Dialogue, a disputed warning and delayed finality Judge Navsa declined to treat the DGF’s retrospective 2025 assertion as conclusive, finding that the contemporaneous correspondence from May 2024 and Professor Reddy’s account aligned with the view that dialogue remained open. Crucially, it was common cause that the DGF only sent its formal letter cancelling the donation on 6 August 2024 - more than six weeks after the Council vote. That August letter, in Judge Navsa’s words, marked the moment of “finality.” Indeed, even after the cancellation, UCT’s new Vice-Chancellor reported to Council on 19 October 2024 that the DGF had sought renewed engagement to continue supporting the Neuroscience Institute, albeit under a new agreement, discounting Mendelsohn’s central thesis that this funding to UCT was lost. The UCT Neuroscience Institute continues to thrive without this additional funding.

What Exco and Council actually knew Judge Navsa scrutinised what was shared at the 23 May 2024 Exco meeting, where Professor Reddy reported that Hilton Applebaum of the DGF and husband of Wendy Appelbaum (daughter of Donald Gordon), had written to him and Arendse following Senate’s academic boycott resolution, asserting that UCT was in breach of the DGF agreement due to its zero-tolerance antisemitism clause and suggesting a meeting to discuss corrective measures.

Reddy informed Exco he had outlined avenues for community engagement and proposed waiting until after South Africa’s 29 May general election to proceed. The Exco minutes also contained a single sentence noting that the Dell Foundation, another donor, had indicated, shortly after the Senate meeting, that it would suspend funding to UCT.

Judge Navsa found that this briefing did not inform Exco that either donor would definitely withdraw funding. It made no mention of the IHRA definition, did not explain the contractual clause and established no link between Dell’s suspension and the Gaza resolutions.

When Council convened on 22 June 2024 to discuss the resolutions, Navsa found the chamber was acutely aware of the broader financial stakes and debated this matter vigorously, with UCT’s moral imperative trumping, to pass both resolutions.

Advocate Perumalsamy’s misconduct complaint argued that Arendse and the accused Exco members breached their fiduciary duties under the Higher Education Act and the Code of Conduct by withholding what they knew about the DGF breach allegation and Dell’s suspension, mirroring Mendelsohn’s High Court review application.

Why the misconduct case collapsed Judge Navsa dismantled the non-disclosure complaints across several evidentiary pillars. First, by 22 June 2024, neither the DGF nor Dell had communicated any decision to withdraw funding and Professor Reddy’s planned post-election engagement with both funders had not yet taken place. Second, except for Reddy and Arendse, Exco members had never seen the DGF contract prior to October 2024, nor had the IHRA clause been mentioned in the May Exco minutes; they simply could not have answered a question linking the IHRA definition to the DGF donation because they did not know that connection existed.

Third, Judge Navsa rejected the claim regarding the Dell Foundation entirely. Advocate Arendse emphatically denied that Dell’s suspension was tied to the Gaza resolutions and the complainant produced no documentation showing that Arendse or any Exco member knew Dell’s motivation prior to the June vote.

As for Advocate Arendse himself – who, as a signatory, did know the contract’s contents - Judge Navsa accepted that his explanation could not simply be dismissed. The evidence supported Arendse and Reddy’s genuine belief that the DGF’s breach letter stemmed from alleged campus antisemitism incidents and that the Foundation could be appeased through concrete institutional action rather than viewing the upcoming Council vote as a binary trigger for cancellation.

Arendse also pointed out that the new Council, which took office in July 2024, subsequently reaffirmed its support for the Gaza resolutions on 15 March 2025 with full knowledge of the DGF and Dell withdrawals and argued, aside from its moral correctness, that the financial fallout was absorbed within UCT’s broader budget, noting that DGF’s R20-million annual tranche represented roughly 2.6% of 2023 donations, with no impact on student funding; and Dell less than 1%, against a projected R40.9-million surplus.

While Judge Navsa noted these financial submissions - alongside the Vice-Chancellor’s March 2025 warning to Council regarding general donor pressures and risks to US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding as part of their global withdrawal - he stressed that they did not alter the complainant’s failure to meet the evidentiary burden. In adjudicating complaints against some Council members sympathetic to the Gaza resolutions, Judge Navsa drew a sharp line between unverified hearsay and hard contractual facts. Presenting incomplete, uncorroborated information to Council as institutional fact, he emphasised, would have been irresponsible.

Ultimately, Judge Navsa’s report establishes that the evidence fell far short of proving that UCT’s Council leadership possessed and improperly concealed, material facts about the DGF’s intentions before the 22 June 2024 vote. Given the evidence, it would be surprising if the Western Cape High Court arrives at a different conclusion in Professor Mendelsohn’s review application. The broader implication for academic freedom and institutional autonomy at universities also demands that other DGF grants be scrutinised for imposing particular constraints on the academic project.

Faizal Dawjee is a former journalist and government communicator.