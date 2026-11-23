Africa's biggest cities are growing, but are they growing sustainably? Across the continent, urban expansion is putting pressure on transport networks, housing, water, electricity and municipal services. Yet investment, jobs and skilled workers remain concentrated in a handful of metropolitan centres. What if part of the answer lies not in expanding these cities indefinitely, but in giving smaller cities a stronger economic role?
Research assessing secondary cities across sub-Saharan Africa through three lenses (production, consumption and connectivity), identified Mombasa, Kano, Gqeberha, KuGompo and Ibadan among those with more promising economic development potential. The opportunity is significant, but it is not straightforward. Smaller cities may have thinner consumer markets, less disposable income, weaker municipal capacity and difficulty attracting experienced professionals. Serving dispersed communities can cost more per resident. Investors may also demand higher returns where demand, governance and revenue are uncertain. These are reasons to design the strategy carefully, not to abandon it. Five priorities could turn secondary-city potential into economic progress.
Give each city a purpose, not a wish list
Trying to replicate Johannesburg or Lagos would miss the point. Start with what a city can produce, sell or offer more competitively than alternative locations. Gqeberha already has an automotive manufacturing base; Mombasa combines port logistics with tourism. Rather than financing unrelated flagship projects, governments should identify two or three economic specialisations for each city, map the businesses they need and remove the constraints preventing expansion. A strong agricultural region may justify cold storage, processing facilities and freight connections before a new convention centre. Public investment should follow credible economic demand.
Turn local strengths into visitor and investment economies
Industry is not the only anchor. Sport, culture and education can create reasons to visit, stay and spend. Eldoret and neighbouring Iten in Kenya illustrate the possibilities. Their global reputation for distance running attracts athletes seeking high-altitude training. The next step is to organise that advantage into a wider economy: training facilities, sporting events, accommodation, coaching, physiotherapy, transport and locally owned tourism businesses. Culture can play a similar role. Bilbao in Spain used cultural investment as part of a wider urban renewal programme, turning its identity into a draw for visitors and complementary businesses. The lesson is not that every city needs a stadium or museum. It is that every city needs a compelling reason for people and businesses to choose it.
Connect cities so growth travels further
Economic decentralisation should strengthen major cities, not undermine them. Imagine a secondary city with a commercially viable international airport, linked by fast, reliable rail to a nearby metropolitan economy. Visitors could enter through one city and access business districts, tourist attractions and accommodation across the corridor. Suppliers, workers and entrepreneurs would benefit from wider markets. The point is not to build airports and high-speed trains everywhere. Demand should determine whether rail upgrades, reliable buses, improved roads or freight links offer the best return. Plan connectivity around actual flows of people and goods. The objective should be a productive regional network, not an expensive collection of isolated projects.
Make smaller cities investable and liveable
This is where ambition meets reality. An investor will not be persuaded by cheap land if electricity is unreliable, customers are scarce and permits take months. Skilled professionals will not relocate without reasonable schools, healthcare, housing and career prospects. Cities need a basic competitiveness package: dependable services, transparent land-use rules, faster approvals, digital access and practical workforce development. Finance must also reflect differing risks. Development finance institutions can help prepare viable projects, share selected early-stage risks and crowd in private capital. But subsidies should be targeted and conditional on measurable results, not permanent compensation for weak demand. Local colleges and businesses should jointly build skills pipelines, while procurement policies give capable smaller enterprises a realistic route into new supply chains.
Govern and measure growth across regions
A regional economy cannot be built through municipalities competing for the same investors or duplicating infrastructure. National and local authorities should agree on shared economic corridors, investment priorities and responsibilities. Where one city hosts a logistics hub, neighbouring cities might specialise in manufacturing, processing or business services. Measure performance through jobs, private investment, business survival, household incomes, travel times and municipal revenue, not ribbon-cuttings alone. Build in regular reviews and stop projects that cannot demonstrate value.
Africa's urban future needs more than bigger cities
This is not an argument to neglect Johannesburg, Lagos or Nairobi. They remain indispensable economic engines, and improving their existing systems is essential. But concentrating almost every opportunity in a few centres comes at a cost: congestion, strained infrastructure and regions left behind. Planned decentralisation can reduce some of that pressure while widening access to jobs, markets and investment. The starting point is strategic choice. Identify cities with genuine potential, invest in their distinct strengths, connect them to larger markets and ensure local people share in the benefits. Africa does not need every city to become a metropolis. It needs more cities that work, and work together.
James Maposa is founder and managing director of Birguid, a challenger consultancy specialising in market research, strategy and monitoring and evaluation (M&E), with a focus on unlocking growth opportunities across emerging economy markets.