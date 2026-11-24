These are legitimate subjects of political scrutiny and disagreement. But they do not negate the agency of voters to make their own assessments. Political choice and political identity are not interchangeable. To vote for a party is not necessarily to endorse its entire worldview, just as rejecting a party at the ballot box does not require abandoning everything it once represented.

The black middle class occupies an especially interesting position in this conversation. It is a constituency whose material circumstances are, in many respects, inseparable from the promises and contradictions of the democratic dispensation. Its members may have benefited from the expansion of educational and economic opportunities since 1994, while remaining acutely aware of the structural inequalities that continue to define South African society. They may retain a deep appreciation for the historical significance of the liberation movement while becoming increasingly dissatisfied with its contemporary political expression. They may also hold reservations about the DA's approach to economic redress while finding its municipal governance proposition persuasive. These positions are not mutually exclusive. Indeed, expecting them to be so imposes an unnecessarily narrow understanding of political consciousness.

In a local government election, the material conditions of everyday life assume particular significance. Johannesburg is not an abstract political project. It is a city whose residents have had to contend with persistent water insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, electricity disruptions, potholes and mounting concerns about its financial sustainability. For a professional whose livelihood depends on the reliable functioning of the city, or a household that has to repeatedly make alternative arrangements for the provision of basic services, these are not peripheral inconveniences. They are conditions that shape economic activity, household expenditure and the quality of everyday life.

It is against this backdrop that the DA's campaign proposition must be understood. Its emphasis on administrative competence, financial discipline and professional expertise was not an incidental feature of its campaign. It was a deliberate appeal to voters concerned with the capacity of municipal government to perform its most basic functions. When Zille speaks about appointing engineers who can engineer and financial professionals who can manage municipal finances, she is advancing a particular understanding of what government should look like. Whether the party can consistently translate that proposition into equitable outcomes is another question. But it is not difficult to understand why such a message might resonate with residents who have become frustrated with the condition of their municipality. This is an interpretation of the electoral proposition and the conditions in which it was presented, not a claim that we can definitively establish the motivations of individual voters from the election results.

The ANC, by contrast, has historically drawn much of its political legitimacy from a coherent ideological tradition rooted in the liberation struggle. Its commitments to redistribution, public ownership, social transformation and economic emancipation have provided the moral and political justification for the democratic state's intervention in an unequal society. There is, and remains, an intellectual coherence to the proposition that the state must play an active role in transforming the material conditions of its citizens. But ideological legitimacy cannot indefinitely substitute for the demonstrated capacity of the institutions through which that transformation is meant to occur.

The difficulty for the ANC is not necessarily that its ideological commitments have become irrelevant. It is that the translation of those commitments into the material experience of governance has become increasingly difficult to defend. The argument for public ownership, for instance, cannot be sustained by ideological conviction alone when the institutions entrusted with that ownership struggle to perform their functions. The question of whether the state should own and administer strategic infrastructure is inseparable from the question of whether it possesses the institutional capacity to do so effectively. For voters whose immediate concern is access to water, electricity and functioning roads, the ideological justification for state intervention is unlikely to be sufficient without the corresponding evidence of its effectiveness, especially in a local government election where service delivery is the name of the game.