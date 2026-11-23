Africa's biggest cities are growing, but are they growing sustainably? Across the continent, urban expansion is putting pressure on transport networks, housing, water, electricity and municipal services. Yet investment, jobs and skilled workers remain concentrated in a handful of metropolitan centres. What if part of the answer lies not in expanding these cities indefinitely, but in giving smaller cities a stronger economic role?

Research assessing secondary cities across sub-Saharan Africa through three lenses (production, consumption and connectivity), identified Mombasa, Kano, Gqeberha, KuGompo and Ibadan among those with more promising economic development potential. The opportunity is significant, but it is not straightforward. Smaller cities may have thinner consumer markets, less disposable income, weaker municipal capacity and difficulty attracting experienced professionals. Serving dispersed communities can cost more per resident. Investors may also demand higher returns where demand, governance and revenue are uncertain. These are reasons to design the strategy carefully, not to abandon it. Five priorities could turn secondary-city potential into economic progress.

Give each city a purpose, not a wish list Trying to replicate Johannesburg or Lagos would miss the point. Start with what a city can produce, sell or offer more competitively than alternative locations. Gqeberha already has an automotive manufacturing base; Mombasa combines port logistics with tourism. Rather than financing unrelated flagship projects, governments should identify two or three economic specialisations for each city, map the businesses they need and remove the constraints preventing expansion. A strong agricultural region may justify cold storage, processing facilities and freight connections before a new convention centre. Public investment should follow credible economic demand.

Turn local strengths into visitor and investment economies Industry is not the only anchor. Sport, culture and education can create reasons to visit, stay and spend. Eldoret and neighbouring Iten in Kenya illustrate the possibilities. Their global reputation for distance running attracts athletes seeking high-altitude training. The next step is to organise that advantage into a wider economy: training facilities, sporting events, accommodation, coaching, physiotherapy, transport and locally owned tourism businesses. Culture can play a similar role. Bilbao in Spain used cultural investment as part of a wider urban renewal programme, turning its identity into a draw for visitors and complementary businesses. The lesson is not that every city needs a stadium or museum. It is that every city needs a compelling reason for people and businesses to choose it.

Connect cities so growth travels further Economic decentralisation should strengthen major cities, not undermine them. Imagine a secondary city with a commercially viable international airport, linked by fast, reliable rail to a nearby metropolitan economy. Visitors could enter through one city and access business districts, tourist attractions and accommodation across the corridor. Suppliers, workers and entrepreneurs would benefit from wider markets. The point is not to build airports and high-speed trains everywhere. Demand should determine whether rail upgrades, reliable buses, improved roads or freight links offer the best return. Plan connectivity around actual flows of people and goods. The objective should be a productive regional network, not an expensive collection of isolated projects.