiting US and Russian strategic forces, expired on 5 February. US assessments put the American and Russian stockpiles at more than 5,000 warheads each, against China's more than 600. Beijing has consistently held that the two largest nuclear powers bear primary responsibility for disarmament. I expect China to restate that principle while supporting practical steps to reduce the risk of miscalculation. A commitment to keep talking would itself be valuable.

Secondly, a path to stabilise US– China trade. The decisive economic conversation will be President Xi's separate meeting with President Trump. The two sides extended their trade truce in September to 10 January 2027. Rare-earth supplies and agricultural purchases, including China's commitment to buy 25 million tonnes of US soybeans a year through 2028, are likely to anchor efforts to extend that arrangement. A predictable China–US relationship is the single most important stabiliser for the world economy.

Thirdly, a shared call for de-escala-tion in the Gulf. Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz carried about a fifth of the world's oil supply. In October alone, 37 ships were attacked in and around the strait. China, a major energy importer and a consistent advocate of political settlement, has every reason to press for safe navigation. Even a joint signal of restraint could ease the risk premium in oil markets, which have swung from a peak of $126 a barrel in March to around $92 in mid-November.

Fourthly, no trilateral outcome on Ukraine. Beijing has made clear that European countries must be involved in any discussion of the conflict. That position respects the principle that those most affected must have a voice.

Fifthly, and most important, a precedent. The lasting result of Shenzhen is likely to be the format itself: a channel through which the three largest nuclear powers can consult, with China as host and convenor rather than a bystander to arrangements made elsewhere.

Some commentators have compared Shenzhen with Yalta in 1945, when three leaders divided the post-war world. The comparison misreads both the moment and China's philosophy. Nothing on the published agenda concerns territory or spheres of influence. The world of 2026 is bound together by supply chains, digital networks and dozens of influential states.

China's Global Governance Initiative explicitly calls for sovereign equality and a greater voice for developing countries. Shenzhen should therefore be judged by whether it serves the wider international community, not only the three powers in the room. Consultation among major powers can contribute to stability; it cannot replace the participation of those whose interests are at stake.

For Africa, the meeting matters through three channels. The first is energy: for oil-importing African economies, a calmer Gulf would mean lower transport costs, easier inflation and less pressure on currencies. The second is minerals: the rare-earth question raises the strategic value of reserves in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique and Namibia.

African governments should use this moment to insist on local processing and beneficiation rather than raw exports.

The third channel is shipping. Disruption in the Gulf has diverted traffic around the Cape of Good Hope, placing southern African ports on a busier global map. For South Africa, a BRICS and G20 member with strong ties to all three powers, the opportunity is to modernise its ports and rail and attract investment that builds local industry and employs young people.

Here the China– Africa partnership has a particular role. The Global Development Initiative's focus on industrialisation, infrastructure and poverty reduction aligns closely with the continent's priorities. The task ahead is to make sure that partnership deepens Africa's productive capacity, not only its trade.

The success of Shenzhen will not be measured by photographs. It will be measured by whether the three powers establish a channel to manage nuclear risk, whether China–US trade remains predictable beyond January, whether shipping through Hormuz becomes safer, and whether the rest of the world, particularly the Global South, sees its interests reflected in what follows.