The adoption of two Gaza-related resolutions by the University of Cape Town (UCT) Council on 22 June 2024 ignited a bitter battle in the institution. While the conflict was framed in governance terms, it actually reflected the ideological divide between pro-Israel supporters in Council and those opposed to the genocide inflicted on Palestinians.
In the months and years that followed, the university was gripped by accusations that members of the Council executive had deliberately, or through omission, withheld critical warnings from donors during Council’s deliberations. Foremost among these was the Donald Gordon Foundation (DGF), which had pledged R200 million to establish the Donald Gordon Neurosciences Institute. To frame it differently, the political became the technical, as selective media leaks sensationalised these issues publicly.
To date, little coverage has been given to the detailed inquiry led by retired Judge Mahomed Navsa, who was brought in by Council to investigate an internal misconduct complaints filed between 15 March and 18 October 2025, largely by pro-Israel Council members amid the bitter fallout over the Gaza resolutions and withdrawn donor funding. In a decisive ruling, Navsa cleared the accused Council members of breaching UCT’s Code of Conduct.
While confirming that the DGF had indeed alleged a breach of its donor agreement weeks before the June vote, on a balance of probabilities, Judge Navsa found no proof that the accused members intentionally or negligently withheld material DGF-specific information from Council, that the DGF was intent on cancelling the donation, or that there was any such threat. That there was engagement around this matter is not contested, as was the fact that both parties sought an amicable resolution to the matter.
Understanding why the misconduct complaints failed requires separating two distinct battlegrounds: the narrow disciplinary mandate handed to Judge Navsa and the broader, legal war waged by pro-Israel protagonists, including some Council members, in the Western Cape High Court led by a UCT staff member and head of the Kaplan Centre for Jewish Studies, Professor Adam Mendelsohn, in August 2024.
A narrow mandate amid deep polarisation
Judge Navsa’s report was selectively leaked unredacted to Politicsweb by partisan protagonists, forcing UCT to publish redacted findings on its website and then inexplicably removed. While the Navsa process ran parallel to the litigation brought by Mendelsohn, it often intersected in substance. Crucially, Judge Navsa was not mandated to rule on whether Council’s Gaza resolutions were lawful, constitutional, rational, or procedurally fair.
Those questions sit squarely before the Western Cape High Court in Professor Mendelsohn’s review application, to have the resolutions declared invalid and set aside – and where judgment remained pending when Judge Navsa finalised his report and on whose outcome he expressly refused to speculate, calling it presumptuous and beyond his remit. But Navsa did provide a legal view on some of the same set of facts on which the High Court will deliberate.
Applying the civil standard of proof on a balance of probabilities, the burden rested entirely on, amongst others, serial complainant, Advocate Kessler Perumalsamy (a City of Cape Town representative on Council), to prove his allegations against Council Chair Advocate Norman Arendse and other Council members who served on Exco. Perumalsamy’s conduct comes in for sharp criticism in the Navsa report.
The R200-million clause and the April breach letter
The factual controversy centres on a donor agreement signed in late 2023 by representatives of the DGF, then-interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Daya Reddy and Advocate Arendse on behalf of UCT. Under the contract, the DGF committed R200 million to fund a virtual Neurosciences Institute, payable via an initial and then annual tranches of R20 million, in return for naming rights in perpetuity.
Clause 3 of the contract became the flashpoint. Aligning the partnership with UCT’s vision of a fair and just society and its commitment to religious, cultural and political tolerance, it committed the university to affirming zero-tolerance toward antisemitism as defined specifically, as the donors demanded, by the highly contested and politicised International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition.
On 19 April 2024, UCT’s Senate adopted the “Resolution on the Destruction of Scholarship and Education in Gaza” alongside a resolution disallowing research collaboration with those who stated their academic affiliation as the Israeli Defence Force (or related institutions) and rejecting the IHRA definition of antisemitism in favour of the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism (JDA). Eleven days later - ahead of both a 23 May Exco meeting and the 22 June Council vote - the DGF sent a five-page letter to Professor Reddy and Advocate Arendse alleging that UCT had breached the donor agreement.
Recording that the first R20-million tranche had already been paid, the DGF asserted that UCT had failed to uphold its side of the contract. Judge Navsa’s analysis of the letter shows that its primary complaint rested on a list of alleged incidents of antisemitic behaviour on campus during Israel Apartheid Week, which the Foundation argued proved UCT lacked a zero-tolerance stance. The letter went on to state that the Senate's resolution “clearly breaches” the agreement, though Judge Navsa observed that the DGF did not specify whether all seven bullet points of the resolution, or only certain parts, constituted the breach.
It seems evident the adoption of the JDA was their point of contention. Documentary evidence corroborates acting vice-chancellor, Professor Daya Reddy’s account that engagement with the DGF remained ongoing, including Professors Mendelsohn (who later became a complainant) and Graeme Fieggen (UCT head of neurosurgery). Council chair Advocate Arendse and Professor Reddy deny in affidavits any DGF threats to cancel the funding, but understood the matter to be one of ongoing engagement over how UCT would tackle campus antisemitism.
The DGF’s sharp criticism of UCT’s adoption of the JDA is ironic. Firstly it is a definition developed by world renowned academics who recognised the serious inherent flaws in the IHRA definition. The DGF bizarrely argued that the JDA was flawed in its treatment of examples concerning Israel and Palestine contending that unjustified criticism of Israel as an apartheid state thrived on campus - in effect, linking criticism of Israel to antisemitism. In another ironic twist, Professor Mendelsohn, a founding signatory to the JDA, supports the IHRA definition and which forms a central part of his legal review. A further irony is that UCT is the only institution in South Africa to adopt a definition of antisemitism.
