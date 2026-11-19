Across Southern Africa and beyond, women's entrepreneurship continues to be championed as a critical driver of economic growth and transformation.

However, as the conversation around women's economic empowerment evolves, it raises a more pressing question: Are we simply equipping women with the skills to do business, or are we creating the space for them to meaningfully participate in economies that allow their businesses to grow and thrive?

Beyond education and development, women have long demonstrated their ability to innovate, lead and build businesses that contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Across Southern Africa, despite persistent structural and economic barriers, women continue to establish themselves in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology and retail. Their entrepreneurial capability is not in question. What remains in question is whether the economic environment provides them with a fair opportunity to translate that capability into sustainable growth.

Entrepreneurship development has largely centred on training, mentorship, skills development and financial assistance. These are all important interventions that have undoubtedly contributed to advancing women's participation in business. However, in a world characterised by economic uncertainty and instability, we must ask ourselves whether entrepreneurial education alone is still enough.

We have steadily become more effective at encouraging women to pursue entrepreneurship and equipping them with the knowledge to establish and manage businesses.

This brings us to a challenge that extends beyond development and access. It is all well and good for an entrepreneur to understand the intricacies of running a business, from financial management and operational planning to marketing and business strategy. However, knowledge and empowerment alone cannot dismantle systemic barriers. An entrepreneur can possess every fundamental skill required to build a successful enterprise and still struggle to grow because she cannot access the right procurement opportunities, established supply chains, financing mechanisms or commercial markets.

The emphasis should shift from supporting individual entrepreneurs to transforming the systems that determine their success.

We ought to be more confrontational in acknowledging that the problem is not always a lack of entrepreneurial ability, ambition or capacity.

The 2025/2026 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor revealed that 14.6% of women are starting or running a new business, almost the same as the 14.9% of men, putting South Africa among just six of 48 economies with near-equal start-up rates.

But the gender gap opens later, with only 3.4% of women reported to own an established business (3.5 years or older), against 4.5% of men, in a country ranked 47th of 53 for the finance, policy support and infrastructure entrepreneurs need. In South Africa, women's entrepreneurship is concentrated in the informal, micro and small-enterprise economy, often driven by necessity rather than opportunity.

Statistics South Africa reports that women account for the majority of participants in the informal sector, where enterprises are typically survivalist or micro in scale.

In many instances, the problem lies in the limited accessibility of the very economic systems in which entrepreneurs are expected to succeed.

Participation, in this context, must mean more than simply being counted among the growing number of women-owned businesses. It must translate into access to markets, meaningful ownership, commercial opportunities and the ability to build enterprises that are competitive, resilient and sustainable in the long term.

We cannot continue to measure the success of women's economic empowerment primarily through the number of women trained, workshops hosted or certificates awarded. While these milestones deserve recognition, they cannot remain the ultimate measure of progress.

Training workshops conclude. Funding cycles come to an end. Conferences close, and participants return to the realities of running their businesses, often facing the same structural challenges they encountered before entering these programmes. Perhaps, then, the most important consideration for entrepreneurship development initiatives is not simply what women gain during the programme, but what remains accessible to them once the programme ends.

Are the networks still there? Are the opportunities for market access tangible? Can these women secure contracts, attract investment and participate in established value chains? More importantly, have we created an environment in which their businesses can continue to grow without being perpetually dependent on the next development intervention?

Women need access to finance to meet their basic needs and build or expand their businesses. Yet women-owned micro, small and medium-sized enterprises around the world face an estimated USD 1.7 million funding gap, according to UN Women. Closing the credit gap for women-owned small and medium enterprises could raise annual incomes by an average of 12% by 2030.

Finance is only one aspect of the bigger picture. Women also need access to land, information, technology and natural resources.

Ultimately, the measure of empowerment cannot simply be how well we prepare women to enter the economy. It must also be how deliberately we open the economy to their participation.

Barriers to entry for women entrepreneurs are not a challenge confined to one country. Across South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, women-owned enterprises face similar obstacles relating to finance, digital access, procurement and business development support. This shared experience creates an opportunity for regional collaboration.

Entrepreneurs operating in comparable environments have valuable lessons to exchange. A business model that has succeeded in Botswana may offer practical insights to an entrepreneur in South Africa. Similarly, innovations emerging from Namibia may provide solutions to challenges experienced elsewhere in the region.

South-to-South learning offers an opportunity to build on these shared experiences, encouraging entrepreneurs to learn from solutions developed within their own economic and social contexts.

However, collaboration must extend beyond exchanging ideas. Its real value lies in establishing commercial relationships, regional supply chains and partnerships that allow women-owned businesses to grow beyond their immediate markets.

The EntreprenHER Regional Women's Economic Empowerment Summit and Market Access Expo, scheduled for 17–19 November 2026 in Polokwane, Limpopo, presents an opportunity to advance this conversation.

Convened by the UN Women South Africa Country Office, De Beers Group and the Tshwane University of Technology's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, the Summit brings together women entrepreneurs, policymakers, financial institutions, academia and private-sector stakeholders.

Women's economic empowerment cannot be achieved through isolated interventions. It requires an ecosystem in which institutions work together to address the interconnected barriers to enterprise growth. Sustainable women's economic empowerment requires institutions to think beyond individual interventions and towards long-term entrepreneurial ecosystems.

There is much to celebrate about the resilience, innovation and determination of women entrepreneurs across Southern Africa. However, resilience should not become an expectation that women must continually overcome barriers that institutions have the ability to address.

We should aspire to build economies in which women-owned businesses succeed not only because their founders are exceptionally resourceful, but because the systems around them provide fair and meaningful opportunities for growth. The next chapter of women's economic empowerment must therefore be defined by outcomes.

As Southern Africa gathers to reflect on the future of women's entrepreneurship, the opportunity is not simply to celebrate progress, but to recognise that more needs to be done.