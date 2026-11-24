On 12 November, in a Boksburg hotel, five parties sat behind a table and announced a joint programme for municipal councils. The Council of the Left claims about a fifth of the vote and says it will back the African National Congress only if it cuts ties with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FFP). The same briefing conceded that members would keep negotiating coalitions separately, and that the DA had formally approached MK. Dali Mpofu explained that local government was "not really a place for ideological contestation." Imagine that the Council of the Left believes local government is simply a site for those who handle water, electricity, and sanitation.

Yet South African history has taught us through struggle that local government is where politics is most concrete. Their proposed programme as a council is ideological, including ending the privatisation of national assets and rebuilding municipalities that prioritise land, decent housing, jobs, clean water, etc. At some point the Council said (through Thato Wa Magogodi of Afrika Mayibuye) one of their aims was for municipalities to become real centres of people's power. A body that is a centre of popular power is, by definition, a place where ideology is contested.

This is part of a bigger problem the Council suffers from. The correct definition of a lot of things: what is the Left, what does it mean to be progressive, their analysis of how South Africa currently works vs their moral judgement of what South Africa should be. Consider then with me, what this is. There was a conference, a declaration, an eight-cluster programme of action and a founding council meeting. The result is a bargaining position over who sits with whom. That is the ceiling of the South African Left's imagination in 2026.

Nowhere does the Council ask how a settlement could run its own water, how a workplace could run without a boss, or how food, care and housing could be organised outside both market and municipality. "Working-class and popular power" turns out to mean, at least with this Council of the left, council chambers.

What do they think the state is? A closer look at who is actually in the room. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) were both founded by expelled former ANC leaders. African Congress of Transformation (ACT) split from the ANC in 2023. The South African Communist Party (SACP) was the ANC's partner for a century. This is the national liberation family arguing over its inheritance, with a few outsiders invited to lend legitimacy to the argument.

The conditional offer to the ANC gives it away: "cut ties with the DA and we will consider you". Even in opposition, the Council defines itself by its relationship to the ANC. That is the habit of a movement that cannot picture politics except through the lens of who occupies the state and with whom they share it. This is what happens to anyone who seeks power through the state. Coalition arithmetic dissolves principle. Parties that call the DA "reactionary" at the podium receive its calls in the corridor. We never expected otherwise. The point is that the Council's design guarantees this outcome.

An analysis describes how the world works. A moral argument says how it should be. To say you want to "fix" something is already a value claim. The question is what the Council thinks is broken, and why.

The answer shapes everything downstream, because their strategy follows from a theory of the state. The South African Communist Party's (SACP) national democratic revolution treats the state as terrain to be transformed from within. That is why the party spent decades in the ANC's alliance and its cabinets. The EFF, on its own account, sees the state as an instrument for a disciplined vanguard to expropriate and nationalise. MK, an ethno-nationalist movement, sees the state as the vessel of nation and tradition. Its 2024 manifesto proposed scrapping the Constitution in favour of parliamentary sovereignty and adding an upper house of kings and traditional leaders. The Pan African Congress (PAC) and Azania People's Organisation (AZAPO) emerge from an anti-colonial tradition in which the central questions are dispossession and race. Afrika Mayibuye has not, to my knowledge, published an account of its own, but one can, from afar, attribute Stalinist influence.

You can't act together unless you agree on what you're acting on, and the Council's members don't agree on what the state is. Nobody can coordinate action among groups that treat the state as an ally to pressure (SACP), an instrument to seize (EFF), a vessel for the nation (MK), and a settler structure to overturn (PAC, AZAPO). The declaration insists that unity is not the erasure of difference. But these are the differences that decide what happens in the near future. The Council achieves its unity by never putting them on the table.

Unite the class, not the Left. The Left is a category of organisations, officials and spokespeople. The working class is a social fact: everyone who must sell their labour or go without. That includes the employed and the unemployed, informal traders, domestic workers, students, shack-dwellers, migrants and those who care for others unpaid, put plainly, the millions of people in South Africa who do not own the means of production, do not own the means of administration (courts, laws) nor the means of coercion (army and police).

Uniting the Left means negotiating among leaderships, and what it produces are statements, structures, and bargaining positions. Uniting the working class is done differently. It is built through shared struggle, in the defended eviction, the strike fund, the community kitchen, and the picket line that holds working-class unity, and in the understanding that a South African worker has more in common with a migrant worker from Zimbabwe than with a South African black capitalist. The first (Uniting the Left) creates a stronger apparatus. The second (Uniting the working class) creates stronger people.

The difference is not academic, because unity among organisations imports their divisions into the class. The clearest case is MK. It has called for undocumented migrants to seek "voluntary repatriation". After meeting the anti-migrant March and March movement in November, it said they must regularise their status or leave. A Zimbabwean or Mozambican worker answers to the same boss and rents from the same landlord as anyone else. A Left that includes a party hostile to that worker has not united the working class. It has agreed with itself not to mention the divide.

What imagination would look like For too long the anarchist vision of a society has been labelled utopian, something too good to be true, to a point of unattainability. And yet South Africa has turned into a complete dystopia. What is better, I ask, to settle here in groundbreaking unemployment levels, high levels of structural violence and poverty or regain the type of social imagination that will help rebuild? South Africa has a record of working-class self-organisation that the Council ignores.

The Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee reconnected households that had been cut off.

The Anti-Privatisation Forum linked community and workplace struggles.

During the Covid lockdown, neighbourhood action networks fed people when the state did not.

Abahlali baseMjondolo has built its movement on land occupation, in an organisation run by its members. Take the Council's own priorities and imagine them done from below. On evictions, you would build street-by-street defence networks, with lawyers as backup. On land, you would occupy and defend, using the Expropriation Act as cover where it helps. On the cost of living, you would run collective buying, community kitchens and gardens, and campaigns against disconnections. On the organisation itself, it would be a federation of mandated, recallable delegates from workplaces, markets and settlements. The class would build the institutions (counter-power) it needs, and the municipal chamber would become secondary.

Their own test To its credit, the Council sets a standard. Its statement says success should be measured by whether workers and poor communities become better organised, more confident and more capable of changing the balance of forces. By that test, the 12 November briefing is not encouraging. It was about municipal arithmetic, a conditional offer to the ANC, and members running separate talks. None of that makes a settlement better organised or a worker more confident. The Council has measured itself by the right standard, only to build the wrong machine. The Unity of the Left is a project for those who hope to govern, those who sit and dream about state power and what they will do with it, how they use it to accumulate, to effect change from above. Unity of the working class is a project for those who want a different world. If the class organises itself, the Left will follow, or it will not matter. If the Left unites itself without the class, we will have the same rulers under new names. The Left is not a club of parties that say they are Left; you cannot simply be Left by declaration. Being Left is a type of politics that can be measured by both its program and the specific class it serves.

There is something Faustian in the bargain. Faust's price was his soul. The Council is the Left's own content: its internationalism, its commitment to the whole working class, its claim that the way we govern is a matter of principle. In exchange it gets what every state-seeking movement is offered: a share of the vote, a seat at the table, a place in the arithmetic. It is not the first such bargain. The SACP made one a century ago when it hitched itself to the national liberation movement, and the Council is that bargain's offspring, an attempt to escape its consequences by making another. Anarchists warned of this long ago. Those who seek power through the state do not end up possessing the state. They end up possessed by it.