Judge Navsa highlighted the significance of the final three paragraphs of the letter, noting that the DGF was reluctantly willing to live with the JDA, provided UCT took concrete steps to address the alleged antisemitic conduct on campus detailed in its correspondence.
Dialogue, a disputed warning and delayed finality
Judge Navsa declined to treat the DGF’s retrospective 2025 assertion as conclusive, finding that the contemporaneous correspondence from May 2024 and Professor Reddy’s account aligned with the view that dialogue remained open. Crucially, it was common cause that the DGF only sent its formal letter cancelling the donation on 6 August 2024 - more than six weeks after the Council vote. That August letter, in Judge Navsa’s words, marked the moment of “finality.” Indeed, even after the cancellation, UCT’s new Vice-Chancellor reported to Council on 19 October 2024 that the DGF had sought renewed engagement to continue supporting the Neuroscience Institute, albeit under a new agreement, discounting Mendelsohn’s central thesis that this funding to UCT was lost. The UCT Neuroscience Institute continues to thrive without this additional funding.
What Exco and Council actually knew
Judge Navsa scrutinised what was shared at the 23 May 2024 Exco meeting, where Professor Reddy reported that Hilton Applebaum of the DGF and husband of Wendy Appelbaum (daughter of Donald Gordon), had written to him and Arendse following Senate’s academic boycott resolution, asserting that UCT was in breach of the DGF agreement due to its zero-tolerance antisemitism clause and suggesting a meeting to discuss corrective measures.
Reddy informed Exco he had outlined avenues for community engagement and proposed waiting until after South Africa’s 29 May general election to proceed. The Exco minutes also contained a single sentence noting that the Dell Foundation, another donor, had indicated, shortly after the Senate meeting, that it would suspend funding to UCT.
Judge Navsa found that this briefing did not inform Exco that either donor would definitely withdraw funding. It made no mention of the IHRA definition, did not explain the contractual clause and established no link between Dell’s suspension and the Gaza resolutions.
When Council convened on 22 June 2024 to discuss the resolutions, Navsa found the chamber was acutely aware of the broader financial stakes and debated this matter vigorously, with UCT’s moral imperative trumping, to pass both resolutions.
Advocate Perumalsamy’s misconduct complaint argued that Arendse and the accused Exco members breached their fiduciary duties under the Higher Education Act and the Code of Conduct by withholding what they knew about the DGF breach allegation and Dell’s suspension, mirroring Mendelsohn’s High Court review application.
Why the misconduct case collapsed
Judge Navsa dismantled the non-disclosure complaints across several evidentiary pillars. First, by 22 June 2024, neither the DGF nor Dell had communicated any decision to withdraw funding and Professor Reddy’s planned post-election engagement with both funders had not yet taken place. Second, except for Reddy and Arendse, Exco members had never seen the DGF contract prior to October 2024, nor had the IHRA clause been mentioned in the May Exco minutes; they simply could not have answered a question linking the IHRA definition to the DGF donation because they did not know that connection existed.
Third, Judge Navsa rejected the claim regarding the Dell Foundation entirely. Advocate Arendse emphatically denied that Dell’s suspension was tied to the Gaza resolutions and the complainant produced no documentation showing that Arendse or any Exco member knew Dell’s motivation prior to the June vote.
As for Advocate Arendse himself – who, as a signatory, did know the contract’s contents - Judge Navsa accepted that his explanation could not simply be dismissed. The evidence supported Arendse and Reddy’s genuine belief that the DGF’s breach letter stemmed from alleged campus antisemitism incidents and that the Foundation could be appeased through concrete institutional action rather than viewing the upcoming Council vote as a binary trigger for cancellation.
Arendse also pointed out that the new Council, which took office in July 2024, subsequently reaffirmed its support for the Gaza resolutions on 15 March 2025 with full knowledge of the DGF and Dell withdrawals and argued, aside from its moral correctness, that the financial fallout was absorbed within UCT’s broader budget, noting that DGF’s R20-million annual tranche represented roughly 2.6% of 2023 donations, with no impact on student funding; and Dell less than 1%, against a projected R40.9-million surplus.
While Judge Navsa noted these financial submissions - alongside the Vice-Chancellor’s March 2025 warning to Council regarding general donor pressures and risks to US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding as part of their global withdrawal - he stressed that they did not alter the complainant’s failure to meet the evidentiary burden. In adjudicating complaints against some Council members sympathetic to the Gaza resolutions, Judge Navsa drew a sharp line between unverified hearsay and hard contractual facts. Presenting incomplete, uncorroborated information to Council as institutional fact, he emphasised, would have been irresponsible.
Ultimately, Judge Navsa’s report establishes that the evidence fell far short of proving that UCT’s Council leadership possessed and improperly concealed, material facts about the DGF’s intentions before the 22 June 2024 vote. Given the evidence, it would be surprising if the Western Cape High Court arrives at a different conclusion in Professor Mendelsohn’s review application. The broader implication for academic freedom and institutional autonomy at universities also demands that other DGF grants be scrutinised for imposing particular constraints on the academic project.
Faizal Dawjee is a former journalist and government communicator.