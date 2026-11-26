Two weeks after South Africa’s local government elections, the headlines have settled into a familiar register. “Battle lines drawn.” “Standoff.” “Parties dig in.”

If you arrived from another planet and read only the news, you might reasonably conclude that South Africa had just experienced a military coup rather than a democratic election in which voters distributed their support across multiple parties, as proportional representation allows them to do.

Don’t get me wrong: these negotiations are adversarial and anyone suggesting otherwise is selling something.

Political parties are competing for power, positions and influence, often with very little apparent enthusiasm for sharing any of them.

But there is something worth interrogating about the language used to describe this process. When coalition formation is consistently narrated as warfare, the coalition government itself begins to look like little more than a ceasefire.

Temporary. Fragile.

Inherently suspicious.

And yet, coalition politics is hardly an exotic democratic experiment.

Across established parliamentary democracies, including Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries, government formation through negotiation is an ordinary feature of political life.

Parties emerge from elections with different mandates, none necessarily sufficient to govern alone and must work out how to translate those mandates into an administration.

Negotiations can be prolonged and difficult but the absence of a single-party majority is not, in itself, a democratic crisis. It reflects what voters have chosen.

South Africa is still adjusting to that reality. Not because coalition politics is entirely new to us — hung councils and coalition administrations have been part of municipal government for decades — but because the fragmentation of the electorate has fundamentally changed the scale of the exercise.

The ANC’s loss of its national parliamentary majority in 2024 brought coalition politics into the centre of national political life.

The recent local elections have reinforced that trajectory. What was once a more contained feature of local government has become a defining characteristic of South African politics.

The question is whether our political parties can develop the discipline, institutional maturity and commitment to shared governance that meaningful coalition government requires.

There is good reason to be sceptical.

Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay have provided ample evidence of how quickly coalition arrangements can deteriorate into contests over executive positions, shifting allegiances and repeated motions of no confidence.

Too often, the question of who occupies the mayor’s office appears to take precedence over what that office is actually supposed to deliver.

The language of compromise is familiar enough; the practice remains considerably less so.

But these issues are not necessarily evidence of a system that cannot work. They are, at least in part, features of a political culture that has not yet developed the informal norms and institutional habits that formal agreements hold.

Belgium, for example, can spend 18 months negotiating a government without the country collapsing.

The explanation is not necessarily the superior virtue of Belgian politicians, but the depth of the institutional foundations beneath them: the civil service, the courts, functioning municipal administrations and, crucially, the accumulated experience of previous coalitions.

There is an established understanding that political disagreement does not have to become institutional paralysis.

South Africa is attempting to develop these conventions in municipalities already under considerable fiscal and service-delivery strain. This is not a small ask.

What the familiar language of “battle lines” also obscures is that negotiation is not an interruption of democracy. It is part of the process.

Minority administrations must secure support for budgets, policies and individual decisions through ongoing negotiation, often in public and on the record.

Majority governments negotiate too; they simply have the luxury of doing so within their own party structures, behind closed doors.

Coalition politics makes those negotiations visible. It exposes the competing interests and uncomfortable concessions that a single-party majority can afford to conceal.

What is different is not necessarily the politics but the audience.

There is, however, a rather important participant missing from much of this conversation: the citizen.

While political parties debate portfolios, mayoral positions and governing arrangements, the people who have to live with the consequences of those decisions risk becoming an afterthought.

Municipal government is the sphere of government closest to citizens’ everyday lives. It is where democracy is experienced not in coalition agreements but in whether the water runs, the rubbish is collected and the roads are maintained.

There is something deeply ironic about negotiations ostensibly concerned with determining who will govern on behalf of citizens, becoming so absorbed in the distribution of political power that the citizens themselves disappear from the conversation.

There is another democratic tension worth acknowledging.

Voters choose their representatives but they do not necessarily get to choose who those representatives subsequently govern with. A voter might support a party precisely because of its opposition to another, only to find the two negotiating an agreement after election day.

This is not inherently undemocratic; representative democracy requires elected parties to negotiate and make compromises. But it does create a gap between the choices voters make at the ballot box and the governing arrangements that emerge afterwards. That makes transparency particularly important.

Citizens have a legitimate interest in understanding what compromises are being made in their name and who should ultimately be held accountable for the decisions that follow.

None of this means voters should accept instability as the inevitable price of political pluralism. Parties that undermine coalitions for short-term political advantage deserve scrutiny, and administrations cannot use coalition arithmetic as an excuse for poor performance.

A prolonged negotiation is not necessarily a failure, just as a compromise is not necessarily a betrayal of principle. The real test is whether political parties can distinguish between winning power and exercising it. The former is an electoral contest. The latter requires a rather different set of skills.

South Africans have voted for a more fragmented political landscape. That choice makes it considerably harder for political parties to govern as though they have an uncontested claim to power.

The challenge now is not to restore the simplicity of majority rule but to demonstrate that a more plural political system can produce governments capable of governing. Thirty years of majority government gave the ANC considerable experience in winning power. It did considerably less to prepare the broader political establishment for sharing it.