The question of criminal responsibility The exchanges in court have brought one of the most consequential legal questions in the case into focus: Where does political responsibility end and individual criminal liability begin?

The ability of a political leader to mobilise large crowds does not automatically establish criminal responsibility for every act committed during subsequent demonstrations. Equally, political speech cannot provide immunity where evidence establishes conduct that meets the legal threshold for criminal liability.

The prosecution must demonstrate the relevant elements of the offences charged and establish the connection between the defendant's conduct and the alleged crimes. The distinction is important in the context of Mozambique's post-election crisis, which exposed divisions over electoral credibility, political representation and public confidence in state institutions. The debate also extends to the legal requirements governing public demonstrations. Potential administrative violations relating to notification procedures must be distinguished from responsibility for criminal acts committed by individual participants. These are related questions but they are not interchangeable.

Civil society urges caution over the outcome The sensitivity of the case has also prompted calls for caution from independent observers.

Baltazar Fael, a researcher at Mozambique's Centre for Public Integrity, considers it premature to predict whether Mondlane will be convicted or acquitted. According to Fael, the information available publicly remains insufficient to assess the possible outcome of the proceedings.

He argues that the trial could result either in the application of penalties provided for under the law or in Mondlane's acquittal.

His assessment highlights an important principle: the political significance of a defendant should not determine expectations about the outcome of a criminal trial. It also reinforces the need to distinguish between public perceptions of responsibility for the post-election crisis and the evidence required to establish individual criminal liability.

For Mozambique's judicial institutions, the challenge is to demonstrate that the proceedings are governed by legal standards rather than political expectations.

A test for Mozambique's institutions The case is unfolding against the background of a country dealing with the consequences of the 2024 electoral crisis. The protests and their aftermath exposed institutional weaknesses and intensified questions about the relationship between citizens, political actors and state authorities.

For Mozambique's neighbours and international partners, the proceedings carry significance beyond the immediate political confrontation.

Mozambique is an important economic and security actor in Southern Africa. The credibility of its democratic institutions, the predictability of its legal system and the management of political tension have implications for regional stability and international confidence.

The proceedings also raise questions about transparency and public access to justice. In politically sensitive cases, the availability of reliable information about court proceedings is essential to public confidence, particularly when competing political narratives could shape perceptions of the outcome.

The Supreme Court must therefore balance the integrity of judicial proceedings with the public interest in understanding how a case of such national significance is being handled.

The verdict and the credibility of justice The prosecution's questioning of Mondlane was postponed until Thursday after it requested additional time, citing the need to allow the defendant to return in better physical condition following several hours of questioning by the judges.

As the trial progresses, the court will have to assess the contested recording, the interpretation of Mondlane's statements and the evidence linking his alleged conduct to the offences charged.

The outcome remains uncertain, as Fael has cautioned. But the institutional implications are apparent. A conviction must rest on evidence that satisfies the legal requirements, while an acquittal must equally be respected as an outcome of judicial assessment rather than interpreted automatically through political loyalties.

For Mozambique, the significance of this trial will not be measured solely by whether Mondlane is found guilty or acquitted. It will also depend on whether the Supreme Court can demonstrate that individual criminal responsibility is established through evidence, due process and impartial judicial reasoning.

In a countrynavigating the aftermath of a contested electoral process, the credibility of justice may ultimately matter as much as the verdict itself.

Luis Nhachote is a Mozambican journalist and former Mail & Guardian intern 2011 (AmaBhungane).